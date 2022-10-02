CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) — According to Vice Chancellor of Advancement Kim White, philanthropy is a big part of UTC as we know it. “Some of the buildings on campus came about because of philanthropy. We’re able to keep tuition low. We have thousands of scholarships that students are illegible for because of philanthropy. And Chattanooga is such a giving city,” said White.

