Jury finds two men not guilty of 2006 shooting in Cleveland in retrial after overturned conviction. WEWS: Michael Benza, senior instructor of law, weighed in on the case of two Northeast Ohio men who were granted a retrial on charges of attempted murder after new evidence in the form of DNA technology came to light. “One of the problems that we have in the criminal justice system is that the system doesn’t like to go back and look at cases that it considers over,” Benza said. “And so once you’ve been found guilty, it is really difficult to get the prosecution, the courts, anybody else who has the power to decide to relook at the case, to actually take a fresh look.”

CLEVELAND, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO