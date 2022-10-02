Revelers enjoy 95th annual Columbus Day Parade in Yonkers

The 95th annual Columbus Day Parade in Yonkers reconvened Sunday after a two-year absence due to the pandemic.

The parade took place on Midland Avenue, where there was a plethora of people having a good time and enjoying the great parade.

"There's a lot of spirit here. A lot of happiness and it's a celebration. What better than a celebration of Italian Americans here in Yonkers," said Mayor Mike Spano.

Although previously sidelined by the COVID-19 pandemic, those who took part in the event wanted everyone to know that the Columbus Day Parade is back and better than ever.

"It makes you really ecstatic to know that there's so much Italian pride in Yonkers and just to see it, it's overwhelming. It's very touching," said Yonkers resident Lenny Santowasso.