Lamar man is killed in early morning car accident

LAMAR, Mo.- A Lamar man involved in a car crash has died while two other passengers sustained injuries following a crash early Sunday morning, according to a Missouri State Highway Patrol report.

Benjamin Harrington, 18, was driving a Chevrolet Impala with two teenage passengers around 1:45 am on Sunday morning. Harrington was going eastbound on Route V and ran off the left side of the road hitting a bluff and overturning the car.

Harrington was pronounced dead on the scene, while one teenager was seriously injured and was transported via air to Springfield for further treatment.

This is Missouri State Highway Patrol Troop D’s 101st fatality crash of 2022.

