Hulk Hogan Reacts To The Passing Of Antonio Inoki
Another titan of the wrestling industry has taken to social media to pay tribute to Antonio Inoki. New Japan Pro Wrestling founder, Antonio Inoki sadly passed away at the age of 79 on Friday, September 30, 2022. Now, Hulk Hogan, his former adversary and partner in NJPW during the early-mid 1980s has reacted to the news with a post on his Facebook page.
Damage CTRL Stands Tall, Mustafa Ali Earns Bobby Lashley's Respect | RAW Fight Size
Here is your post-Monday Night Raw fight size update for October 3, 2022:. - Damage CTRL (Bayley, Dakota Kai, and IYO SKY) enjoyed a successful night on Monday. Kai defeated Candice LeRae in a singles match, and Bayley helped SKY beat Alexa Bliss. After the bell, the trio brutally attacked Bliss, Asuka, and Raw Women's Champion Bianca Belair. Bayley proceeded to climb to the top of the ladder and pose with Belair's title, sending her a message ahead of their match at Extreme Rules.
Rey Mysterio Credits Dean Malenko For His Pop-Up Entance, Discusses His 2002 WWE SmackDown Debut
Rey Mysterio recently reflected on his iconic pop-up entrance. In July 2002, Mysterio made his WWE SmackDown debut, popping out from under the stage, instantly creating an iconic moment and providing WWE with one of its best entrances, one that Rey would use for years to come. During an appearance...
Bray Wyatt, Sammy Guevara, Daniel Cormier-WWE, More | The List & Ya Boy 10/5/22
Sean Ross Sapp and Jimmy Van discuss the week of news for October 5, 2022!. Exclusive! Grab the NordVPN deal https://nordvpn.com/fightful Try it risk-free now with a 30-day money-back guarantee, and FOUR MONTHS FREE!. Get all your vitamins, minerals and greens in one easy, healthy drink with Athletic Greens' AG1!...
Tony Khan On Being Confused For WWE's Nick Khan: 'Two More Different People We Could Not Be'
All Elite Wrestling President Tony Khan responds to being confused for WWE Co-CEO Nick Khan. The name Khan is a powerful name in wrestling. Tony Khan is the owner of AEW and has been since 2019. Since the retirement of Vince McMahon in 2022, Nick Khan has become the Co-CEO of WWE alongside Stephanie McMahon. In the past, Tony Khan has had some fun with the fact that he shares a last name with such a high-ranking official in WWE. Following a report that WWE was trying to work out a working relationship with New Japan Pro-Wrestling, Tony Khan, who was already entering a working relationship with NJPW, joked that there is only room for one Khan in professional wrestling and it's not "some con man in Connecticut."
Powerhouse Hobbs Files Two New Trademarks
Powerhouse Hobbs has filed two new trademarks. On September 29, the AEW star submitted applications with the USPTO to trademark 'Monstar' and 'The Book of Hobbs.' Detailed descriptions of each filing can be seen below. Mark For: THE BOOK OF HOBBS trademark registration is intended to cover the categories of...
Dan Lambert Felt His AEW Act Was Getting Stale, Would Return If Tony Khan Pitched The Right Story
Dan Lambert talks about the end of his run in All Elite Wrestling. Dan Lambert, as the face of American Top Team in AEW, was one of the most hated villains in the promotion during his time alongside names like Scorpio Sky, Ethan Page, and Lance Archer. Lambert was also integral in bringing Paige VanZant to AEW television. While he was with the company, the acts that he was associated with feuded with names like Chris Jericho, Wardlow, Adam Page, and Cody Rhodes. During that time, Dan Lambert was able to show off his promo abilities, regularly drawing genuine animosity from crowds for the subject matter and delivery of his verbiage.
SmackDown Faction, Raw Announcer Set To Appear On 10/4 WWE NXT
It's Fight Night on a Tuesday. WWE announced during last night's episode of Monday Night Raw that The Brawling Brutes, the team of Sheamus, Butch, and Ridge Holland will be appearing on the October 4 episode of NXT. Ridge Holland and Butch, formerly known as Pete Dunne, have roots in NXT with Butch departing for the main roster shortly after the transition to NXT 2.0.
Andrade El Idolo Says Sammy Guevara Complained He Hit Too Hard, Sammy Guevara Responds
Andrade El Idolo speaks on his AEW Run & Rumors. Andrade Signed to All Elite Wrestling on the June 4, 2021 edition of Dynamite with much anticipation, being first paired with Vickie Guerrero in AEW, as well as challenging then AAA Mega Champion Kenny Omega in a losing effort to a match on AAA's magnum show, TripleMania 29. Despite the bright start, Andrade spoke about his recent run with the Company, as well as some of the backstage conundrums that have entailed.
AEW Rampage On 9/30 Records Dip In Total Viewership, Key Demo Rating Also Down
Viewership numbers are in for the 9/30 edition of AEW Rampage. Brandon Thurston reports that AEW Rampage averaged 472,000 viewers on September 30. This number is down slightly from the 522,000 viewers the show drew the prior Friday. The 18 to 49 demographic rating came in at 0.16, which is...
