Red Sox are resurrecting “Fellowship of the Miserable”

Red Sox’s failure this season has negativity resurfacing in Boston. It’s a term coined by former Boston Celtics coach Rick Pitino after a grueling loss, used to describe the propensity of Boston sports fans to vent their frustration through talk shows, blogs, social media, and a media notorious for having a sharp axe.
New York Yankees: Aaron Judge illustrates Joey Gallo futility

New York Yankees slugger Aaron Judge had a season for the ages in 2022. If we exclude the Steroid Era, there have only been two seasons where a player hit 60+ homers since the beginning of Major League Baseball in 1871. Even with the Steroid Era, there have been five. Judge notching 62 homers is an incredible accomplishment by any measure. But when compared to Joey Gallo, his home run total is even more ridiculous.
Cubs: Taking stock of the current Willson Contreras situation

For what felt like the hundredth time, Cubs fans at Wrigley Field said goodbye to longtime catcher Willson Contreras this weekend as the offseason approaches with his future very much up in the air. We already know there are no active extensions talks between the organization and Contreras, nor has...
CHICAGO, IL
