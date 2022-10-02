ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Longview Police warns of latest phishing scam

By Michael Garcia
 3 days ago

LONGVIEW, Texas ( KETK ) – Longview Police department said Tuesday that there is a new phishing scam going around their community.

Authorities said that concerned citizens have reported texts claiming that there has been unusual activity on their debit cards and asking them to call a particular phone number.

Photo of the scam courtesy of Longview PD

The Federal Trade Commission says that you can protect yourself from phishing scams by setting up security software on your computer, keeping your phone software up to date, backing up your data and enabling two-factor authentication.

For more information on how to recognize, report and avoid phishing click here .

