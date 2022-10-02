I do carving with green/unseasoned wood, which I mostly get from tree trimmers. But I'm a suburban kid who's unfortunately new to this. So far I've stayed inside my county (Hennepin) I've turned down beetle-infested ash because of course, and I'm wary of elm. But some of the wood in my garage is now officially too hard for me to work with. I live in an older suburban townhome, closer to urban than not. I'd like to give it to a friend on the north end of Maple Grove (I'm in golden valley) **Am I going to create a problem if I'm moving some dry apple/cherry and heavily spalted damp birch a few cities over so a friend can use it for fires?** I also have some aspen(?) with small shiny black pinhead fungus, and orange hair-like fillaments, and silver maple with black filaments, and I don't know if those are normal rot or something to keep away from living populations.

HENNEPIN COUNTY, MN ・ 3 DAYS AGO