Billboard
Fat Joe Sues Longtime Accountants, Claiming They Stole Millions in ‘Brazen’ Scheme
Fat Joe has filed a lawsuit against his longtime accounting firm and two of its employees, claiming they stole millions of dollars in a fraud that has the “hallmarks of a Ponzi scheme.”. In a complaint filed in Miami court on Tuesday (Sept. 27), the rapper (real name Joseph...
Yung Miami Says She’ll Marry Diddy
Diddy and Yung Miami are rumored to have begun dating in 2020. The two say there's no strings attached but fans believe Miami wants more.
HipHopDX.com
50 Cent Revisits Coolio Saluting Him For Beating Up Three Guys: ‘Rest In Peace Legend’
50 Cent has shared a video of Coolio giving him props for fighting three guys following the “Gangsta’s Paradise” rapper’s death earlier this week. Taking to Instagram on Thursday (September 29), the Power mogul posted footage of him hanging out with Coolio backstage in Europe, where the West Coast legend recalled the time 50 silenced a group of hecklers outside a club.
Kanye West has a pair of new baby’s moms; find out who they are
Ye West has gone back to his social media rants over the past few weeks, and the most recent was about his current battle with Gap and Adidas. The rapper has received a lot of support from others, and in a recent interview with Bloomberg on Sept. 12, he talked about how he’s ready to finish his deals with the two companies and make his own business.
HipHopDX.com
21 Savage Angrily Confronts Wack 100 Over Young Thug Snitching Allegations
21 Savage has angrily confronted Wack 100 over accusations of him being an informant in Young Thug‘s RICO case. The pair appeared on a recent Clubhouse session together where the Atlanta rapper got into a shouting match with the veteran music manager after he suggested he snitched on Thug, who currently sits behind bars on numerous racketeering, gun and drug charges stemming from an indictment filed against his YSL collective in May.
hotnewhiphop.com
Diddy Calls Mase A Fake Pastor Who Cons People, Says Rapper Owes Him $3Mil
The former friends and collaborators have been at odds for years over money and masters. As if Hip Hop wasn’t dealing with enough tension, Sean “Diddy” Combs has finally spoken directly about his ongoing rift with Mase. It was back in the Golden Era of Hip Hop when Mase was one of Bad Boy Records’ biggest earners with songs taking over the charts. Those jams are still staples on party playlists and amassed the Harlem World rapper much success, however, Mase revealed that not everything that glitters is gold.
Nia Long Emerges For 1st Time After Cheating Scandal With Son Kez, 11: Photos
Nia Long was seen for the first time in public since her fiancé, Boston Celtics head coach Ime Udoka, was suspended for an alleged consensual relationship with a female on his NBA team’s staff. The beloved 45-year-old actress, who made a name for herself in such 90s classics as Love Jones and Boyz N The Hood, stepped out in Los Angeles on Saturday (October 1) for some retail therapy with her son Kez, 11, whom she shares with Ime. Nia didn’t appear to be wearing her engagement ring at the time.
hotnewhiphop.com
PNB Rock Laid To Rest During Traditional Muslim Funeral Service In Philadelphia
Friends and family gathered for the burial service of PNB Rock on Wednesday, Sept. 21st in his hometown of Philadelphia. The rapper was laid to rest during a service at Khadijah Alderman Funeral Home on 1924 W. Hunting Park Avenue. A photo of the service sheet emerged online, reading, "In Loving Memory of Rakim Allen, December 9, 1991 – September 12, 2022," along with a copy of the Janazah prayer. XXXTENTACION's mother, Cleopatra Bernard, attended PNB Rock's funeral service, as well.
HipHopDX.com
Tory Lanez On Upcoming Megan Thee Stallion Trial: ‘I’m Facing 24 Years In Prison’
Tory Lanez has spoken about his upcoming criminal trial against Megan Thee Stallion, which has been pushed back to the end of the year. The trial — in which Lanez is accused of shooting at Megan and wounding both of her feet in July 2020 — was set to kick off in September, but was ultimately pushed back after Tory asked a judge to delay the start date due to his legal counsel being preoccupied with other trials. It will now start between November 28 and December 8.
