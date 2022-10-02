ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Richland County, SC

Our View: Elect Ellis to be state superintendent

Perhaps the most important race on the ballot in November is for the person who will be the next state superintendent of education. We strongly recommend that you vote for the teacher in the race, Democratic candidate Lisa Ellis of Lexington County. Unlike her main challenger, she has completed all of the requirements to be able to take office on day one.
Lexington County woman charged with tax evasion, more than $370K not reported

South Carolina Department of Revenue (SCDOR) agents arrested a Lexington County woman Tuesday and charged her with three counts of tax evasion. According to arrest warrants, Serena Marie Olivi, 31, of Cayce, failed to report a total of $373,178 of income on her tax returns between tax years 2019 and 2021. The warrants allege that she also received fraudulent tax refunds for each of those tax returns. As a result, she owes the state $26,266.
Projects to upgrade Richland Mall and BullStreet District discussed at Richland County Council meeting

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Richland County Council made some major development moves at their regular meeting Tuesday, including adding more housing to Columbia's BullStreet District. "When you think about what's gone on at our BullStreet property, and just the opportunity to create living space for individuals, tremendous tax breaks, and a significant increase in quality of life for our community, it's just a great opportunity for all of us," Councilman Paul Livingston explained.
Editorial: As Ian approached, virtual learning was better than the usual SC alternative

Chalk this up as a beneficial outgrowth of the entirely unbeneficial COVID-19 pandemic. Used to be, an approaching hurricane or winter storm meant many students (and parents) would have to give up planned school holidays to make up the classes students had to miss when schools closed just in case. No one liked that, but what too often happened was even worse: Those days didn’t actually get made up, because the Legislature caved to pressure from parents who couldn’t figure out that their kids’ education was more important than their mini-vacations.
I-TEAM: Lawyer challenges medical garnishment, finds programs predatory

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - Augusta University is one of six hospitals across the region taking money from South Carolinians’ paychecks or tax refunds to settle a medical debt. The I-TEAM found two programs that allow medical garnishments. We also found a pattern of people not being warned or told...
Deputies say man involved in domestic situation committed suicide

LEXINGTON CO., S.C. (WOLO)—Lexington Co. Deputies say a man who was located Tuesday after a domestic situation committed suicide after shooting his wife. Investigators responded to Haskell Rd. in response to a domestic situation when a man ran from the scene. Deputies say his body was located a short...
Fraud and theft cases increased on Zelle payment service

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— An investigation led by a U.S. Senate committee says fraud and theft ran rampant on the electronic payment service Zelle. The investigation report found that users of the peer-to-peer service lost an estimated $440 million last year to fraud. Banks have been reluctant to refund most...
FBI issues warning on charity fraud following Hurricane Ian

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - The FBI Columbia field office issued a warning on charity fraud following Hurricane Ian. The organization said after natural disasters it typically receives complaints about charity and disaster scams. The FBI provided a list of tips for the public to avoid being scammed:. Scammers may go...
Columbia City Council eliminates parking requirements for smaller businesses

COLUMBIA — Smaller businesses in Columbia will no longer need to provide parking for customers. Under an ordinance City Council passed Oct. 4, business structures occupying less than 7,500 square feet in nonresidential areas will not be required to have a certain number of dedicated parking spaces. City leaders...
COLUMBIA, SC

