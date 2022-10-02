ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh, PA

Wilson rallies Jets past Pickett, Steelers 24-20

By WILL GRAVES
Action News Jax
Action News Jax
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4dnQSs_0iJFlRgN00

PITTSBURGH — (AP) — There was no doubt in Zach Wilson's mind. None. And the second-year New York Jets quarterback had no interest in keeping his confidence to himself.

So walking into the huddle late in the fourth quarter on Sunday, the Jets down by three in a place the franchise had won just once in over a half-century of trying, Wilson let it be known he wasn't settling for a field goal and a chance at overtime.

Wilson leaned into the huddle and said simply, as running back Breece Hall put it: “Let's go score a ... touchdown.”

Ten plays, 65 yards, a handful of heady throws by Wilson and one outstretched arm by Hall later, the Jets were in the end zone and a franchise that has been running in place for years took another potentially significant step forward with an unlikely 24-20 victory.

“It felt like that was the first time as an offense we didn't feel stagnant, we didn't feel timid,” Wilson said. “Everyone was playing fast. Everyone was right on cue with what the calls were. It's so much fun playing like this.”

It certainly looked like it as the Jets put together their second massive comeback on the road in three weeks. Last month in Cleveland it was Joe Flacco pulling out an improbable victory in the final seconds while Wilson recovered from a knee injury, suffered during the preseason.

On the first Sunday it was Wilson — the de facto face of New York's latest rebuild — spoiling Kenny Pickett's debut in Pittsburgh by making the kind of plays that came only sporadically if they came at all during his wildly uneven rookie season in 2021.

Wilson expects 2022 to be different. It might just be after he finished 18 of 36 for 252 yards with a touchdown and two interceptions in his first action since August. Wilson also became the first quarterback in Jets history to catch a touchdown when he hauled in a 2-yard pass from Braxton Berrios in the second quarter in New York's version of the "Philly Special" run by the Eagles in the Super Bowl.

“I've got the best hands on the team,” Wilson said with a laugh.

He's joking. Those hands — at least against the Steelers — may have belonged to defensive back Michael Carter II, whose diving interception with 3:34 remaining gave Wilson and company a chance to win for just the second time in 12 visits to Pittsburgh since 1970.

Wilson then calmly hit on each of his next five passes to put Hall in position to win it. The last two of the rookie back's 66 yards rushing came with his ever-churning legs bringing him close enough to the end zone that he was able to extend the ball across the goal line. Referees initially ruled Hall fumbled, a call that was overturned when replay showed Hall broke the plane before the ball squirted free.

“We've always got that fight,” Hall said. “ You know, we feel like we can come back from any deficit.”

It's a feeling the Steelers (1-3) have been searching for during a shaky opening month of the season. Trailing by four at halftime, coach Mike Tomlin made a move that long seemed inevitable by putting Pickett in for the erratic Mitch Trubisky.

The 20th overall pick in the draft showed flashes of why Pittsburgh was so high on him, becoming the first quarterback in NFL history to run for two touchdowns in his first game. The second was a 2-yard scramble that gave the Steelers (1-3) a 20-10 lead with 13:41 remaining.

“I just play with an edge,” Pickett said. “That's something I wanted to bring to the table. I do not like to lose. This is not a good feeling."

Tomlin declined to announce a starter for next week's trip to Buffalo, though it's hard to imagine him turning back to Trubisky after Pickett provided a palpable jolt while completing 10 of 13 passes for 120 yards.

“I think he did some good things,” Tomlin said of Pickett. “I thought there was some energy there.”

Some mistakes, too. All three of Pickett's incompletions ended up in the hands of the Jets, the final one a Hail Mary to the end zone that was snagged by New York safety Lamarcus Joyner — who had two interceptions — as the clock ran out.

“Obviously, there's a culture shift,” Hall said. “More than I can say it, I can see it.”

INJURIES

New York: RT Max Mitchell exited with a knee injury late in the first half and did not return.

Pittsburgh: S Terrell Edmunds entered the concussion protocol following a collision near the end of the first half and did not return. ... DL Cam Heyward left during New York's final drive with an apparent leg injury.

UP NEXT

Jets: Return home to host AFC East rival Miami next Sunday. The Dolphins have dominated the series of late, taking eight of the last nine meetings.

Steelers: Travel to Buffalo next Sunday hoping to replicate an upset of the Bills in the 2021 season opener.

___

More AP NFL coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/nfl and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Action News Jax

John Harbaugh on heated sideline exchange with Marcus Peters: 'I hope he still loves me'

Things got heated on the Ravens sideline after a collapse from a 17-point lead in Sunday's 23-20 loss to the Buffalo Bills. As time wound down ahead of Tyler Bass' game-winning field goal for the Bills, Ravens head coach John Harbaugh and cornerback Marcus Peters got into it on the sideline. A CBS camera caught Harbaugh saying something to Peters that Peters clearly didn't appreciate. Peters then slammed his helmet to the turf and had to be held back as he tried to approach the Ravens head coach.
BALTIMORE, MD
Action News Jax

