Jets X-Factor

Alijah Vera-Tucker is the NY Jets’ best player | Film

Alijah Vera-Tucker is the glue that holds the New York Jets offensive line together. Going into their Week 4 game against the Pittsburgh Steelers, the New York Jets were expected to start Conor McDermott at left tackle in place of the injured George Fant. McDermott is the Jets’ last-resort tackle option who has struggled immensely in pass protection throughout his career. It was assumed the Jets would have to accept the challenge of finding ways to work around him.
NFL
FanSided

Former Commanders safety Landon Collins on verge of rejoining NFC East

The Washington Commanders could certainly use some reinforcements amid their three-game losing streak. But what is adding more talent going to do? While the roster lacks depth at certain positions, it’s far too talented to have a 1-3 record and look like one of the worst teams in football since the opening week. No, folks, not even Landon Collins, could save this version of the Commanders.
WASHINGTON, DC
ClutchPoints

Bubby Brister’s Net Worth in 2022

Bubby Brister’s net worth in 2022 is $1.2 million. Brister is a former professional American football player who suited up for the Pittsburgh Steelers, Philadelphia Eagles, New York Jets, Denver Broncos, Minnesota Vikings, and Kansas City Chiefs. He is a two time Super Bowl champion. For this piece, let’s take a closer look at Bubby Brister’s net worth in 2022.
NFL
NBC Sports

Deebo finds Ramsey's tackle attempt laughable: 'What's going on?'

SANTA CLARA -- Deebo Samuel’s 57-yard touchdown on Monday night helped the 49ers secure a 24-9 win over the Los Angeles Rams and electrified the Levi’s Stadium crowd. It was a classic Samuel special -- evading, juking and plowing past opposing defenders to turn a Jimmy Garoppolo pass that traveled less than 10 yards through the air into a game-defining catalyst.
SANTA CLARA, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ny Jets#The Jets#American Football#The New York Jets#The Pittsburgh Steelers
ESPN

Best ManningCast moments from San Francisco 49ers vs. LA Rams

The San Francisco 49ers beat the Los Angeles Rams 24-9 on Monday Night Football in the final game of Week 4, and Peyton and Eli were on the ManningCast to break down the action. These two teams last met in January's NFC title game, where the 49ers fell 20-17 to...
NFL
Jet X is a premium New York Jets membership site (not affiliated with the Jets organization in any official fashion). Rather than settling for casual-fan content that projects little-to-no-football knowledge, Robby Sabo and Michael Nania decided it was time to step it up a bit. Jets fans deserve so much more than the casual content riddled across the web. Jets X-Factor is a fully-credentialed premium New York Jets membership platform offering fans diehard, football-quality content that spits in the face of casual information.

