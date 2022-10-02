Chalk this up as a beneficial outgrowth of the entirely unbeneficial COVID-19 pandemic. Used to be, an approaching hurricane or winter storm meant many students (and parents) would have to give up planned school holidays to make up the classes students had to miss when schools closed just in case. No one liked that, but what too often happened was even worse: Those days didn’t actually get made up, because the Legislature caved to pressure from parents who couldn’t figure out that their kids’ education was more important than their mini-vacations.

EDUCATION ・ 2 HOURS AGO