Erin Andrews, the popular sportscaster who has worked for ESPN and Fox Sports while also co-hosting ABC’s long-running “Dancing With The Stars,” has tapped CAA for representation. Andrews, who has been with Fox Sports since 2012, has been a critical part of some of its biggest coverage plans, including three Super Bowls, ten NFC Championships, and the 2014 and 2015 World Series and All-Star Games. She will be the lead sideline reporter for Fox’s coverage of both Super Bowl LVIII and LIX. She is also involved in other ventures. In 2019, she launched WEAR by Erin Andrews, a NFL licensed-apparel line. Her...

NFL ・ 2 DAYS AGO