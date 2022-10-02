Sooners unranked in latest AP Poll after getting dismantled by TCU

Oklahoma hasn’t hit rock bottom yet, but in 8 days, the outlook of Oklahoma’s season has drastically changed. Saturday’s thrashing from TCU had to make even the most die-hard Sooners fans a bit dizzy.

With the 55-24 loss to the Horned Frogs, Oklahoma is officially out of the top 25 in the latest AP Poll receiving just two votes. The last time they were unranked? October of 2020 after losing to Kansas State and Iowa State in back-to-back weeks to open Big 12 play.

Want a little optimism? The Sooners won the Big 12 that season, anyway.

The loss sets the stage for an unranked Red River matchup between Texas and Oklahoma next Saturday. It’ll be the first time this has happened since 1998.

Multiple Big 12 teams saw their stocks rise across the conference while Oklahoma plummeted. Oklahoma State moves up two spots to No. 7 after beating a previously ranked Baylor team on the road in a rematch of last season’s Big 12 championship game.

TCU went from unranked to 17th in the polls after they put on a clinic against Oklahoma. Behind TCU at No. 19 stands the Kansas Jayhawks, who are ranked for the first time since Oct. 18, 2009. That’s the longest drought for a Power Five team since the last round of realignment.

Kansas State moves up from 25th to 20th after another strong game from Adrian Martinez and Deuce Vaughn.

At the very top, Alabama takes back the top spot after Georgia struggled and escaped a bit of a fight with former Big 12 member Missouri. Georgia, Ohio State, Michigan, and Clemson round out the rest of the top five.

List

Contact/Follow us @SoonersWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Oklahoma news, notes, and opinions. Let us know your thoughts, comment on this story below. Join the conversation today. You can also follow Bryant on Twitter @thatmanbryant.