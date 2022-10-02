Read full article on original website
Daily Iowan
Iowans are paying $5,000 more per year under inflation, are Democrats to blame?
PolitiFact Iowa is a project of The Daily Iowan’s Ethics & Politics Initiative and PolitiFact to help you find the truth in politics. In a tweet introducing a campaign television ad released on Sept. 14 Iowa congressional candidate Zach Nunn blamed his 3rd District opponent, Cindy Axne, and President Biden for a spike in inflation.
U.S. Supreme Court leans toward Alabama in voting rights fight
WASHINGTON, Oct 4 (Reuters) - Conservative U.S. Supreme Court justices on Tuesday signaled sympathy toward Alabama in the state's defense of a Republican-drawn electoral map in a case that could further erode a landmark voting rights law, drawing a skeptical response from its newest member, Ketanji Brown Jackson.
Daily Iowan
UI lecturer selected as member for IRS Electronic Tax Administration Advisory Committee
A University of Iowa Tippie College of Business lecturer was recently selected to serve on the IRS’s Electronic Tax Administration Advisory Committee. Robert Gettemy will be one of eight new members serving three-year terms on the committee, which promotes electronic filing of tax returns and advising solutions to combat identity theft and tax refund fraud.
