Goodwill Manasota aids Suncoast in Hurricane aftermath
MANATEE COUNTY (WSNN) - In the wake of Hurricane Ian, Goodwill Manasota is working to take care of its own team members as well as assisting community members in need throughout the Suncoast. While Goodwill Manasota is not a disaster relief organization, the nonprofit is partnering with the Red Cross...
Son races from Tampa to get North Port group out of flooding
NORTH PORT (SNN TV) October 4, 2022 - One North Port family, of many, was seen walking through the flooding as they left their home Thursday morning, the day after Hurricane Ian ravaged the neighborhood. Joey and Sherry, who were in the home with her 4 children, left soaking wet...
Blood banks are desperately looking for donors after Hurricane Ian
If you’re looking for ways to help after Hurricane Ian, roll up your sleeves and donate blood. Every bag donated at a Suncoast Blood Centers goes right back into the Suncoast community. With their Venice and Port Charlotte locations out of commission, the need is now greater than ever.
South Sarasota County schools destroyed by Hurricane Ian
SARASOTA COUNTY (SNN) - More than three quarters of the Sarasota County School District will return to class on Monday, October 10, but school certainly won't look the same when those doors reopen. 45,000 Sarasota County students aren't in school after Hurricane Ian left its mark on our community. School...
Hundreds seek shelter at Venice High after Hurricane Ian
SARASOTA COUNTY (WSNN) - Sarasota County had 14 shelters for residents to evacuate to during Hurricane Ian. Now, it’s down to two – Venice High School and Tatem Ridge Elementary. "We lost everything except the things we have here and a tote of our important paperwork and each...
Sarasota County Schools to reopen in two phases
SARASOTA COUNTY (SNN) - Officials with Sarasota County Schools have announced a timeline to reopen. This comes a week after the district closed schools until further notice because of Hurricane Ian. Sarasota County Schools will reopen in two phases. Phase 1 will include all traditional public schools in and north...
JFCS of Suncoast to hold food truck rally
SARASOTA COUNTY (SNN TV) October 4, 2022 - The Jewish Family and Children Services of the Suncoast and several food trucks are joining forces to raise money and provide meals to our community. Donations made to JFCS’ fundraiser will be used to purchase food and ingredients so that food trucks...
Venice Indians deliver Chick-fil-A to families in need
VENICE (SNN-TV) - Rick Michaels of the Pelican Plaza Chick-fil-A provided 300 sandwiches that the Venice football team then distributed to people in need. The Indians, with Venice hampered by Hurricane Ian, are likely to be off the field for some time, but that's not slowing there community efforts.
Students return to Cardinal Mooney High School today
SARASOTA COUNTY (WSNN) - While public schools in Sarasota County are still closed, Cardinal Mooney Catholic High school welcomed students back this morning. The school closed its doors last week during Hurricane Ian, but today it reopened. Cardinal Faculty and staff greeted more than 600 students this morning with lots of hugs and smiles.
Sailors football offers helping hand following Hurricane Ian
SARASOTA (SNN-TV) - The My City 941 Foundation teamed up with the Sarasota Sailors Football Team this morning to provide free yard clean up to homes in the Alta Vista Community. The group met at 10am this morning at Payne Park and began their trek, going door to door offering...
Emergency food drive to be held Wednesday
LONGBOAT KEY (WSNN) - An emergency food drive will be held this Wednesday in Longboat Key to benefit Hurricane Ian victims. The food drive will be sponsored by Our Daily Bread of Bradenton. The location of the food drive will be Christ Church of Longboat Key, 6400 Gulf of Mexico...
Charlotte County has three food and water distribution sites available
CHARLOTTE COUNTY (WSNN) - There are three food and water distribution sites available in Charlotte County, the county announced today. These sites allow residents to receive food and water while they recover from Hurricane Ian. The three distribution sites are:. Muscle Car City Museum, 10175 Tamiami Trail, Punta Gorda, from...
Suncoast mourns loss of sports videographer Carlos Wilson
SARASOTA (SNN-TV) - Tonight we honor a life lost to soon, one of the Suncoast's most beloved, young talents. According to reports from the Florida Highway Patrol, a collision that occurred early on Sunday morning in Okahumpka resulted in the death of Sarasota's Carlos Wilson, a talented sports videographer. A...
Curfew will continue in Charlotte County
CHARLOTTE COUNTY (WSNN) - A curfew for Charlotte County residents will continue. It has been amended to the hours of 10 p.m.-6 a.m. each day. Charlotte County Sheriff's Office has decided to reduce the curfew, but a curfew will continue to be in force for the county. “I know the...
Decision coming tomorrow regarding Sarasota County athletics
SARASOTA (SNN-TV) - With Sarasota Counties releasing their back-to-school plans today, the schedule moving forward for athletics is next on the docket. Sarasota County Schools are expecting to meet tomorrow morning to determine a roll-out plan for a return to athletics. All the high schools with the exception of North Port are scheduled to reopen this Monday, but some still are being used as shelters. North Port High School plans to reopen on October 17th instead.
Updated Suncoast high school football schedule
SARASOTA (SNN-TV) - As we enter another week of high school football season, the schedule is at a turning point for many, but at a stalemate for most all Suncoast schools. Below is the updated schedule for this week post-Hurricane Ian game slate:. Golden Gate @ IMG Academy Blue (Thursday,...
Supplies aid families in need in North Port
NORTH PORT- The death toll in North Port stands at five as officials say rescue and recovery efforts continue. “Got a lot of people in need and we’re helping as many as we can," said U.S. Army, Second Lt., Josiah Hoogerhyde. Rescue efforts and supply distributions continue in the...
Disaster relief fund established by Education Foundation
SARASOTA COUNTY (SNN TV - October 3, 2022) - The Education Foundation of Sarasota County has established a Hurricane Ian Disaster Relief & Recovery Fund to accept monetary donations to support Sarasota County Schools and its 5,000-plus employees. The ferocious hurricane caused widespread damage with areas in South Sarasota County...
Health officials issue safety reminders amid flooding
SARASOTA COUNTY (SNN) - The Florida Department of Health in Sarasota County is issuing a few safety reminders as we continue to deal with flood waters. People should not eat any food that may have come into contact with contaminated water from floods. When the power is out, refrigerators will...
