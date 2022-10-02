ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma City, OK

247Sports

Four-star forward Zayden High names his final five

Four-star forward Zayden High announced Monday that he is down to a final list of five schools. Arkansas, Michigan, North Carolina, Texas, and Villanova all made the cut for the 6-foot-9 stretch four-man out of Spring Branch (Texas). Since the middle of June, High has taken official visits to Michigan,...
MICHIGAN STATE
Yardbarker

Highlights From Lakers Practice Were Very Intense: Patrick Beverley Already Started With "Too Small" Gesture, LeBron James Explodes With A Dunk

The Los Angeles Lakers may be one of the biggest franchises in NBA history, but they are going through a rough patch over the last few seasons apart from the 2019-20 season. Last season the Purple and Gold ended up missing the play-in tournament, and it was a new low for the organization. But instead of sulking about it, the Lakers have been doing everything in their power to improve their roster and make a stunning comeback in the 2022-23 NBA season.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Daily Mail

Former ESPN sportscaster Rachel Nichols claims she was SPIED on in hotel room when live feed kept running and she was caught on hot mic saying Maria Taylor took over NBA Finals coverage because she is black

Rachel Nichols made her first public appearance on Showtime since her departure from ESPN and said 'at least one person' decided to spy on her after she left new recording equipment on. Nichols, 48, was recorded mid-conversation with Adam Mendelsohn, an advisor to many athletes like LeBron James, saying she...
NBA
FanSided

Pistons open practice: Cade, Killian and hints at a starting lineup

The Detroit Pistons had their open practice in front of a sizable crowd at Little Caesar’s Arena and the vibes were good. I was unable to attend since I live overseas and do not currently own a private jet, but I had a few moles on the inside and was able to glean some details from their feedback as well as some of the Pistons’ beat writers.
DETROIT, MI
247Sports

Five star SG Ian Jackson talks visits

The No. 2 overall prospect in the class of 2024, Ian Jackson has two official visits set. The 6-foot-4, 185-pound shooting guard out of the Bronx (NY.) Cardinal Hayes will visit UNC and LSU and will look to lock in dates with Oregon and Kentucky. “I’m in a good spot...
BASKETBALL
NBC Sports

Griffin picked this Celtics jersey number to pay tribute to HOFer

Blake Griffin is officially a member of the Boston Celtics, and he's already made team history with the selection of his new jersey number. The 2009 No. 1 overall draft pick signed a one-year, fully guaranteed contract with the Celtics as a free agent last week. Griffin practiced with the...
BOSTON, MA
Yardbarker

Three reasons why the Washington Wizards and free agent Demarcus Cousins are a good fit

Veteran big man Demarcus Cousins is still available in the free agent market, and the Washington Wizards should seriously consider signing him for the 2022-2023 season. Six-time All-Star Demarcus Cousins is still available on the free agent market and very much is hoping to be added to a team this season. In a Wednesday interview with Yahoo Sports, the 12-year veteran spoke about his desire to get another opportunity in the association, and his hope that a franchise will give him a chance to show the type of player he has evolved into at 32 years old, and three years removed from ACL surgery.
WASHINGTON, DC
Empire Sports Media

Quentin Grimes out in Knicks preseason opener vs Pistons

Now it can be told why New York Knicks coach Tom Thibodeau declared earlier that Evan Fournier is the frontrunner for the starting shooting guard spot. Grimes’ bid suffered a massive blow as the promising second-year wing will miss the Knicks’ preseason opener against the Detroit Pistons on Tuesday night. Thibodeau delivered the grim news about Grimes to reporters at the end of the team’s Monday practice.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Yardbarker

Former Kings, Warriors And Raptors Player Retires

View the original article to see embedded media. Jason Thompson was the 12th overall pick in the 2008 NBA Draft by the Sacramento Kings after an extremely impressive college career for the Rider Broncos. During his senior season, he averaged 20.4 points and 12.1 rebounds per contest. He most recently...
NBA
MLive.com

Top basketball recruits considering Michigan set commitment dates

With a little more than a month until the early signing period, the Michigan men’s basketball program does not have any commitments for the 2023 class. Duke has five. Michigan State and Ohio State each have four. Every Big Ten team has at least one committed prospect, except Michigan.
ANN ARBOR, MI
lastwordonsports.com

Top Detroit Red Wings Prospect Impressing In Camp

Detroit Red Wings top prospect Simon Edvinsson is looking impressive during his first three preseason games for Detroit. With only three preseason games remaining, the Detroit rookie defenseman has been improving by leaps and bounds. Only a week ago, during the annual Red/White game, fans and some Detroit media voiced their opinions that Edvinsson would be better served to start the year in Grand Rapids (AHL). Now three games into his preseason, Edvinsson is proving that he not only belongs in Detroit but will also likely play important minutes once the regular season gets underway.
DETROIT, MI

