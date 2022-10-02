Read full article on original website
Jack Da
3d ago
Worst sports franchise now the uniforms were absolutely atrocious… worst then arena football wfl usfl etc… like a minor league baseball team playing in the sticks
Reply
12
BigWerm Windycity
2d ago
That’s what happens when sports go woke,changing the name was the beginning of their downfall it just got worse
Reply(4)
11
Kevin Wildner
2d ago
Learn how to write a title that makes sense.
Reply(5)
21
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Poll Show Hispanic Voters Overwhelming Favor O’Rourke Over AbbottTom HandyTexas State
Ex-NBA Player Suing DFW Airport for Lack of Development Around Sports ComplexLarry LeaseDallas, TX
T. D. Jakes Passes the Torch to His DaughterTom HandyAtlanta, GA
Former Dallas Cowboys Star Cole Beasley Announces RetirementLarry LeaseDallas, TX
Approval Granted For Dallas $250 A Month PlanCadrene HeslopDallas, TX
Related
NFL World Reacts To Michael Irvin Unhappy News
Michael Irvin isn't happy on Monday morning. The ESPN "First Take" analyst is not happy with the narrative surrounding Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel following Tua Tagovailoa's injury. Irvin believes unfair blame is being placed on the Dolphins first-year head coach. "The realest thing said by anyone on ESPN or...
Legendary Coach Tony Dungy Is Furious With The NFL
Tony Dungy is about as mild-mannered as it gets, but the Hall of Fame head coach didn't hold back when it came to player safety in Sunday night's game. Responding to a tweet from The Athletic's Greg Auman regarding Cameron Brate's concussion, Dungy condemned the NFL's current protocol when it comes to head injuries.
Tom Brady shares sweet pregame moment with children as wife Gisele Bündchen skips NFL game
Tom Brady shared a heartwarming interaction with each of his three children ahead of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers’ first home game of the NFL season.On Sunday, the 45-year-old quarterback was seen hugging and kissing his daughter Vivian, who was cheering for her dad on the sidelines. Brady went nose-to-nose with his nine-year-old daughter and kissed her on the forehead.The football star also hugged his sons Benjamin, 12, and Jack, 15, before shaking hands with fans watching from the sidelines.Tom Brady shares son Benjamin and daughter Vivian with wife Gisele Bündchen. He also shares his eldest son, Jack, with ex...
Jerry Jones Announces Decision On Cooper Rush, Dak Prescott
Jerry Jones wants everyone to know that there is no quarterback controversy with the Dallas Cowboys. Backup quarterback Cooper Rush has won three straight starts since starter Dak Prescott went down with a thumb injury but that's not going to be enough for him to start when Prescott returns. Jones...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Look: NFL World Reacts To Cowboys Cheerleaders Video
The Dallas Cowboys got a big home win against the rival Washington Commanders on Sunday. Dallas topped Washington, 25-10, to improve to 3-1 on the season - an impressive mark considering Dak Prescott has been out for the past three games. Following the win, the Cowboys cheerleaders went viral on...
Jonathan Allen has blunt message for fans amid Commanders' struggles
It’s been a bumpy start for the Washington Commanders, who sit at 1-3 through four weeks. Jonathan Allen has compassion for what the fans are going through, but delivered a blunt message for them Tuesday on “The Sports Junkies”.
The Chiefs scored a TD on a very clever trick play that had NFL fans in awe
Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs are taking it to Tom Brady and the Bucs tonight in Tampa in a rematch of Super Bowl 55 that is being played on the very same field. Mahomes and the Chiefs’ offense has been on fire all night long but the coolest (OK, maybe second coolest) TD that they scored came on a play in which Mahomes didn’t touch the ball at all.
Watch: Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes makes jaw-dropping touchdown flip against Bucs
Patrick Mahomes is a wizard. The Kansas City Chiefs star quarterback is no stranger to making outrageous plays on the football field. Though just when you thought you'd seen all the tricks up Mahomes' sleeves, he makes a mindboggling play like he did Sunday night against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
RELATED PEOPLE
JUNKIES: Eric Bickel calls on Ron Rivera to tender his resignation
As Washington falls to 1-3 on the season with a loss to Dallas, Eric Bickel of The Sports Junkies thinks it’s time for drastic changes and is calling for Ron Rivera to have some dignity and resign as Commanders head coach.
