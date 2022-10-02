New York Yankees slugger Aaron Judge had a season for the ages in 2022. If we exclude the Steroid Era, there have only been two seasons where a player hit 60+ homers since the beginning of Major League Baseball in 1871. Even with the Steroid Era, there have been five. Judge notching 62 homers is an incredible accomplishment by any measure. But when compared to Joey Gallo, his home run total is even more ridiculous.

