ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
De Soto, MO

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KFVS12

Authorities looking for 2 suspects after chase, crash involving patrol vehicle on I-55 near Biehle

PERRY COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - Officers are looking for two suspects after a chase with a possible stolen vehicle led to a crash involving a patrol SUV. Deputies are currently looking for two men, one described as having a dreadlock hairstyle and wearing a white hoodie, black pants and white shoes. The other man was described as wearing a black shirt or jacket and black shoes with white soles.
PERRY COUNTY, MO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Missouri Accidents
Local
Missouri Crime & Safety
City
De Soto, MO
City
Creve Coeur, MO
City
St. Louis, MO
Festus, MO
Accidents
De Soto, MO
Accidents
City
Festus, MO
City
Saint Louis, MO
Festus, MO
Crime & Safety
De Soto, MO
Crime & Safety
FOX 2

Two killed in Madison County crash on Route 4

MADISON COUNTY, Ill. – Two people were killed in a crash near Hamel, Illinois Wednesday morning. The Illinois State Police said the crash happened at approximately 7:56 a.m. at the intersection of Illinois Route 4 and Illinois Route 140. Illinois Route 4 is closed between I-55 and Illinois 143. Illinois 140 is closed at I-55. […]
MADISON COUNTY, IL
kfmo.com

J-Turns South Of Farmington

(St. Francois County, MO) Drivers have been dealing with the construction of new J Turns south of Farmington on Highway 67 for weeks. An Area Engineer with the Missouri Department of Transportation, Chris Crocker, says they hope to have the new J-turns opened sometime this week.
FARMINGTON, MO
myleaderpaper.com

Arnold man faces assault charge for allegedly stabbing man

Matthew Thomas Newlon, 34, of Arnold has been charged with two felonies for allegedly stabbing another man, leaving him critically injured. The incident happened Sept. 24 outside a home in the 1200 block of Airglades Drive in Arnold, and investigators believe Newlon ditched the knife in Plattin Creek in Crystal City following the incident, Arnold Police reported.
CRYSTAL CITY, MO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Motorcycle#Accident#Flucom#Harley#Mercy Hospital St Louis
FOX2Now

Stolen ambulance chase ends in south St. Louis

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. – A police chase of a stolen ambulance that started in Jefferson County Monday morning ended in south St. Louis. The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Department said multiple agencies followed the ambulance along northbound I-55 through Jefferson County at about 9 a.m. Once the vehicle traveled into St. Louis County, Jefferson County deputies terminated their pursuit. The ambulance continued heading east into St. Louis City.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
KMOV

South County homeowner says STL Cardinals memento stolen during car break-in

ST. LOUIS, CO. (KMOV) - Car break-ins are spilling over into a South County block. Neighbors tell News 4 thieves stole a gun and a piece of St. Louis Cardinal’s history. “They got one of my old cellphones but what I’m most upset about is the Albert Pujols’ rookie card, says one homeowner. It’s just frustrating because you work hard for things and these kids come along and just take what doesn’t belong to them.”
SAINT LOUIS, MO
myleaderpaper.com

Donald B. Kamp, 88, of Bloomington, Ill. formerly of De Soto

Donald B. Kamp, 88, of Bloomington, Ill. formerly of De Soto, died Oct. 3, 2002. Mr. Kamp was a U.S. Army veteran. He attended John Burroughs School in St. Louis County and the University of Colorado in Boulder before graduating from Washington University in St. Louis. He worked for Union Electric (later AmerenMissouri) as a manager before retiring in 1995. He was born Nov. 13, 1933, in St. Louis, the son of the late Charlotte L. (Briner) and Walter A. Kamp.
BLOOMINGTON, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Accidents
recordpatriot.com

Alton bridge jump threat made Monday

ALTON — A man stood on the railing of the Clark Bridge Monday afternoon for 20 minutes before Alton Police were able to talk him down to safety. The incident began about 2:12 p.m. and forced the closure of southbound traffic into Missouri. Alton Police worked to talk the...
ALTON, IL
myleaderpaper.com

Billy G. Crow Sr., 58, Festus

Billy G. Crow Sr., 58, of Festus died Sept. 27, 2022, in Festus. Mr. Crow was a graduate of Hillsboro High School and Jefferson College and worked as a welding instructor for Sheet Metal Workers Local 36. He enjoyed fishing, hunting and spending time with family. Born Jan. 30, 1964, in Chicago, Ill., he was the son of James Crow of Hillsboro and the late Clemie Alvena (Bradley) Crow.
FESTUS, MO
myleaderpaper.com

Charles Courtway, 87, De Soto

Charles Courtway, 87, of De Soto died Sept. 25, 2022, in De Soto. Mr. Courtway worked as a supervisor for Jefferson Smurfit before retiring. He was a member of Mount Olive Church in De Soto. He loved being outside and enjoyed spending time watching his birds and doing yard work. Born April 29, 1935, in Tiff, he was the son of the late Nelson and Dora (Sansoucie) Courtway.
DE SOTO, MO
mymoinfo.com

County bike trail near Festus moving along

Extreme mountain bike sport athlete man riding outdoors lifestyle trail. (Jefferson County) A future bike, hiking, and nature trail outside of Festus has been moving along in the last few months. Over 800 acres of property was purchased by Chris and Renee Creed who own Pedal’n Pi pizza and bike...
FESTUS, MO
myleaderpaper.com

Venetta M. Joedicke, 90, De Soto

Venetta M. Joedicke, 90, of De Soto died Oct. 2, 2022, at Crystal Oaks Skilled Nursing Facility in Festus. Ms. Joedicke worked in many clothing factories as a seamstress as well as the De Soto Shoe Factory. She also volunteered with the Girl Scouts. Born Dec. 30, 1931, in De Soto, she was the daughter of the late Hettie Leora (Reed) and Stephen Albert Humphrey. She was preceded in death by her husband: Emil M. Joedicke Sr.
DE SOTO, MO

Comments / 0

Community Policy