Proof Tom Brady and Bridget Moynahan's Son Jack Is Following in the Quarterback's Footsteps
Watch: Gisele Bündchen Has "Concerns" Over Tom Brady's NFL Return. From passing footballs to passing down the love of the game. Tom Brady recently revealed that his son Jack, who he shares with ex Bridget Moynahan, is playing high school football. And, of course, no. 12 is his no. 1 fan.
NFL World Reacts To The Tom Brady Divorce News
Moments ago, Page Six dropped a bombshell report involving Gisele Bundchen and Tom Brady. They have apparently hired divorce attorneys. "I never actually thought this argument would be the end of them, but it looks like it is,” one source told Page Six. "I don’t think there will be any coming back now. They both have lawyers and are looking at what a split will entail, who gets what and what the finances will be."
Westword
Melvin Gordon Ripped by Broncos Fans on Twitter After Loss to Raiders: Too Far?
As anyone with even a glancing knowledge of internet culture understands, social media isn't a paragon of polite conversation. But the reaction to a Melvin Gordon fumble returned for a touchdown in the Denver Broncos' agonizing 32-23 loss to the Las Vegas Raiders on October 2 — particularly after his emotional walkout during a post-game interview — has touched off a debate about whether the absolutely reasonable criticism of his ball-security issues has gone too far.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Shannon Sharpe Makes Prediction For Cowboys-Rams Game
The reigning Super Bowl champion Los Angeles Rams host the reigning NFC East champion Dallas Cowboys in a hotly anticipated late-afternoon Week 5 game. Shannon Sharpe has some interesting thoughts on the upcoming matchup. During Wednesday's edition of Undisputed, the FOX analyst said that the Rams haven't looked like a...
NFL Kicker Released After Great Performance Sunday
Michael Badgley supplied all of the Chicago Bears' points in Sunday's 16-12 loss to the New York Giants. It still wasn't enough to earn him an extended stay on their roster. Signed Saturday and elevated from the practice squad to replace Cairo Santos, Badgley made all four field goal attempts in Week 4.
NFL World Reacts To Surprising Geno Smith News
The Seattle Seahawks starting quarterback has made history through his team's first four games of the season. Smith, who led the Seahawks to a big win against the Lions on Sunday afternoon, has been incredibly accurate as a passer so far this season. "Geno Smith has completed 77.3% of his...
Chiefs WR JuJu Smith-Schuster takes not-so-subtle shot at Steelers coaches
For five seasons, wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster was almost universally beloved by the Pittsburgh Steelers and the fans. Smith-Schuster was also highly productive during his five seasons with one season of 97 receptions and another with 111. But this didn’t stop Smith-Schuster from taking a shot at his old team now that he is a member of the Kansas City Chiefs.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
atozsports.com
Cowboys’ starter to miss rest of the season after Tuesday’s news
Dallas Cowboys long snapper Jake McQuaide is expected to miss the rest of the season after suffering a torn triceps during Sunday’s win over the Washington Commanders, Nick Eatman from DallasCowboys.com reported. In order to fill the need, the Cowboys are signing Matt Overton (126 games played) and Tucker...
Odell Beckham Jr. dropped by Giants' facility on Monday
On the same day the New York Giants hosted safety Landon Collins for a visit, another familiar face dropped by the East Rutherford facilities. Although he was not there on official NFL business, former Giants wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. stopped by to visit some friends, including Saquon Barkley and Sterling Shepard.
Cowboys Rookie Could Be On Verge Of Returning Soon
The Dallas Cowboys aren't having any issues on the defensive side of the football, make no mistake about it. Nonetheless, help could be on the way for Dan Quinn's unit. ESPN's Todd Archer believes the Cowboys could open the practice window for rookie linebacker Damone Clark as early as this Wednesday.
NFL World Reacts To Baker Mayfield Decision News
Baker Mayfield will remain the Carolina Panthers starting quarterback - for now, at least. Monday afternoon, Panthers head coach Matt Rhule announced that Mayfield, who was traded from Cleveland to Carolina, will remain the team's starting quarterback. Mayfield and the Panthers are coming off a home loss to the Cardinals....
Comments / 33