Rams LB Bobby Wagner flattens protester who gets on field

SANTA CLARA, Calif. — (AP) — Bobby Wagner delivered one of the biggest hits on a person who got onto the field. The Rams linebacker flattened the protester who ran on the field with a device emitting pink smoke late in the second quarter of Los Angeles' game against the San Francisco 49ers on Monday night.
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania Football
City
Wilson, PA
City
Pittsburgh, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Sports
Pittsburgh, PA
Sports
Pittsburgh, PA
Football
Action News Jax

Jonathan Taylor ruled out of Thursday's Colts-Broncos game

The Indianapolis Colts have ruled running back Jonathan Taylor out of Thursday's game against the Denver Broncos with an ankle injury. Taylor injured his ankle in the fourth quarter of Sunday's loss to the Tennessee Titans. He'd hoped to play against the Broncos, but the turnaround for a Thursday night game proved to be too short. The reigning NFL rushing champion, Taylor has tallied 328 yards and a touchdown on four yards per carry through four games. He's also added nine catches for 44 yards. Nyheim Hines is next up on the Colts running back depth chart.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Action News Jax

Pro Picks leans toward Broncos to kick off Week 5

A month into the season, it’s clear Russell Wilson and Matt Ryan are still adjusting to their new teams. The star quarterbacks go head-to-head this week on Thursday night when Wilson and the Denver Broncos (2-2) host Ryan and the Indianapolis Colts (1-2-1). “I think here, the transition has...
DENVER, CO
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Flacco
Action News Jax

SPOTLIGHT: Jaguars return home against Houston

Jacksonville, Fl — The Jacksonville Jaguars return home on Sunday to face their division rival Houston Texans. The Jags are 2 - 2 on the season, having lost last Sunday to Philadelphia, 29 - 21. The Constellation FURYK & FRIENDS presented by Circle K is excited to return for...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Action News Jax

Man tackled by Rams LB Bobby Wagner after running on field files police report

A man who was tackled after running onto the field during Monday night’s NFL game filed a police report against Los Angeles Rams linebacker Bobby Wagner. Wagner leveled the fan shortly before halftime of the game at Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara, California, between the Rams and the San Francisco 49ers, ESPN reported. The man, who ran across the field with what appeared to be a device emitting pink smoke, was thrown to the turf by Wagner and teammate Takkarist McKinley.
SANTA CLARA, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Jets#American Football
Action News Jax

Commanders' Brian Robinson Jr. recounts ' 'lowest point I've ever been in my life' and 'beautiful' return to practice after shooting

At 5:28 p.m. on Aug. 28, Brian Robinson Jr. saw his football future flicker. Two teenage assailants approached Robinson on a crowded Washington D.C. street lined with restaurants and bars. They were brandishing guns and they intended to rob the Washington Commanders rookie running back, police say. Robinson fended off...
WASHINGTON, DC
Action News Jax

Judge out of Yankees starting lineup for finale after No. 62

ARLINGTON, Texas — (AP) — Yankees slugger Aaron Judge wasn't in the starting lineup for New York's regular-season finale Wednesday, a day after his 62nd home run that broke Roger Maris' 61-year-old American League single-season record. When Judge homered in the first inning Tuesday night, in the second...
BRONX, NY
Action News Jax

Aaron Judge hits 62nd home run to set AL record

ARLINGTON, Texas — Aaron Judge of the New York Yankees broke the American League record for home runs in a season on Tuesday night, hitting his 62nd round-tripper to surpass the mark set 61 years ago by Roger Maris. Judge connected off Texas Rangers pitcher Jesus Tinoco on the...
ARLINGTON, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Pittsburgh Steelers
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Action News Jax

NFL Monday Night Football Week 4: Jimmy Garoppolo and 49ers look to continue dominance over Rams

San Francisco 49ers quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo started six regular-season games against the Los Angeles Rams since joining the 49ers in 2017. He's won all of them. Garoppolo wasn't supposed to continue that streak this season, but Trey Lance's injury pushed Garoppolo back into the starting lineup. He was underwhelming in his first start of the season, tossing 1 touchdown and 1 interception in a loss against the Denver Broncos.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Action News Jax

Fantasy Hockey 2022-23: Strategies to know for Yahoo DFS contests

The puck will drop on the 2022-23 NHL season on Oct. 7, with the Sharks and Predators getting things started from Prague. Stateside action will follow soon after, starting Oct. 11, and Yahoo Daily Fantasy Hockey (DFS) contests will be available every day on which there's at least one regular season or playoff game. Yahoo offers both multi-game and single-game DFS contests. The strategies below have multi-game contests in mind, though some aspects apply to both formats, and you can scroll to the bottom for a section on single-game contests.
HOCKEY
Action News Jax

Fan who caught Aaron Judge's 62nd HR offered $2M for ball

The owner of a sports memorabilia auction house says he has offered $2 million to the fan who caught Aaron Judge's American League-record 62nd home run. JP Cohen, president of Memory Lane Inc. in Tustin, California, told The Associated Press on Wednesday that he has texted and emailed Cory Youmans, the man who caught Judge's milestone shot Tuesday night at Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas. Cohen says Youmans has not yet replied.
ARLINGTON, TX
Action News Jax

Action News Jax

Jacksonville, FL
114K+
Followers
128K+
Post
31M+
Views
ABOUT

Action News Jax CBS47 & FOX30 is serving North-East Florida and South Georgia local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.actionnewsjax.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy