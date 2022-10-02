Read full article on original website
2 stolen cars, 2 police chases in St. Charles County Wednesday morning
Two police chases in St. Charles County Wednesday morning after two cars are stolen from the same house at the same time in Wentzville.
KFVS12
Authorities looking for 2 suspects after chase, crash involving patrol vehicle on I-55 near Biehle
PERRY COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - Officers are looking for two suspects after a chase with a possible stolen vehicle led to a crash involving a patrol SUV. Deputies are currently looking for two men, one described as having a dreadlock hairstyle and wearing a white hoodie, black pants and white shoes. The other man was described as wearing a black shirt or jacket and black shoes with white soles.
St. Louis County couple's backyard crashed into by cars 5 times in 15 years
FLORISSANT, Mo. — A couple’s backyard in St. Louis County was unrecognizable on Tuesday days after it was struck by a speeding truck. The back of Jeff Hornung and his wife’s house faces Vaile Avenue in Florissant where the speed limit is 40 mph. The couple told...
myleaderpaper.com
Man arrested for allegedly stealing ambulance in Crystal City, fleeing from police
A 48-year-old O’Fallon man is facing several felony charges for allegedly stealing an ambulance from outside Mercy Hospital Jefferson in Crystal City and leading police on a chase that ended in south St. Louis, St. Louis Metropolitan Police reported today, Oct. 4. Dwane Vardiman has been charged with first-degree...
Two killed in Madison County crash on Route 4
MADISON COUNTY, Ill. – Two people were killed in a crash near Hamel, Illinois Wednesday morning. The Illinois State Police said the crash happened at approximately 7:56 a.m. at the intersection of Illinois Route 4 and Illinois Route 140. Illinois Route 4 is closed between I-55 and Illinois 143. Illinois 140 is closed at I-55. […]
Drivers crash into apartment building in St. Louis City
A driver crashed his car into an apartment building near the West End neighborhood in St. Louis.
kfmo.com
J-Turns South Of Farmington
(St. Francois County, MO) Drivers have been dealing with the construction of new J Turns south of Farmington on Highway 67 for weeks. An Area Engineer with the Missouri Department of Transportation, Chris Crocker, says they hope to have the new J-turns opened sometime this week.
myleaderpaper.com
Arnold man faces assault charge for allegedly stabbing man
Matthew Thomas Newlon, 34, of Arnold has been charged with two felonies for allegedly stabbing another man, leaving him critically injured. The incident happened Sept. 24 outside a home in the 1200 block of Airglades Drive in Arnold, and investigators believe Newlon ditched the knife in Plattin Creek in Crystal City following the incident, Arnold Police reported.
Stolen ambulance chase ends in south St. Louis
ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. – A police chase of a stolen ambulance that started in Jefferson County Monday morning ended in south St. Louis. The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Department said multiple agencies followed the ambulance along northbound I-55 through Jefferson County at about 9 a.m. Once the vehicle traveled into St. Louis County, Jefferson County deputies terminated their pursuit. The ambulance continued heading east into St. Louis City.
KMOV
South County homeowner says STL Cardinals memento stolen during car break-in
ST. LOUIS, CO. (KMOV) - Car break-ins are spilling over into a South County block. Neighbors tell News 4 thieves stole a gun and a piece of St. Louis Cardinal’s history. “They got one of my old cellphones but what I’m most upset about is the Albert Pujols’ rookie card, says one homeowner. It’s just frustrating because you work hard for things and these kids come along and just take what doesn’t belong to them.”
KMOV
Police search for thieves who stole checks from St. Charles County churches
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - Detectives with the St. Charles County Police Department are investigating the theft of checks from mailboxes at two churches and a church-related school. The thieves were able to cash checks totaling $40,000. “The victims didn’t even know they were victims at the time,” St. Charles...
myleaderpaper.com
Donald B. Kamp, 88, of Bloomington, Ill. formerly of De Soto
Donald B. Kamp, 88, of Bloomington, Ill. formerly of De Soto, died Oct. 3, 2002. Mr. Kamp was a U.S. Army veteran. He attended John Burroughs School in St. Louis County and the University of Colorado in Boulder before graduating from Washington University in St. Louis. He worked for Union Electric (later AmerenMissouri) as a manager before retiring in 1995. He was born Nov. 13, 1933, in St. Louis, the son of the late Charlotte L. (Briner) and Walter A. Kamp.
Window smashing at Schnucks in south St. Louis City
Criminals cause destruction in south St. Louis City.
Man charged in fatal DWI crash in south St. Louis
A 23-year-old is now facing charges stemming from a fatal wreck in south St. Louis over the summer.
recordpatriot.com
Alton bridge jump threat made Monday
ALTON — A man stood on the railing of the Clark Bridge Monday afternoon for 20 minutes before Alton Police were able to talk him down to safety. The incident began about 2:12 p.m. and forced the closure of southbound traffic into Missouri. Alton Police worked to talk the...
myleaderpaper.com
Billy G. Crow Sr., 58, Festus
Billy G. Crow Sr., 58, of Festus died Sept. 27, 2022, in Festus. Mr. Crow was a graduate of Hillsboro High School and Jefferson College and worked as a welding instructor for Sheet Metal Workers Local 36. He enjoyed fishing, hunting and spending time with family. Born Jan. 30, 1964, in Chicago, Ill., he was the son of James Crow of Hillsboro and the late Clemie Alvena (Bradley) Crow.
myleaderpaper.com
Charles Courtway, 87, De Soto
Charles Courtway, 87, of De Soto died Sept. 25, 2022, in De Soto. Mr. Courtway worked as a supervisor for Jefferson Smurfit before retiring. He was a member of Mount Olive Church in De Soto. He loved being outside and enjoyed spending time watching his birds and doing yard work. Born April 29, 1935, in Tiff, he was the son of the late Nelson and Dora (Sansoucie) Courtway.
St. Louis police seek suspects in Sept. shooting that hurt two children
Police are asking for the public's help with identifying three possible suspects accused in a St. Louis shooting that injured two children last month.
mymoinfo.com
County bike trail near Festus moving along
Extreme mountain bike sport athlete man riding outdoors lifestyle trail. (Jefferson County) A future bike, hiking, and nature trail outside of Festus has been moving along in the last few months. Over 800 acres of property was purchased by Chris and Renee Creed who own Pedal’n Pi pizza and bike...
myleaderpaper.com
Venetta M. Joedicke, 90, De Soto
Venetta M. Joedicke, 90, of De Soto died Oct. 2, 2022, at Crystal Oaks Skilled Nursing Facility in Festus. Ms. Joedicke worked in many clothing factories as a seamstress as well as the De Soto Shoe Factory. She also volunteered with the Girl Scouts. Born Dec. 30, 1931, in De Soto, she was the daughter of the late Hettie Leora (Reed) and Stephen Albert Humphrey. She was preceded in death by her husband: Emil M. Joedicke Sr.
