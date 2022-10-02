Read full article on original website
Major pharmacy chain closing another store location in PennsylvaniaKristen WaltersLimerick, PA
The Broad Street United Methodist Church Presents “A Christmas Carol” Performed by Gerald Charles DickensJerseyGirlBurlington, NJ
Experience Pennsylvania's spookiest Halloween drive-in movie experienceKristen WaltersMorrisville, PA
3 Amazing Steakhouses in PennsylvaniaAlina AndrasPennsylvania State
Fundraiser to Honor SEPTA Conductor Daniel Ruley at KOP Grill & TavernMarilyn JohnsonPhiladelphia, PA
Eagles are 4-0 but 4 teams have a legitimate shot at giving them their 1st loss
PHILADELPHIA – In 2004, the Eagles were 4-0, having just defeated the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field, with Donovan McNabb at quarterback and defensive players such as defensive end Hugh Douglas putting pressure on quarterbacks. The Eagles have not started 4-0 since that season. However, 18 seasons later, the...
Ex-Eagles star: I’m ‘excited’ about 4-0 start but team is ‘a about a year or two away’
The Philadelphia Eagles have given their fans a lot to be happy about. For starters, they improved to 4-0 with Sunday’s 29-21 win over the Jacksonville Jaguars. This is the first time the Birds have started 4-0 since 2004, the year they made it to Super Bowl XXXIX but lost to Tom Brady and the New England Patriots.
Orthopedic surgeon on Eagles' Week 4 injuries: Mailata, Slay, Elliott
Dr. Chu discussed the Eagles’ Week 4 injuries including Jordan Mailata’s shoulder injury, Darius Slay’s forearm injury, and the hit kicker Jake Elliott took.
NBC Sports
Zappe reveals what Rodgers told him after NFL debut in Week 4
Few people could have predicted before the 2022 NFL season began that Bailey Zappe would be playing quarterback for the New England Patriots in their Week 4 game against the Green Bay Packers. You always have to be ready for your opportunity, and Zappe's came Sunday at Lambeau Field. Patriots...
profootballnetwork.com
Early NFL Week 5 Predictions and Picks Against the Spread: Fallout From Injuries to Jonathan Taylor, Javonte Williams, and Cordarrelle Patterson
Hello, everybody. Here’s an early look at our NFL Week 5 predictions and picks for all 16 games. The following betting odds are for picks against the spread, as well as moneylines based on DraftKings Sportsbook. NFL Week 5 Picks and Predictions. Each week of the NFL season features...
NBC Sports
Rodgers opens up about 'really meaningful' chat with Belichick
If one thing was made clear during the New England Patriots' trip to Green Bay, it's that there's a tremendous amount of mutual respect between Pats head coach Bill Belichick and Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers. Rodgers sang Belichick's praises prior to the Week 4 matchup, calling him "the best coach...
NBC Sports
With injuries mounting, Eagles sign another OL to practice squad
With a couple new injuries to their offensive line, the Eagles signed offensive lineman Tyrese Robinson to the practice squad on Monday. Robinson, 23, went undrafted this year out of Oklahoma, where he was teammates with Eagles starting quarterback Jalen Hurts for one season. Robinson (6-3, 224) signed with the...
NBC Sports
Cameron Dicker will sign with the Eagles’ practice squad
Eagles kicker Jake Elliott injured his leg during Sunday’s victory over Jacksonville. He gutted it out to the finish, and special teams coordinator Michael Clay said Tuesday that Elliott has a chance to play this week. But Elliott could miss some practice time if not Sunday’s game against the...
atozsports.com
Eagles sign former college phenom in wake of injury to key player
The Philadelphia Eagles could be facing a difficult decision for their Week 5 matchup on the road against Arizona Cardinals. The status of Eagles kicker Jake Elliott, who hasn’t missed a game since signing with the team in Week 2 of 2017, is up in the air after suffering a leg injury against the Jacksonville Jaguars.
