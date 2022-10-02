ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tallahassee, FL

Comments / 0

Related
wfsu.org

For Cats' Sake benefit is set for Saturday

Lovers of cats and art will find common ground this Saturday, Oct. 8 at the Tallahassee American Legion Hall at Tallahassee's Lake Ella. It's the annual "For Cats' Sake" event to benefit local feline rescue efforts. Michelle Hartsfield heads up the Feline Advocates of Leon County group and noted the need for its services has grown dramatically.
TALLAHASSEE, FL
wfsu.org

Music, magic and moonlight will be back at Maclay Gardens this Sunday

One of Tallahassee's most popular outdoor concert happenings takes place this coming Sunday evening. The event happens in what is arguably the area's most attractive setting. That setting is Maclay Gardens State Park just north of town off Thomasville Road. Anna Hopkins, the event coordinator, said last year's Moon Over Maclay event, scrubbed the previous year because of COVID, was like a great, community-wide sigh of relief.
TALLAHASSEE, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Tallahassee, FL
Society
Local
Florida Pets & Animals
Local
Florida Lifestyle
City
Tallahassee, FL
Tallahassee, FL
Pets & Animals
Local
Florida Society
Tallahassee, FL
Lifestyle
wfsu.org

Mail-in ballots are hitting Leon County mailboxes this week

Vote-by-mail ballots should be hitting Leon County mailboxes this week. Supervisor of Elections Mark Early announced his office is sending out more than 63,000 ballots. In a press release Early’s office said Leon County residents who have already requested mail-in ballots should expect to receive them this week. Anyone who has not yet requested a mail ballot still has time to do so. Requests will be accepted up until October 29.
LEON COUNTY, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy