Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Pennsylvania judge rules in favor of removing Christopher Columbus statue from public parkKristen WaltersPennsylvania State
This Entire Neighborhood in Pennsylvania was Mysteriously AbandonedTravel MavenAllegheny County, PA
Multiple Allegheny County neighborhoods under boil water advisoryKristen WaltersAllegheny County, PA
Car cruise, pie eating contests, live music, and more at Pumpkin Fest this weekendKristen WaltersEvans City, PA
Two cities in Pennsylvania have been ranked as the most rat-infested cities in America for 2022Joe MertensPennsylvania State
Related
JuJu Smith-Schuster Calls Out Steelers Offense
There's a big difference between the Kansas City Chiefs and Pittsburgh Steelers.
ESPN
Pittsburgh Steelers list rookie Kenny Pickett atop quarterback depth chart
PITTSBURGH -- The Kenny Pickett era is officially here. The Pittsburgh Steelers listed their 2022 first-round pick as the starter on the depth chart -- ahead of Mitch Trubisky -- for Sunday's game at the Buffalo Bills. "I don't want to dump the responsibility of what transpired at Mitch's feet,"...
Steelers’ Kenny Pickett era begins with ultimate disrespect vs. Bills not seen in over 50 years
It didn’t take more than four weeks before the Kenny Pickett era got underway in Pittsburgh. The Steelers quarterback came in during the third quarter of their Week 4 contest against the New York Jets and is now poised to keeping the starting mantle at least through Week 5.
atozsports.com
National narrative surrounding Steelers’ Mike Tomlin is as ignorant as it gets
There seems to be a national narrative starting that Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin should be on the hot seat if he suffers a losing season in 2022. Tomlin, who has never had a losing season as a head coach since taking over in Pittsburgh from Bill Cowher in 2007, is under fire for the way he’s handled the Steelers’ quarterback situation.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Steelers coach Mike Tomlin previews matchup with Buffalo Bills
Pittsburgh Steelers fans will likely be hanging on coach Mike Tomlin’s every word during his weekly press conference Tuesday, anticipating his decision on the team’s starting quarterback for Sunday’s road matchup against the Buffalo Bills. Rookie first-round pick Kenny Pickett replaced veteran Mitch Trubisky at the start...
Sporting News
NFL power rankings: Undefeated Eagles soar to No. 1; Chiefs, Cowboys also rise as Broncos, Steelers fade for Week 5
The NFL has only one undefeated team left after the first month of the 222 season. Congratulations to the Eagles for getting through almost a quarter of the schedule at 4-0. Their reward is ascending to the top of the latest Sporting News power rankings. Philadelphia has emerged as one...
Report: Giants could bring back former Pro Bowl player
The New York Giants have dealt with some injuries in their secondary through the early part of the season, and that has led them to explore a reunion with a player who used to be the anchor of their defense. Free agent safety Landon Collins is scheduled to visit with...
Saunders: Steelers’ Timeline for Kenny Pickett Didn’t Make Sense
PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Steelers opened the Kenny Pickett Era on Sunday, as the team’s first-round draft pick in the 2022 NFL Draft replaced Mitch Trubisky at halftime of the Steelers’ 24-20 loss to the New York Jets. Head coach Mike Tomlin said after the game that...
RELATED PEOPLE
Former New York Jets Iron-Man & Albany Coach Died Saturday
Most of the time, when reporting these stories, we don't really know the person we are writing about. This time I do. Former 16-year NFL veteran and UAlbany assistant football coach, Jim Sweeney unexpectedly passed away on Saturday. The news rocked the New York Jets organization, as well as Sweeney's friends and family at the University at Albany.
atozsports.com
Eagles sign former college phenom in wake of injury to key player
The Philadelphia Eagles could be facing a difficult decision for their Week 5 matchup on the road against Arizona Cardinals. The status of Eagles kicker Jake Elliott, who hasn’t missed a game since signing with the team in Week 2 of 2017, is up in the air after suffering a leg injury against the Jacksonville Jaguars.
NFL Week 4 coaching grades: Cowboys on top, Dolphins fail Tua Tagovailoa and Falcons lean into run
Week 4 of the NFL season was marred by the incidents surrounding multiple head injuries to Tua Tagovailoa. Here's a look at rest of coaching grades.
NBC Sports
Kendrick Bourne claims refs blew key call in OT of Patriots-Packers
The New England Patriots fell just short of upsetting the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field on Sunday, and Kendrick Bourne believes the officials played a role in their demise. The Patriots faced a third-and-5 at Green Bay's 46-yard line in overtime needing only a field goal to win when...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Bubby Brister’s Net Worth in 2022
Bubby Brister’s net worth in 2022 is $1.2 million. Brister is a former professional American football player who suited up for the Pittsburgh Steelers, Philadelphia Eagles, New York Jets, Denver Broncos, Minnesota Vikings, and Kansas City Chiefs. He is a two time Super Bowl champion. For this piece, let’s take a closer look at Bubby Brister’s net worth in 2022.
Yardbarker
Steelers Officially Name Kenny Pickett Starting QB
This was expected after Pickett entered the game against the Jets in place of veteran QB Mitchell Trubisky on Sunday. Pickett, 24, was the 2021 ACC Player of the Year, First Team All-ACC, and finished third in the Heisman Trophy voting. The Steelers used the No. 20 overall pick on him in the 2022 draft.
Chicago Bears Release Kicker Despite Perfect Performance On Sunday
The Chicago Bears are releasing their kicker despite his perfect performance vs. the New York Giants on Sunday. The Bears' usual kicker, Cairo Santos, missed last week due to personal reasons. Chicago signed Michael Badgley in his place. Badgley did his job perfectly on Sunday, ...
Pujols sits as Cards finish season with 5-3 loss to Pirates
Miguel Andújar had three hits, Diego Castillo added two and the Pittsburgh Pirates beat the playoff-bound St. Louis Cardinals 5-3 in the regular season finale
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
CAA Signs Fox Sports’ Erin Andrews
Erin Andrews, the popular sportscaster who has worked for ESPN and Fox Sports while also co-hosting ABC’s long-running “Dancing With The Stars,” has tapped CAA for representation. Andrews, who has been with Fox Sports since 2012, has been a critical part of some of its biggest coverage plans, including three Super Bowls, ten NFC Championships, and the 2014 and 2015 World Series and All-Star Games. She will be the lead sideline reporter for Fox’s coverage of both Super Bowl LVIII and LIX. She is also involved in other ventures. In 2019, she launched WEAR by Erin Andrews, a NFL licensed-apparel line. Her...
markerzone.com
DEVILS RELEASE FORMER 4TH OVERALL PICK FROM HIS PTO
After signing a professional try-out contract with the New Jersey Devils last month, 2007 4th overall pick Thomas Hickey has been released according to TSN's Chris Johnston. Hickey, 33, became an unrestricted free agent this summer after spending parts of the first nine seasons of his career with the New York Islanders. With no contract offers coming in, Hickey had to settle for a PTO.
Bold Predictions for the 2022-23 Pittsburgh Penguins
Which Pittsburgh Penguins could outperform their expectations in 2022-23?
Comments / 2