Coolio Once Called out Tupac for ‘Gangbanging’ in His Mid-20s
Coolio felt that several events led to Tupac changing into a completely different person, and it was a change Coolio wasn’t entirely okay with.
hotnewhiphop.com
Miguel’s Wife Nazanin Mandi Files For Divorce After 3 Years Of Marriage
The 36-year old model cited “irreconcilable differences” as the cause. As the year comes to an end, so has many celebrity marriages. On Tuesday, news broke that Tia Mowry and her husband Cory Hardrict decided to call it quits after 14 years of marriage. NFL star Tom Brady and wife Giselle Bundchen have also hired divorce lawyers amid their public marriage woes.
Lauryn Hill’s Daughter Selah Wears ‘White Lives Matter’ Shirt With Kanye West
Lauryn Hill's daughter Selah Marley is apparently down with Kanye West's "White Lives Matter" movement, as she was recently seen wearing one of Ye's custom WLM shirts. On Monday (Oct. 3), Kanye West's Yeezy Season 9 Fashion Show took place in Paris. The show has gone viral due to Kanye and several of the models donning "White Lives Matter" shirts. Apparently, one of those models was Lauryn Hill's daughter Selah. She was featured in Ye's fashion show wearing one of the shirts, and later posted a video on her Instagram Story talking to Kanye West while sporting one of the oversized tops.
'Unreasonable & Unfair:' Kanye West Hits Back At Production Company Claiming He Owes Them $7 Million Over Canceled Coachella Gig, 'Donda' Set
Kanye West has responded to the lawsuit filed by a production company that claims the rapper owes them $7 million. In the response obtained by RadarOnline.com, Ye made it clear — he wants the suit filed by Phantom Labs dismissed and denies he owes the company anything because it "failed to perform the services" it's suing for.
Complex
Pusha-T Responds to Fan Who Says He Lost His Prosthetic Leg at His Concert
Did you come across an errant leg at Pusha-T’s most recent concert? If so, the rapper wants to hear from you. A day after Pusha performed at The Pageant in St. Louis, a fan took to Twitter claiming he lost his prosthesis during the event, but generally had a good time.
thesource.com
Azealia Banks Claims Nicki Minaj Is Jealous And Broke
Azealia Banks is back in the news making claims about Nicki Minaj’s finances. Banks says that Minaj is attempting to mess up one of her business deals, and that she is “broke” and allegedly pays blogs to make other rappers’ lives difficult. On Friday, Azalea posted...
Cardi B Wants The Apology To PnB Rock’s Girlfriend To BE VERY LOUD, Twitter Agrees
Following the senseless murder of Hip-Hop star PnB Rock, many social media detectives got on Twitter and claimed it was a harmless post by his girlfriend, Stephanie Sibounheuang, that tipped off his killer to his location. One person, Cardi B, called C A P on that, and following the release of new developments in the case, she wants the apology to PnB Rock’s girlfriend to be VERY LOUD.
Lil Baby’s Tears for Fears-Sampling World Cup Anthem Takes His Motivational Rap Several Steps Too Far
Pitchfork writer Alphonse Pierre’s rap column covers songs, mixtapes, albums, Instagram freestyles, memes, weird tweets, fashion trends—and anything else that catches his attention. Lil Baby’s supposedly inspirational single “The World Is Yours to Take” is one of the weirdest rap songs of the year. Lil...
hotnewhiphop.com
Boosie Badazz Is Dripping Hard On “Water Water”
Boosie Badazz is getting deeper into the film industry. The Baton Rouge legend released his film, My Struggle in 2018. Most recently, Badazz unveiled his new film, Water Boyz, which dives into the story behind Atlanta’s infamous Water Boys. It only made sense that Boosie would drop off music...
hotnewhiphop.com
Tory Lanez Touches On Legal Woes: “I’m Actively Facing 24 Years”
“This is not no play-play situation,” he told Akademiks of his ongoing case with Megan Thee Stallion. His recent antics have caused him to become a public spectacle once again, but Tory Lanez insists that he’s keeping out of trouble. As fans praise his latest album Sorry 4 What, Lanez is once again at the center of controversy. Just prior to being named in a lawsuit by a pregnant woman, he faced backlash for allegedly attacking August Alsina after the singer failed to greet him.
