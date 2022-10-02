Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Death Row Inmate Could Be a Free Man by ChristmasSam H ArnoldOklahoma City, OK
2022 NBA Draft Review: Oklahoma City ThunderAdrian HolmanOklahoma City, OK
3 Great Steakhouses in OklahomaAlina AndrasOklahoma State
Oklahoma City’s National Cowboy & Western Heritage Museum looks at the cultural roots of tequilaD.J. EatonOklahoma City, OK
LA Clippers Waive Three Players From Roster
Three players have been removed from their roster.
Four-star forward Zayden High names his final five
Four-star forward Zayden High announced Monday that he is down to a final list of five schools. Arkansas, Michigan, North Carolina, Texas, and Villanova all made the cut for the 6-foot-9 stretch four-man out of Spring Branch (Texas). Since the middle of June, High has taken official visits to Michigan,...
OKC Thunder Waive Former Mavs, Rockets And Bucks Player
According to Brandon Rahbar of Daily Thunder, the Oklahoma City Thunder have waived Sterling Brown. He has played for the Milwaukee Bucks, Houston Rockets and Dallas Mavericks over five seasons in the NBA.
Yardbarker
Highlights From Lakers Practice Were Very Intense: Patrick Beverley Already Started With "Too Small" Gesture, LeBron James Explodes With A Dunk
The Los Angeles Lakers may be one of the biggest franchises in NBA history, but they are going through a rough patch over the last few seasons apart from the 2019-20 season. Last season the Purple and Gold ended up missing the play-in tournament, and it was a new low for the organization. But instead of sulking about it, the Lakers have been doing everything in their power to improve their roster and make a stunning comeback in the 2022-23 NBA season.
Former ESPN sportscaster Rachel Nichols claims she was SPIED on in hotel room when live feed kept running and she was caught on hot mic saying Maria Taylor took over NBA Finals coverage because she is black
Rachel Nichols made her first public appearance on Showtime since her departure from ESPN and said 'at least one person' decided to spy on her after she left new recording equipment on. Nichols, 48, was recorded mid-conversation with Adam Mendelsohn, an advisor to many athletes like LeBron James, saying she...
NBA・
Pistons open practice: Cade, Killian and hints at a starting lineup
The Detroit Pistons had their open practice in front of a sizable crowd at Little Caesar’s Arena and the vibes were good. I was unable to attend since I live overseas and do not currently own a private jet, but I had a few moles on the inside and was able to glean some details from their feedback as well as some of the Pistons’ beat writers.
Five star SG Ian Jackson talks visits
The No. 2 overall prospect in the class of 2024, Ian Jackson has two official visits set. The 6-foot-4, 185-pound shooting guard out of the Bronx (NY.) Cardinal Hayes will visit UNC and LSU and will look to lock in dates with Oregon and Kentucky. “I’m in a good spot...
NBC Sports
Griffin picked this Celtics jersey number to pay tribute to HOFer
Blake Griffin is officially a member of the Boston Celtics, and he's already made team history with the selection of his new jersey number. The 2009 No. 1 overall draft pick signed a one-year, fully guaranteed contract with the Celtics as a free agent last week. Griffin practiced with the...
Malachi Coleman, nation's No. 2 athlete, says Miami Hurricanes canceled his upcoming official visit
Lincoln East High School (Nebraska) athlete Malachi Coleman, the nation's No. 82 overall prospect and No. 2 athlete, has nearly 30 scholarship offers. So far, the 6-foot-5, 205-pound wide receiver/edge-rusher has taken just one official visit - Nebraska on June 3 - but that was set to change this ...
Yardbarker
Three reasons why the Washington Wizards and free agent Demarcus Cousins are a good fit
Veteran big man Demarcus Cousins is still available in the free agent market, and the Washington Wizards should seriously consider signing him for the 2022-2023 season. Six-time All-Star Demarcus Cousins is still available on the free agent market and very much is hoping to be added to a team this season. In a Wednesday interview with Yahoo Sports, the 12-year veteran spoke about his desire to get another opportunity in the association, and his hope that a franchise will give him a chance to show the type of player he has evolved into at 32 years old, and three years removed from ACL surgery.
New Lakers role player is already committing long-term to LA
The Los Angeles Lakers have had more roster turnover than any other team in the league. The only players that are still on the roster from the 2020 championship team are Anthony Davis and LeBron James even though the title was won less than two calendar years ago. Rob Pelinka...
Quentin Grimes out in Knicks preseason opener vs Pistons
Now it can be told why New York Knicks coach Tom Thibodeau declared earlier that Evan Fournier is the frontrunner for the starting shooting guard spot. Grimes’ bid suffered a massive blow as the promising second-year wing will miss the Knicks’ preseason opener against the Detroit Pistons on Tuesday night. Thibodeau delivered the grim news about Grimes to reporters at the end of the team’s Monday practice.
Yardbarker
Former Kings, Warriors And Raptors Player Retires
View the original article to see embedded media. Jason Thompson was the 12th overall pick in the 2008 NBA Draft by the Sacramento Kings after an extremely impressive college career for the Rider Broncos. During his senior season, he averaged 20.4 points and 12.1 rebounds per contest. He most recently...
NBA・
Jerrick Gibson, highest-rated running back recruit in 4 years, trims list to 12
IMG Academy (Florida) running back Jerrick Gibson is one of the nation's most electric playmakers. In four games this season, the 5-foot-10, 197-pound athlete has rushed 46 times for 331 yards (7.2 yards per carry) and four touchdowns, More important, Gibson is a five-star recruit and is considered ...
MLive.com
Top basketball recruits considering Michigan set commitment dates
With a little more than a month until the early signing period, the Michigan men’s basketball program does not have any commitments for the 2023 class. Duke has five. Michigan State and Ohio State each have four. Every Big Ten team has at least one committed prospect, except Michigan.
lastwordonsports.com
Top Detroit Red Wings Prospect Impressing In Camp
Detroit Red Wings top prospect Simon Edvinsson is looking impressive during his first three preseason games for Detroit. With only three preseason games remaining, the Detroit rookie defenseman has been improving by leaps and bounds. Only a week ago, during the annual Red/White game, fans and some Detroit media voiced their opinions that Edvinsson would be better served to start the year in Grand Rapids (AHL). Now three games into his preseason, Edvinsson is proving that he not only belongs in Detroit but will also likely play important minutes once the regular season gets underway.
