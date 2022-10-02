Read full article on original website
ray b
3d ago
Cleveland will implement this but our illustrious mayor is surrounded by cops while the police force is seeing a decline in the amount of cops staying in Cleveland. They are either retiring or leaving for other cities that don't have this reform in place. Who would want someone coming in that never did their job one day and judging them even though they were already cleared.
Reply
5
Related
Ex-Kirtland police chief, accused of harassment and ‘habitual drunkenness,’ sues city over firing
CLEVELAND, Ohio— The former Kirtland police chief, fired last year over accusations of “habitual drunkenness” and making sexist, homophobic and racist comments, sued the city and about a dozen city officials on Tuesday. Ex-Police Chief Lance Nosse accused city officials of violating his rights by firing him...
4 East Cleveland officers indicted; mayor to swear in new acting police chief
Two East Cleveland Police officers who were charged last month for an on-duty incident were indicted on additional charges Tuesday, and two other officers were indicted for a separate incident.
Local postal manager heading to prison for stealing mail
A high-ranking local postal manager walked out of federal court on Tuesday after getting punished for stealing mail, and he found the FOX 8 I-Team waiting for him.
I-Team: Questioning mayor’s claim about murder rate after ‘Operation Clean Sweep’
Top local law enforcement leaders say they just wrapped up a big sweep of some of the most violent wanted criminals in Cleveland, but city leaders also faced questions from the I-Team about the homicide rate.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
spectrumnews1.com
Grand jury indicts four East Cleveland police officers
CLEVELAND — A grand jury indicted four East Cleveland on-duty police officers on Tuesday for charges including tampering with evidence, obstructing justice, dereliction of duty and interfering with civil rights according the Cuyahoga County Prosecutor's Office. County Prosecutor Michael C. O'Malley made the announcement that East Cleveland Police Officers...
Local Post Office Manager Gets 6 Months For Stealing Mail
A postal employee in Ohio is going to prison because he couldn't stop stealing mail. He also was assessed a $20,000 fine, plus he has to pay back his victims more than $8,000.
East Cleveland officer pleads not guilty on several charges in court
CLEVELAND — One of the two East Cleveland police officers indicted on charges after allegedly stealing from multiple individuals while on duty, appeared in court Tuesday morning for an arraignment. Alfonzo Cole, 34, who appeared with his attorney Rufus Sims, entered a not guilty plea. A judge set his...
cleveland19.com
Bond hearing for 17-year-old accused of killing Parma teenager
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A now 17-year-old male accused of a deadly shooting in Parma in June has a bond hearing in Cuyahoga County Court of Common Pleas Wednesday afternoon. Gunnar Galaszewski is being tried as adult for the murder of Lawrence Morgan, 17. Parma police said Morgan was shot...
IN THIS ARTICLE
case.edu
Law’s Michael Benza discussed Ohio attempted murder retrail on grounds of DNA evidence
Jury finds two men not guilty of 2006 shooting in Cleveland in retrial after overturned conviction. WEWS: Michael Benza, senior instructor of law, weighed in on the case of two Northeast Ohio men who were granted a retrial on charges of attempted murder after new evidence in the form of DNA technology came to light. “One of the problems that we have in the criminal justice system is that the system doesn’t like to go back and look at cases that it considers over,” Benza said. “And so once you’ve been found guilty, it is really difficult to get the prosecution, the courts, anybody else who has the power to decide to relook at the case, to actually take a fresh look.”
cleveland19.com
North Ridgeville man arrested for inappropriate texts to ‘teen’
SHEFFIELD VILLAGE, Ohio (WOIO) - A North Ridgeville man was arrested yesterday on charges of importuning and disseminating material harmful to juveniles, according to Sheffield Village police. Police said that in September, a woman came to the Sheffield Village Police Department to report an unknown person texting her randomly. The...
Strongsville woman says city worker tried to confiscate her political signs at order of building commissioner
STRONGSVILLE, Ohio -- An Albion Road resident said a city worker tried to confiscate political campaign signs from the front of her house last month. Judy Boone admitted that the signs were posted in the city right-of-way, where municipal code prohibits them. However, she said City Hall has traditionally allowed campaign signs on rights-of-way such as tree lawns, despite city code, during election seasons.
cleveland19.com
Garfield Heights Teachers’ Association demands updated safety procedure
GARFIELD HEIGHTS, Ohio (WOIO) - One day after bullets were found underneath a bus seat transporting children to Garfield Heights Middle School, the Garfield Heights Teacher’s Association (GHTA) said communication from administrators was a problem during the situation. A bus driver found the bullets Monday morning after students left...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
cleveland19.com
Psychic swindler: How police brought down a million dollar fortunetelling fraud
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - For nearly two decades, a Lake County woman ran simultaneous scams out of her Mentor psychic parlor and got away with it. That is, until her house of tarot cards finally came crashing down. Gina Miller, a self-proclaimed psychic, was convicted of stealing more than a...
wksu.org
Use of Shotspotter alerts in Cleveland arrests is raising constitutional concerns
Cleveland Police are seeking an expansion of the gunshot detection technology Shotspotter, from about three square miles to 13 square miles, but body cam footage provided by the city shows officers using the technology to justify potentially unconstitutional stops and searches. In response to a public records request from Ideastream...
Strongsville updates law on when citizens must identify themselves to police & repeals law prohibiting profanity
STRONGSVILLE, Ohio -- Residents and citizens don’t have to identify themselves to Strongsville police unless an officer “reasonably suspects” they are committing, have committed, are about to commit or have witnessed a crime. City Council approved this and other amendments to municipal code in September. The changes...
cleveland19.com
Several East Cleveland officers charged with assault after traffic stops
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Several East Cleveland Police Officers have been charged with assault, among other charges, originating in March and April of this year, according to the Cuyahoga County Prosecutor. A release from the prosecutor’s office states that on March 31, East Cleveland Police officer Tyler Mundson, 30, attempted...
cleveland19.com
Cuyahoga County officials vote down proposed jail site
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Members of the Justice Center Executive Steering Committee voted down the proposal Tuesday afternoon to build the new Cuyahoga County Jail in the Industrial Valley area. The 44-acre plot of land is located at 2700 Transport Road, just across the river from the Tremont neighborhood. Currently,...
cleveland19.com
Akron man pleads no contest to punching Black woman, yelling racial slurs in viral assault
AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - The 27-year-old Kent man caught on video punching a Black woman and yelling racial slurs, pleaded no contest in Akron Municipal Court Wednesday morning to one count of assault and one count of disorderly conduct. Andrew Walls was originally charged with two counts of assault and...
These 22 Akron restaurants had the most food inspection violations in 2021-2022
AKRON, Ohio - Here are the Akron restaurants and retailers cited for the most food inspection violations during the 2021-2022 inspection year ending Feb. 28, according to state records. A total of 406 of the nearly 767 different restaurants and other food retail businesses in Akron cited were found to...
50 violent offenders arrested in Cleveland during 'Operation Clean Sweep'
The Cleveland Division of Police partnered with over 20 agencies to arrest 50 violent offenders during Operation Clean Sweep.
Comments / 9