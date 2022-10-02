ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlottesville, VA

NBC 29 News

Charlottesville’s SELC pushes back against Youngkin’s 2022 Energy Plan

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Charlottesville’s Southern Environmental Law Center is speaking out against Governor Glenn Youngkin’s newly released Virginia energy plan. It says the blame being placed on clean energy as a cause in driving Virginia’s energy cost up is unfair, and that Youngkin’s energy plan is a step back and would increase Virginia’s reliance on fossil fuels through ramping up investments.
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
cbs19news

Crozet's tunnel added to Virginia Landmarks Register

RICHMOND, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- A Nelson County spot has been added to Virginia’s Landmarks Register. It’s one of nine historic places that were added to the register in the last month. The Blue Ridge Tunnel was originally built between 1850 and 1857, straddling the line between Nelson...
NELSON COUNTY, VA
cbs19news

Virginia escapes national gas price increase

RICHMOND, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- The national gas price average is on the rise, but Virginia might be in the clear. Experts say states on the West Coast are seeing rises pushing them over $6 dollars a gallon, but Virginia will not see these effects. In fact, Virginia and Charlottesville are down four cents within the past week.
RICHMOND, VA
NBC 29 News

Proposed apartment units along Rivanna River raises concern

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Charlottesville is looking for answer that could solve issues related to development of new apartments near the Rivanna River. “The developer is claiming they can build it by right, but speaking for myself, and I think City Council as a whole, there’s a lot of concerns,” Councilor Michael Payne said Wednesday, October 5. “This was an area that has flooded significantly.”
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
NBC 29 News

Burley Middle School students protest Youngkin’s Model Policies

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - On Wednesday, October 5, Burley Middle school students left class to protest for transgender rights in opposition of Governor Youngkin’s model policies on the treatment of transgender students. During the last week of September, students all around Virginia participated in school walk-outs in protest of...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
majorleaguefishing.com

Virginia’s Greenberg Wins Two-Day Phoenix Bass Fishing League Super Tournament on the Potomac River

MARBURY, Md. – Boater Joshua Greenberg of Montpelier, Virginia, caught 10 bass weighing 29 pounds, 2 ounces, to win the two-day Phoenix Bass Fishing League Presented by T-H Marine on the Potomac River in Marbury, Maryland. The tournament, hosted by the Charles County Board of Commissioners, was the fifth and final regular-season event for the Phoenix Bass Fishing League Shenandoah Division. Greenberg earned $5,137 for his victory.
MARBURY, MD
NBC 29 News

Charlottesville seeking tree donation for Grand Illumination

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Charlottesville is reaching out to the community, seeking a tree donation for the city’s annual Grand Illumination. The city is looking for a conifer (white pine, spruce, or fir), 15-20 feet tall, and 10-12 feet in diameter. Interested landowners can contact the Charlottesville Parks and...
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA
NBC 29 News

UVA Health: Discovery could lead to new treatments for postpartum depression

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - New findings out of UVA Health could point to new treatments for postpartum depression. Doctor Jennifer Payne says postpartum depression impacts between 10-15% of new mothers. Newly discovered biological changes in mothers who suffer from this might be able to help point doctors to new treatments and to those at-risk.
CHARLOTTESVILLE, VA

