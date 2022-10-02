ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Angelo, TX

San Angelo ISD Free Concert Friday Evening

The San Angelo ISD is hosting a free concert featuring the. Lakeview High School Mariachi Band and Julliard Trained. Pianist Dr. Christopher Schmitt from Washington D.C. The Concert will be Friday evening at 6:30 pm at the. Lakeview High School Auditorium. Everyone is free to. attend at no charge.
SAN ANGELO, TX
Large City Controlled Burn on Thursday

The City of San Angelo Development Corporation will be burning. several large brush piles Thursday at the San Angelo Business &. Industrial Park, located across US Highway 67 North from Howard. College. Burning could extend to Friday if necessary and so long. as weather permits. The burn will begin at...
SAN ANGELO, TX
San Angelo, TX
Texas Government
San Angelo, TX
ASU Symphony Concert Thursday

The Angelo State University Symphony Orchestra will present. its first concert of the fall 2022 season on Thursday, Oct. 6, at. First Presbyterian Church. Titled “A Night in Vienna,” the concert. will begin at 7 p.m. and is free and open to the public. The. program will feature...
SAN ANGELO, TX
ASU Fall Planetarium Shows Scheduled

The Angelo State University Planetarium will present 11 different. full-dome public astronomy shows during its fall 2022 schedule. beginning Wednesday (Oct. 5) in the Vincent Building at 2333. Vanderventer. The Planetarium shows will run on select. Wednesdays and Thursdays at 7 p.m. through Nov. 17. All the shows are open...
SAN ANGELO, TX
San Angelo LIVE!

DAILY LIVE! | Dangerous Fugitive On the Loose in Mitchell County!

Today on LIVE!, James Pettit on Mad Messy Cheesesteaks joins Matt Trammell on LIVE!. Also, a dangerous fugitive has escaped in Mitchell County, a GoFundMe has been set up for a local woman, San Angelo City Council meetings went on as usual today, the Miles Bulldogs are facing a state ranked Albany Lions team this Friday, and the National Night Out will be held at San Angelo Stadium.
MITCHELL COUNTY, TX
San Angelo LIVE!

Something Wicked This Way Comes....253 Pounds of the Devil's Lettuce

LAREDO – Laredo Sector Border Patrol agents stop a narcotics smuggling attempt north of Laredo last week. On September 30, Laredo North Station agents working their assigned duties, received a report of individuals on Apparitions Drive near the World Trade Bridge attempting to load several bundles of what appeared to be marijuana into a vehicle.
LAREDO, TX
San Angelo police officer arrested for shoplifting

SAN ANGELO, Texas — A San Angelo police officer was arrested for theft yesterday afternoon. According to a press release, Jayson Zapata, 36, was detained in the parking lot of a Walmart located at 5501 Sherwood Way for shoplifting. He was transported to the Tom Green County Detention Center...
SAN ANGELO, TX
KLST/KSAN

2022-2023 Texas hunting seasons and preserves near San Angelo

SAN ANGELO, Texas — October has officially arrived and so have new Texas hunting seasons! Hunting preserves near San Angelo: Concho Dream Ranch and Resort P.O. Box 5960, San Angelo, TX 76902-5960 Phone: (800) 361-8731 Hunting Preserve, Allow Hunters to Bring Their Own, Dogs/Guides Available Oak Knoll Ranch 710 West US Hwy. 190, Menard, TX 76859 Phone: (325) 396-4599 […]
SAN ANGELO, TX
San Angelo LIVE!

GoFundMe Established for San Angelo Woman Whose Leg Was Broken in Domestic Abuse

SAN ANGELO – Friends of a San Angelo woman whose leg was broken during a domestic dispute have set up a GoFundMe to raise money for her extensive treatment.   As previously reported, on Sep. 29, Steven Thomas Walter, 28, of San Angelo, was arrested for aggravated assault that caused serious bodily injury after he allegedly broke his wife's leg during a domestic dispute. For the original story see: San Angelo Man Arrested for Allegedly Beating a Woman so Brutally He Broke Her Leg  Now Becca Walter friends are asking for help. The injuries where severe and she is going to need additional …
SAN ANGELO, TX
conchovalleyhomepage.com

Tom Green County jail logs: October 5, 2022

Over the past 24 hours, 14 people were booked into the Tom Green County Detention Center. Below is a summary of the booking charges and the individual Tom Green County Detention Center records. Charge categories (Note: several that have been taken into custody have multiple charges filed against them that...
TOM GREEN COUNTY, TX
San Angelo LIVE!

About the Downtown Bar Brawl That Led to Multiple Stabbings and Death

SAN ANGELO, TX – More information was revealed about multiple brawls that took place at the Whiskey River Saloon prior to Saturday’s stabbing death in court documents. According to court documents, on Oct. 2 at around 1 a.m., officers with the San Angelo Police Department were dispatched to the bar at 125 E. Concho in downtown San Angelo in response to stabbings. As the lead officer arrived, he was informed that multiple people had been stabbed following a fight. The officers' initial task at the scene was to triage and try to stabilize the stabbing victims before paramedics arrived. As more police arrived, they assessed the scene — a parking lot with pools of blood found in multiple locations.

