Pennsylvania judge rules in favor of removing Christopher Columbus statue from public parkKristen WaltersPennsylvania State
This Entire Neighborhood in Pennsylvania was Mysteriously AbandonedTravel MavenAllegheny County, PA
Multiple Allegheny County neighborhoods under boil water advisoryKristen WaltersAllegheny County, PA
Car cruise, pie eating contests, live music, and more at Pumpkin Fest this weekendKristen WaltersEvans City, PA
Two cities in Pennsylvania have been ranked as the most rat-infested cities in America for 2022Joe MertensPennsylvania State
WATCH: Peyton Manning Has Hilarious Reaction to Bobby Wagner Taking Down Fan During Rams-49ers
Peyton Manning had perhaps the best reaction to Los Angeles Rams linebacker Bobby Wagner leveling a rogue fan on the field of Levi’s Stadium during “Monday Night Football.”. The incident was shown on the “ManningCast” alternate broadcast, in which the fan was eluding security while waving a pink...
Alijah Vera-Tucker is the NY Jets’ best player | Film
Alijah Vera-Tucker is the glue that holds the New York Jets offensive line together. Going into their Week 4 game against the Pittsburgh Steelers, the New York Jets were expected to start Conor McDermott at left tackle in place of the injured George Fant. McDermott is the Jets’ last-resort tackle option who has struggled immensely in pass protection throughout his career. It was assumed the Jets would have to accept the challenge of finding ways to work around him.
Former Commanders safety Landon Collins on verge of rejoining NFC East
The Washington Commanders could certainly use some reinforcements amid their three-game losing streak. But what is adding more talent going to do? While the roster lacks depth at certain positions, it’s far too talented to have a 1-3 record and look like one of the worst teams in football since the opening week. No, folks, not even Landon Collins, could save this version of the Commanders.
Zach Ertz Talks Philly, Teammates Left Behind, and Jalen Hurts
The tight end, a big piece to the Eagles' Super Bowl championship, will play his former team on Sunday when 4-0 Philly visits the 2-2 Arizona Cardinals
Patriots to host Lions in battle of injury-riddled, three-loss teams
If there’s any such thing as a good loss, the New England Patriots had one last weekend. However, even the
Odell Beckham Jr. Plans to Visit Four NFL Teams, Von Miller Says
The three-time Pro Bowler continues his free agent tour.
Bubby Brister’s Net Worth in 2022
Bubby Brister’s net worth in 2022 is $1.2 million. Brister is a former professional American football player who suited up for the Pittsburgh Steelers, Philadelphia Eagles, New York Jets, Denver Broncos, Minnesota Vikings, and Kansas City Chiefs. He is a two time Super Bowl champion. For this piece, let’s take a closer look at Bubby Brister’s net worth in 2022.
NBC Sports
Deebo finds Ramsey's tackle attempt laughable: 'What's going on?'
SANTA CLARA -- Deebo Samuel’s 57-yard touchdown on Monday night helped the 49ers secure a 24-9 win over the Los Angeles Rams and electrified the Levi’s Stadium crowd. It was a classic Samuel special -- evading, juking and plowing past opposing defenders to turn a Jimmy Garoppolo pass that traveled less than 10 yards through the air into a game-defining catalyst.
Sirianni, Hurts and the Eagles Team That Didn’t Stand a Chance
The coach was roundly mocked, the quarterback merely a placeholder. One year later, an unrelenting fan base can only marvel at the team that emerged.
Protester files police report against Rams’ Bobby Wagner for ‘blatant assault’
A male protester who ran on to the field and was pummeled by Los Angeles Rams linebacker Bobby Wagner has
ESPN
Best ManningCast moments from San Francisco 49ers vs. LA Rams
The San Francisco 49ers beat the Los Angeles Rams 24-9 on Monday Night Football in the final game of Week 4, and Peyton and Eli were on the ManningCast to break down the action. These two teams last met in January's NFC title game, where the 49ers fell 20-17 to...
