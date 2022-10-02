Shot fired at Summit Mall: Witness describes assault as mayor says area remains safe

Read full article on original website
Nashville man charged after 52-year-old man he critically beat with metal pipe dies: police
Bryan Rebenstorf, 45, is facing an upgraded homicide charge after a man he is accused of beating with a metal pipe in downtown Nashville died of his injuries.
Georgia K9 unit uncovers $172K of fentanyl in package shipped from California
A Georgia K-9 deputy helped drug agents find $172K worth of fentanyl tablets at a Hall County delivery hub last week that had been sent from California.
