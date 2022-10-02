Vote-by-mail ballots should be hitting Leon County mailboxes this week. Supervisor of Elections Mark Early announced his office is sending out more than 63,000 ballots. In a press release Early’s office said Leon County residents who have already requested mail-in ballots should expect to receive them this week. Anyone who has not yet requested a mail ballot still has time to do so. Requests will be accepted up until October 29.

LEON COUNTY, FL ・ 1 HOUR AGO