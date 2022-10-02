Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
NBC 29 News
Charlottesville’s SELC pushes back against Youngkin’s 2022 Energy Plan
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Charlottesville’s Southern Environmental Law Center is speaking out against Governor Glenn Youngkin’s newly released Virginia energy plan. It says the blame being placed on clean energy as a cause in driving Virginia’s energy cost up is unfair, and that Youngkin’s energy plan is a step back and would increase Virginia’s reliance on fossil fuels through ramping up investments.
cbs19news
Crozet's tunnel added to Virginia Landmarks Register
RICHMOND, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- A Nelson County spot has been added to Virginia’s Landmarks Register. It’s one of nine historic places that were added to the register in the last month. The Blue Ridge Tunnel was originally built between 1850 and 1857, straddling the line between Nelson...
WSET
Gov. Youngkin announces Virginia Energy Plan, plan to reduce costs for families
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WSET) — On Monday, Governor Glenn Youngkin unveiled the 2022 Virginia Energy Plan in Lynchburg. The plan focuses on an all-of-the-above approach that harnesses nuclear, natural gas, renewables, and new energy sources to satisfy the increasing energy needs of the Commonwealth. The Plan also outlines an increase...
cbs19news
Virginia escapes national gas price increase
RICHMOND, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- The national gas price average is on the rise, but Virginia might be in the clear. Experts say states on the West Coast are seeing rises pushing them over $6 dollars a gallon, but Virginia will not see these effects. In fact, Virginia and Charlottesville are down four cents within the past week.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
NBC 29 News
Proposed apartment units along Rivanna River raises concern
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Charlottesville is looking for answer that could solve issues related to development of new apartments near the Rivanna River. “The developer is claiming they can build it by right, but speaking for myself, and I think City Council as a whole, there’s a lot of concerns,” Councilor Michael Payne said Wednesday, October 5. “This was an area that has flooded significantly.”
NBC 29 News
Burley Middle School students protest Youngkin’s Model Policies
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - On Wednesday, October 5, Burley Middle school students left class to protest for transgender rights in opposition of Governor Youngkin’s model policies on the treatment of transgender students. During the last week of September, students all around Virginia participated in school walk-outs in protest of...
wmra.org
How does redistricting affect Virginia's elections this year... and next?
A listener near Charlottesville asked WMRA about the effect of redistricting on this year’s Congressional election. As it turns out, the implications will be felt this year, and next. WMRA’s Bridget Manley reports. Virginia’s new district lines will likely not play a major role in the outcome of...
NBC 29 News
Dave Shutt’s journey losing 120 pounds
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - Dave Shutt says he lost 120 pounds over the last two years. The Hollymead man did it by walking. Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.
IN THIS ARTICLE
NBC 29 News
Nine trees expected to be removed from Charlottesville’s Downtown Mall
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - This is the last autumn for nine ailing trees along Charlottesville’s Downtown Mall. The Charlottesville Tree Commission has decided it is too dangerous to leave certain trees standing. “We are not removing the trees because we want to. These are a safety hazard,” Riaan Anthony,...
Hiring haze: Marijuana legalization’s impact on employment policies in Virginia
In the year-plus since marijuana was legalized in Virginia, law enforcement agencies have taken a variety of approaches to deal with the impact of the substance on employment policies.
In less than a decade, more than 100 Black residents moved out of Starr Hill
Rebecca McGinness lived all of her 107 years in Charlottesville, first in the Fifeville neighborhood and then in Starr Hill. She had a keen eye to the changes that occurred throughout the city and in her neighborhood. When she sat down for an interview for the Oral History Project of...
majorleaguefishing.com
Virginia’s Greenberg Wins Two-Day Phoenix Bass Fishing League Super Tournament on the Potomac River
MARBURY, Md. – Boater Joshua Greenberg of Montpelier, Virginia, caught 10 bass weighing 29 pounds, 2 ounces, to win the two-day Phoenix Bass Fishing League Presented by T-H Marine on the Potomac River in Marbury, Maryland. The tournament, hosted by the Charles County Board of Commissioners, was the fifth and final regular-season event for the Phoenix Bass Fishing League Shenandoah Division. Greenberg earned $5,137 for his victory.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WHSV
Mount Crawford Planning Commission recommends denial of proposed town home development
MOUNT CRAWFORD, Va. (WHSV) - Tuesday night, the Mount Crawford community showed up at the town planning commission meeting to give their feedback on a proposed townhome development. The development would bring 211 townhomes to town. The developer wants to put the development off of Parson’s Court and be connected...
NBC 29 News
Charlottesville seeking tree donation for Grand Illumination
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Charlottesville is reaching out to the community, seeking a tree donation for the city’s annual Grand Illumination. The city is looking for a conifer (white pine, spruce, or fir), 15-20 feet tall, and 10-12 feet in diameter. Interested landowners can contact the Charlottesville Parks and...
NBC 29 News
Charlottesville City Council approves Collective Bargaining Ordinance, announces CAT pay raises
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - As part of an update to Charlottesville City Council, Interim Manager Michael Rogers made a big announcement that will affect all Charlottesville Area Transit workers. “We hope that this pay increase will continue to provide incentive and will draw back the people we need to assure...
WHSV
Residents of Harrisonburg’s Old Town Neighborhood fed up with JMU student parties
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Residents of the Old Town Neighborhood in Harrisonburg have gotten fed up with parties and disorderly conduct from JMU students living in the neighborhood, and one woman has organized her neighbors to take action. “It is just something that I am not willing to tolerate in...
NBC 29 News
UVA Health: Discovery could lead to new treatments for postpartum depression
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - New findings out of UVA Health could point to new treatments for postpartum depression. Doctor Jennifer Payne says postpartum depression impacts between 10-15% of new mothers. Newly discovered biological changes in mothers who suffer from this might be able to help point doctors to new treatments and to those at-risk.
WHSV
Augusta County residents opposed to rezoning proposal for Route 11 in Greenville
AUGUSTA COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - A proposal in Augusta County calls for 109 acres in Greenville to be rezoned for a business deal, but everyone is not on board with it. The land is proposed to become a 1 million-square-foot distribution center, with smaller industrial-use buildings. Nancy Sorrells served eight...
Furman suspends professor for alleged involvement in White Supremacy
An Upstate University has suspended a professor for alleged involvement with white supremacist groups. Officials at Furman say, reports have surfaced that a faculty member participated in the 2017 white supremacy rally in Charlottesville, Virginia.
NBC 29 News
Champion Brewery Co. offering tamales to help woman seeking refuge in U.S.
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Charlottesville’s Champion Brewery Company is offering a menu item to help a woman seeking refuge in the U.S. Tamales made by Maria Chavalan Sut are now for sale every Tuesday at the brewery. Sut fled from her home country of Guatemala, and has been fighting...
Comments / 0