NBC Sports
Falcons sign Caleb Huntley to active roster
Running back Caleb Huntley helped the Falcons to a 23-20 win over the Browns on Sunday and he will continue to have a role in the offense in the coming weeks. A knee injury led the Falcons to put Cordarrelle Patterson on injured reserve Monday. The team announced that they are filling his roster spot by signing Huntley to their active roster from the practice squad.
NBC Sports
Browns claim Drew Forbes
The Browns made an addition to their offensive line on Monday. The team announced that they have claimed Drew Forbes off of waivers. The Lions cut Forbes on Saturday. Forbes entered the league as a Browns sixth-round pick in 2019 and appeared in two games for the team as a rookie. He opted out due to COVID in 2020 and returned to play one more game last season. He was waived in September and appeared in one game for Detroit after being claimed.
Eagles could benefit from a larger dose of Cam Jurgens
As the Philadelphia Eagles turn the page from Week 4’s win and prepare for a trip out west to face the Arizona Cardinals, it’s hard to contain the excitement that stems from a 4-0 start. There’s also a thirst for seeing some of the young guys on the field and producing, particularly the rookies. That brings us to Cam Jurgens.
NBC Sports
Deebo drops amazing quote about NFL DBs after 49ers' big win
Following his offensive explosion in the 49ers' 24-9 victory over the division rival Los Angeles Rams on "Monday Night Football" at Levi's Stadium, receiver Deebo Samuel was feeling himself. "I don't even look in their eyes anymore," Samuel told Carlos Ramirez, Rod Brooks and Donte Whitner "49ers Postgame Live" after...
NBC Sports
Week 4 Eagles grades by position after comeback win over Jaguars
The Eagles got punched in the mouth early on Sunday but they responded. And they leave Week 4 with a 4-0 record and the NFL’s only remaining undefeated team. Here are position-by-position grades after the 29-21 win over the Jaguars:. Quarterback. Jalen Hurts: 16/25, 204 yards, 1 INT; 16...
NBC Sports
With Sam Darnold eligible to return, Matt Rhule doesn’t have any thoughts about a possible QB change
The Panthers offense was unsightly for the majority of Sunday’s 26-16 loss to the Cardinals and the potential for a change at the unit’s key position was a topic of conversation at head coach Matt Rhule’s postgame press conference. Baker Mayfield had a number of passes batted...
NBC Sports
Kendrick Bourne claims refs blew key call in OT of Patriots-Packers
The New England Patriots fell just short of upsetting the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field on Sunday, and Kendrick Bourne believes the officials played a role in their demise. The Patriots faced a third-and-5 at Green Bay's 46-yard line in overtime needing only a field goal to win when...
NBC Sports
Trevor Lawrence: Weather no excuse, I have to play better
The Jaguars opened Sunday’s game against the Eagles with two quick touchdowns, but their 14-0 lead was gone by halftime and they wound up 29-21 losers on a wet and blustery day in Philadelphia. Quarterback Trevor Lawrence had a big hand in the turnaround. Lawrence lost four fumbles and...
NBC Sports
Rivera insists he's as upset about the Commanders as fans are
The mood surrounding the 2022 Commanders has soured greatly since a season-opening victory over the Jaguars, and on Monday, Ron Rivera insisted that he grasps why fans of the franchise are so upset with its current standing. "I understand everybody's frustration, especially how proud this organization is," Rivera said in...
NBC Sports
Rodgers plays coy about lengthy postgame chat with Belichick
Bill Belichick's postgame handshakes usually last about five seconds on a good day. But Aaron Rodgers apparently brings out the loquacious side of the New England Patriots head coach. After the Patriots' 27-24 overtime loss to the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field, Belichick shared a nearly 30-second conversation with...
Ex-NFL GM: Eagles are team to beat in NFC
This is shaping up to be a big year for the Birds. The Philadelphia Eagles improved to 4-0 with Sunday’s 29-21 win over the Jacksonville Jaguars. This is the first time the Birds have started 4-0 since 2004, and they made it to the Super Bowl that year. BUY...
