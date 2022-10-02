Read full article on original website
For Cats' Sake benefit is set for Saturday
Lovers of cats and art will find common ground this Saturday, Oct. 8 at the Tallahassee American Legion Hall at Tallahassee's Lake Ella. It's the annual "For Cats' Sake" event to benefit local feline rescue efforts. Michelle Hartsfield heads up the Feline Advocates of Leon County group and noted the need for its services has grown dramatically.
Tallahassee's Oasis Center for Women and Girls will host a women's film festival
For the past decade, Tallahassee's Oasis Center for Women and Girls has hosted a yearly recognition of outstanding women. But a new kind of celebration will take its place this Friday evening. Oasis Board Member and Event Co-Chair Audrey Goff said the name of the occasion is "Lunafest." "Lunafest, which...
Music, magic and moonlight will be back at Maclay Gardens this Sunday
One of Tallahassee's most popular outdoor concert happenings takes place this coming Sunday evening. The event happens in what is arguably the area's most attractive setting. That setting is Maclay Gardens State Park just north of town off Thomasville Road. Anna Hopkins, the event coordinator, said last year's Moon Over Maclay event, scrubbed the previous year because of COVID, was like a great, community-wide sigh of relief.
A book of local historical firsts from Tallahassee's first Black female commissioner
One of Tallahassee's historic figures has written a new book highlighting several other people who have also contributed signicantly to local history. Dot Inman-Johnson will talk about her book at the main downtown library Wednesday evening, October 5. Inman-Johnson was the first Black woman on the Tallahassee City Commission and...
Mail-in ballots are hitting Leon County mailboxes this week
Vote-by-mail ballots should be hitting Leon County mailboxes this week. Supervisor of Elections Mark Early announced his office is sending out more than 63,000 ballots. In a press release Early’s office said Leon County residents who have already requested mail-in ballots should expect to receive them this week. Anyone who has not yet requested a mail ballot still has time to do so. Requests will be accepted up until October 29.
Tallahassee police make an arrest in a daytime shooting at an apartment complex
A Tallahassee man is under arrest for a shooting at his apartment complex Tuesday just before 1 p.m. Police say the suspect was upset about rental charges. 33-year-old Ernest Lawson is accused of shooting a female employee at the Blue Cascade apartment complex on Putnam Drive near South Monroe Street.
