Norman, OK

Sooners unranked in latest AP Poll after getting dismantled by TCU

By Bryant Crews
 3 days ago
Oklahoma hasn’t hit rock bottom yet, but in 8 days, the outlook of Oklahoma’s season has drastically changed. Saturday’s thrashing from TCU had to make even the most die-hard Sooners fans a bit dizzy.

With the 55-24 loss to the Horned Frogs, Oklahoma is officially out of the top 25 in the latest AP Poll receiving just two votes. The last time they were unranked? October of 2020 after losing to Kansas State and Iowa State in back-to-back weeks to open Big 12 play.

Want a little optimism? The Sooners won the Big 12 that season, anyway.

The loss sets the stage for an unranked Red River matchup between Texas and Oklahoma next Saturday. It’ll be the first time this has happened since 1998.

Multiple Big 12 teams saw their stocks rise across the conference while Oklahoma plummeted. Oklahoma State moves up two spots to No. 7 after beating a previously ranked Baylor team on the road in a rematch of last season’s Big 12 championship game.

TCU went from unranked to 17th in the polls after they put on a clinic against Oklahoma. Behind TCU at No. 19 stands the Kansas Jayhawks, who are ranked for the first time since Oct. 18, 2009. That’s the longest drought for a Power Five team since the last round of realignment.

Kansas State moves up from 25th to 20th after another strong game from Adrian Martinez and Deuce Vaughn.

At the very top, Alabama takes back the top spot after Georgia struggled and escaped a bit of a fight with former Big 12 member Missouri. Georgia, Ohio State, Michigan, and Clemson round out the rest of the top five.

FOX Sports

Why Oklahoma is in big trouble | Joel Klatt Show

Joel Klatt discussed the Oklahoma Sooners season and their rough 3-2 start. Oklahoma lost to Kansas State and TCU in back to back weeks. TCU beat Oklahoma 55-24. With the loss of their former head coach and lots of new faces, this team will have a different looking season than they are used to.
Five reasons to Hate..... OSU

Sports hate is a good thing. It makes the games mean more. Anything can start it, a blown call, a comment from a coach or player, losing a recruiting battle or a loss that should not have happened. Fans and family can play a part too. We all have that one friend or family member that just is way over the top.
2022 NBA Draft Review: Oklahoma City Thunder

This NBA Draft was the one that the Oklahoma City Thunder was waiting for since they have been tanking over the past few years. Last season, the Thunder finished with a 24-58 record. However, Oklahoma City had four draft picks in this draft. Plus, OKC ended up wheeling and dealing with so much ferocity that three of the four draft picks were lottery picks.
Police Officer And Former UW Soccer Player Killed In Off-Duty Crash

A former University of Wyoming women's soccer player and police officer with the Oklahoma City Police Department died in an off-duty crash Thursday. Sgt. Meagan Burke, 31, was driving north on Interstate 44 through Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, when a southbound...
Oklahoma named as most underrated destination by CNN

Oklahoma was recently named as part of CNN's "22 of the USA's most underrated destinations" list. The news source narrowed down their list of nearly two dozen destinations to include some of the country's most overlooked travel opportunities like White Sands National Park in New Mexico or the Ouachita Mountains in Arkansas.
