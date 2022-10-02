ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Man, 70, dead in Brooklyn attack; likely suffered punch: NYPD

By Aliza Chasan
BROWNSVILLE, Brooklyn (PIX11) — A 70-year-old man who died in Brooklyn was likely punched and fell to the ground, police said on Saturday.

Mario Ocampo was found at the corner of Riverdale Avenue and Rockway Avenue on July 12, 2021, officials said. He’d suffered lacerations to the face and head.

Ocampo was taken to the hospital for treatment. He was pronounced deceased on March 5, 2022 and his death was deemed a homicide.

No arrests have been made. Police have not yet released any information about a suspect in Ocampo’s death.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting crimestoppers.nypdonline.org , downloading the NYPD Crime Stoppers mobile app, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