AEW Dark: Elevation Stream And Results (10/3): Best Friends, Lucha Brothers, And More In Action
The October 3 episode of AEW Dark: Elevation premieres at 7 p.m. ET on AEW's YouTube channel. You can watch the episode in the video above & check out the results below. AEW Dark: Elevation (10/3) ROH World Six-Man Tag Team Championship: Dalton Castle and The Boys (c) vs. Primal...
Bayley Offers Toxic Attraction A Shot At The WWE Women's Tag Team Titles
Bayley is keeping a close eye on NXT. During the October 4 episode of NXT, Toxic Attraction's Jacy Jayne and Gigi Dolin lost to Nikkita Lyons and Zoey Stark in a Number One Contenders Match for the NXT Women's Tag Team Titles. After the bout, Bayley took to Twitter and suggested that a shot at IYO SKY and Dakota Kai's WWE Women's Tag Titles would be available to Toxic Attraction if they're willing to step up.
Seth Rollins: I Don't Know If I Can Ever Be 'The Guy' In WWE While Living In The Roman Reigns Era
Seth Rollins opens up about battling imposter syndrome and facing the realization that he may never be the face of WWE while existing in the era of Roman Reigns. There are very few wrestlers to come through WWE in the last decade that have accomplished all that Seth Rollins has. Seth Rollins has won every conceivable major championship in WWE and has checked off every major milestone along the way including Royal Rumble victories and successfully cashing in his Money in the Bank briefcase at WrestleMania.
White Rabbit News | WWE Raw 10/3/22 Review & Results | Sean Ross Sapp & Will Washington
Sean Ross Sapp and Will Washington (@WilliamRBR) review WWE Raw!. Exclusive! Grab the NordVPN deal https://nordvpn.com/fightful Try it risk-free now with a 30-day money-back guarantee, and FOUR MONTHS FREE!. Get the cereal you love without all the guilt, and with all the protein at MagicSpoon.com/Fightful. If you enjoy Will, check...
Tony Khan Announces That Andrade El Idolo vs. 10's AEW Rampage Match Is Off, Replacement Match Set
Changes are being made to Friday's Rampage lineup. In a new tweet sent out by AEW owner Tony Khan earlier this afternoon, it was revealed that Friday's scheduled AEW career vs. mask match between Andrade El Idolo and 10 has been canceled. Although a reason was not given by Khan, he did announce that Dark Order will now take on Death Triangle for the AEW World Trios Championships in a replacement match.
AEW Dynamite (10/5) Preview: Anniversary Week Starts With Scissoring Day, TNT Title Match, And More
It's Wednesday, and you know what that means! It's time for AEW Dynamite!. Tonight begins a very special week for AEW as they celebrate AEW Dynamite's third anniversary. Chris Jericho, Maxwell Jacob Friedman, Darby Allin, Britt Baker, and more are all still here after 3 years but the landscape certainly looks different and tonight will be a celebration. Tonight will also be a celebration of scissoring.
Tony Khan: Chris Jericho Is Having The Best Year Of His Career, He's One Of AEW's MVP Candidates
Over 30 years after Chris Jericho debuted, AEW president Tony Khan says he's having the best year of his career. Jericho has been one of AEW's top stars since the company launched, and he was its first world champion. Three years into AEW's existence, Jericho remains a featured player on TV, and he currently holds the ROH World Championship. Throughout the year, he has had memorable battles with names like Jon Moxley, Bryan Danielson, and Eddie Kingston.
MJF On Eddie Kingston: I'll Never Wrestle That 'Slob', Kingston Responds
MJF says he'll never wrestle Eddie Kingston, and his comment sparked a heated exchange between the Dynamite Diamond Ring winner and the fan-favorite. When a fan took to Twitter and stated that they want to see MJF face Kingston, "The Salt of the Earth" stated that he'll never wrestle "that slob". In response, Kingston shared a meme to show that he only thinks of acting whenever MJF says anything.
A New Era..Again ! WWE NXT 10/4/22 Full Show Review & Results | Fightful Sour Graps
Alex Pawlowski (@AlexSourGraps) and Kate (@MissKatefabe) discuss the new era of NXT, kicking off tonight! Including:. -Alba Fyre, Nikkita Lyons, and Zoey Stark vs. Toxic Attraction. -Pretty Deadly give a State of the Common Wealth address. -Andre Chase vs. Von Wagner. ...and more! 90 minutes of review. 30 of silliness....
Tony Khan Confirms AEW Will Continue Holding Media Scrums Despite The Fallout Of All Out 2022
AEW will continue to hold media scrums. AEW post-show media scrums have become a staple of their pay-per-view evenings. following their most recent pay-per-view, All Out, the media scrum was a major focal point as CM Punk, who had just won the world title, aired his grievances with The Elite's Kenny Omega, Matt Jackson, and Nick Jackson while discussing his issues with Colt Cabana. Following his comments at the scrum, there was a backstage altercation between all parties, and multiple suspensions were handed out when all was said and done.
