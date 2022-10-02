The New York Giants have 14 players on their Week 5 opening injury report, the statuses of most of them being somewhat encouraging. First, the good news. Quarterback Daniel Jones (ankle) was listed as limited and was seen rolling around the pocket and moving fairly well despite a heavy wrap on his left ankle. Jones told reporters that while Sunday is still a ways away, "I'm confident in my ability to throw from the pocket, throw outside the pocket, and make plays from both."

NFL ・ 4 HOURS AGO