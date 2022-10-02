Read full article on original website
Related
The Post and Courier
Richland County let jail director start work knowing he was fired from last job, attorney says
COLUMBIA — Former jail director Tyrell Cato told a top Richland County official he had been fired from his last job before he started in his new position this summer, Cato's attorney said. That contradicts Richland County Administrator Leonardo Brown, who said he did not know about Cato's termination...
The Post and Courier
At least 17 SC schools hit with hoax reports of shootings, disrupting learning statewide
A rash of reported shootings — all determined to be bogus — caused lockdowns and at least one evacuation Oct. 5 at schools across South Carolina, temporarily forcing thousands out of their classrooms. Authorities say the "swatting" calls targeted at least 17 schools in various counties, including Beaufort,...
The Post and Courier
Richland County's former penny tax director sues over racial discrimination claims
COLUMBIA — The former director of Richland County’s Transportation Department, who also led the county’s troubled $1 billion penny tax program, sued the local government claiming he was fired over race discrimination. Richland County Administrator Leonardo Brown and Assistant Administrator John Thompson, who are both Black, fired...
Lexington County woman charged with not reporting $370,000 in income
COLUMBIA, S.C. — A Lexington County woman is facing three counts of tax evasion after allegedly not reporting income on state tax returns between 2019 and 2021. Agents from the South Carolina Department of Revenue (SCDOR) arrested 31-year-old Serena Mari Olivi, of Cayce, Tuesday morning. In addition to not reporting a total of $373,178 on her returns, SCDOR says Olivi received fraudulent tax refunds for each of the tax returns. As a result, she owes the state $26,266, according to the agency.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Charleston City Paper
Our View: Elect Ellis to be state superintendent
Perhaps the most important race on the ballot in November is for the person who will be the next state superintendent of education. We strongly recommend that you vote for the teacher in the race, Democratic candidate Lisa Ellis of Lexington County. Unlike her main challenger, she has completed all of the requirements to be able to take office on day one.
coladaily.com
Lexington County woman charged with tax evasion, more than $370K not reported
South Carolina Department of Revenue (SCDOR) agents arrested a Lexington County woman Tuesday and charged her with three counts of tax evasion. According to arrest warrants, Serena Marie Olivi, 31, of Cayce, failed to report a total of $373,178 of income on her tax returns between tax years 2019 and 2021. The warrants allege that she also received fraudulent tax refunds for each of those tax returns. As a result, she owes the state $26,266.
The Post and Courier
Richland deputy ordered to take anger-management classes after courthouse altercation
COLUMBIA — A longtime Richland deputy who was briefly suspended after an altercation at a county courthouse has been reassigned and ordered to take anger-management classes, according to the Richland County Sheriff's Department. On Sept. 21, a man in the Pontiac Magistrate courtroom for a civil case became “loud”...
Saluda County caregivers charged in death of elderly vulnerable adult
Three people are facing charges after an investigation by South Carolina Law Enforcement Division agents into the death of a vulnerable adult in Saluda.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Projects to upgrade Richland Mall and BullStreet District discussed at Richland County Council meeting
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Richland County Council made some major development moves at their regular meeting Tuesday, including adding more housing to Columbia's BullStreet District. "When you think about what's gone on at our BullStreet property, and just the opportunity to create living space for individuals, tremendous tax breaks, and a significant increase in quality of life for our community, it's just a great opportunity for all of us," Councilman Paul Livingston explained.
The Post and Courier
SC hemp farmer files federal lawsuit over unlawful arrest, destruction of crop
A Dorchester County hemp farmer has filed a federal lawsuit against several state and local departments alleging officials conspired to destroy his crop and unlawfully arrest him. John Pendarvis, who maintains farmland in the Harleyville area, was arrested in September 2019 on a misdemeanor charge after state officials accused him...
The Post and Courier
Editorial: As Ian approached, virtual learning was better than the usual SC alternative
Chalk this up as a beneficial outgrowth of the entirely unbeneficial COVID-19 pandemic. Used to be, an approaching hurricane or winter storm meant many students (and parents) would have to give up planned school holidays to make up the classes students had to miss when schools closed just in case. No one liked that, but what too often happened was even worse: Those days didn’t actually get made up, because the Legislature caved to pressure from parents who couldn’t figure out that their kids’ education was more important than their mini-vacations.
WRDW-TV
I-TEAM: Lawyer challenges medical garnishment, finds programs predatory
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Augusta University is one of six hospitals across the region taking money from South Carolinians’ paychecks or tax refunds to settle a medical debt. The I-TEAM found two programs that allow medical garnishments. We also found a pattern of people not being warned or told...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
abccolumbia.com
Deputies say man involved in domestic situation committed suicide
LEXINGTON CO., S.C. (WOLO)—Lexington Co. Deputies say a man who was located Tuesday after a domestic situation committed suicide after shooting his wife. Investigators responded to Haskell Rd. in response to a domestic situation when a man ran from the scene. Deputies say his body was located a short...
abccolumbia.com
Fraud and theft cases increased on Zelle payment service
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— An investigation led by a U.S. Senate committee says fraud and theft ran rampant on the electronic payment service Zelle. The investigation report found that users of the peer-to-peer service lost an estimated $440 million last year to fraud. Banks have been reluctant to refund most...
Columbia community gives input about new Allen Benedict Court plans
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Plans to upgrade the former Allen Benedict Court property have been released to the public. Almost a year ago to the day, the housing complex was demolished. The apartments were deemed unsafe in 2019 after two men were found dead from carbon monoxide poisoning. Now, the...
WIS-TV
FBI issues warning on charity fraud following Hurricane Ian
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The FBI Columbia field office issued a warning on charity fraud following Hurricane Ian. The organization said after natural disasters it typically receives complaints about charity and disaster scams. The FBI provided a list of tips for the public to avoid being scammed:. Scammers may go...
wach.com
Several Lexington schools ends lockout after deputies perform area manhunt
LEXINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WACH) — Three Lexington County schools were placed on lockout Tuesday Morning as deputies search for a man who ran from the scene of a domestic-related call, officials said. Officials say the situation took place around the 700 block of Haskell Road in Gilbert, with the...
blufftontoday.com
Private island owned by Alex Murdaugh and suspected drug smuggler for sale in SC
A Beaufort County island co-owned by disgraced and disbarred South Carolina attorney Richard “Alex” Murdaugh and a deceased drug-smuggling suspect is up for sale, pending court approval. Jailed in Richland County and facing more than 90 criminal charges and 11 lawsuits, Murdaugh has had his assets placed under...
SCDOT to replace US 301 bridges over Four Hole Swamp in Orangeburg County
COLUMBIA, S.C. — The South Carolina Department of Transportation (SCDOT) announced plans for the replacement of US 301 bridges over Four Hole Swamp in Orangeburg County. Both the north- and south-bound bridges will be replaced and the shoulders along the route will be widened. The $23 million project is...
The Post and Courier
Columbia City Council eliminates parking requirements for smaller businesses
COLUMBIA — Smaller businesses in Columbia will no longer need to provide parking for customers. Under an ordinance City Council passed Oct. 4, business structures occupying less than 7,500 square feet in nonresidential areas will not be required to have a certain number of dedicated parking spaces. City leaders...
Comments / 0