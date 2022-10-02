ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chattanooga, TN

Comments / 35

MAGA-PATRIOT
2d ago

it scares the hell out of me that they are so concerned to make sure the children attend in order to be normalized and groomed for the perverted behavior. the media needs to stop highlighting and holding up this behavior.

Reply
10
Noneyadamnbizness
2d ago

The fact that they want children in attendance, should speak loud and clear about INTENT. The drag shows recently, were for CHILDREN.

Reply
6
why me?
3d ago

Romans 1:22-27 KJV[22]Professing themselves to be wise, they became fools,[23]And changed the glory of the uncorruptible God into an image made like to corruptible man, and to birds, and fourfooted beasts, and creeping things.[24]Wherefore God also gave them up to uncleanness through the lusts of their own hearts, to dishonour their own bodies between themselves:[25]Who changed the truth of God into a lie, and worshipped and served the creature(man) more than the Creator, who is blessed for ever. Amen.[26]For this cause God gave them up unto vile affections: for even their women did change the natural use into that which is against nature:[27]And likewise also the men, leaving the natural use of the woman, burned in their lust one toward another; men with men working that which is unseemly, and receiving in themselves that recompence of their error which was meet.

Reply(2)
6
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
chattanoogapulse.com

Brainerd Community Food Pantry To Celebrate 2nd Anniversary With A Festival

The Brainerd Community Food Pantry invites the Chattanooga community to attend its 2nd Anniversary Festival on Sunday, October 23rd from 3PM - 5PM at Brainerd United Methodist Church, located at 4315 Brainerd Road. The event will include live entertainment, yard games, face painting, and more to celebrate the pantry’s anniversary...
CHATTANOOGA, TN
theutcecho.com

Chattanooga Pride Steals the Show Amid County Wide Controversy

The LGBTQ+ community stuck together this past week as Chattanooga Pride hosted their annual pride week events and remained strong in the face of adversity. Chattanooga Pride received many violent threats after a video showing a young girl touching the mermaid tail of a performer playing Ariel at one of the pride week youth day events went viral.
CHATTANOOGA, TN
chattanoogapulse.com

Chattanooga Oktoberfest Adds Several Local Breweries To This Weekend's Event

Chattanooga Oktoberfest is this weekend, Saturday, October 8th and Sunday, October 9th and Chattanooga Market organizers are excitedly making final preparations. The festival is known to be the best local celebration each fall, bringing together authentic German music, local and seasonal beers and plenty of German inspired foods. Recognized as a family friendly celebration, kids of all ages can enjoy learning the “chicken dance” while partaking in the season’s first brat or hot pretzel.
CHATTANOOGA, TN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Chattanooga, TN
Chattanooga, TN
Society
Local
Tennessee Society
WTVC

Pumpkin Town Festival in Athens, Tenn.

ATHENS, Tenn. — Meredith Wilson talks about the upcoming activities at Pumpkintown, this Saturday, October 8th. Follow This N That on our social media accounts as well.
ATHENS, TN
WDEF

More To The Story with Staley: Grandparents support group

RINGGOLD, Georgia (WDEF) – Catherine Becker is 62 years old. She lives in Catoosa County. Coming to our area from Knoxville. 22 years ago. She’s a wife. A cancer survivor. A mother of three adult children. And now, the adoptive mother of three grandchildren. Ages six, five and...
CATOOSA COUNTY, GA
WDEF

Salvation Army opens registration for Angel Tree program

CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) – Now is the time to register to get on the Angel Tree this holiday season. The program allows local people to give gifts to children and senior citizens in need during the Christmas season. But the recipients need to register before the campaign begins. And Salvation...
CHATTANOOGA, TN
WDEF

ODDtober begins with underwater pumpking carving

CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) – Fish love pumpkin carving!. At least that’s what the Tennessee Aquarium proves every October when they send SCUBA divers into their tanks to carve a pumpkin underwater. Volunteer SCUBA divers Dr. Lisa Shier and Marie Dement did their carving in front of Lake Sturgeon, Paddlefish,...
CHATTANOOGA, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Localevent#Festival#Pride Parade#Racism#Chattanooga Pride Board#Lgbt
WDEF

UTC Attempts to Raise $500,000 in 24 Hours

CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) — According to Vice Chancellor of Advancement Kim White, philanthropy is a big part of UTC as we know it. “Some of the buildings on campus came about because of philanthropy. We’re able to keep tuition low. We have thousands of scholarships that students are illegible for because of philanthropy. And Chattanooga is such a giving city,” said White.
CHATTANOOGA, TN
WDEF

Meteorologist

WDEF-TV, Inc. seeks a Weekend + Fill-In Meteorologist. This person will produce and present on-air and on-line weather forecasts for multiple weekend newscasts. Candidates must have strong writing skills and knowledge of storytelling with ability to cultivate an actively robust social media presence. WSI MAX experience beneficial. Other duties may...
CHATTANOOGA, TN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
WDEF

More To The Story with Staley: Rossville’s Taco Tour

ROSSVILLE, Georgia (WDEF) – The Rossville Boulevard Project is all about “sprucing up” the Rossville Boulevard area. The group held three open air markets earlier this year to good success. And there’ll be two more markets later this year. But the latest venture by the organization...
ROSSVILLE, GA
WDEF

Golden Apple Award: Orchard Knob Middle’s Sarah Roberson

CHATTANOOGA, TN (WDEF) – Sarah Roberson is a tutor, a coach and grade A Science teacher at Orchard Knob Middle School. After six years on the job, the Boston native also looks quite comfortable in Tennessee Orange. Sarah says, “When I think of who I am and what I...
CHATTANOOGA, TN
WTVC

Welcome NewsChannel 9's newest anchor!

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. - Today we welcomed our newest member to the NewsChannel 9 family, Haley Roedder! Haley tells us about what brought her to Chattanooga and a little bit about her life. THE DAILY REFRESH SOCIAL.
CHATTANOOGA, TN
WTVC

Introducing Pudd-N-Shakes at the Peach Cobbler Factory in Dalton

DALTON, GA — The Peach Cobbler Factory is launching its exclusive new Pudd-N-Shakes at the Dalton, GA location off Shugart Road just past Wal-Mart (I-75 exit 336). “We are launching these Pudd-N-Shakes and they are going to change the dessert industry,” said owners Anna and JR Carpenter. “We are part of an advisory council and one of only eight stores that will have these Pudd-N-Shakes for beta testing. And the ONLY store in our viewing area!”
DALTON, GA

Comments / 0

Community Policy