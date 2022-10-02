Read full article on original website
Marine veteran now in coma after 4 others injured in NC stabbing at his birthday party
SURRY COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — Family and friends are offering insight into the stabbing that left five injured at a birthday party over the weekend in Surry County. Colby “Branch” Benton, who turned 27 on Monday, has been identified by his family as a victim of the assault. “Branch is a former Marine of great […]
WBTV
Student attacked by five other juveniles at Statesville Senior High School
STATESVILLE, N.C. (WBTV) - The Statesville Police Department is investigating a fight that took place at Statesville Senior High School on Monday. Police say the fight involved five juvenile students who assaulted another student. The victim was transported to Brenner’s Hospital in Winston Salem, N.C., and was later released.
50-year-old Guilford County man missing
GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. — Police are searching for a Guilford County man who went missing on Tuesday, September 20, according to officials. The Guilford County Sheriff's Office said they are looking for 50-year-old Stuart Lee Carter. Carter is 5 feet 8 inches tall, weighing 120 pounds. He was las...
WBTV
Help needed identifying Conover shooting suspect
CONOVER, N.C. (WBTV) - Conover police are looking for the person responsible for the fatal shooting of a man Sunday night. Officers say that around 10 p.m., Catawba Valley Medical Center called them about a person brought in with gunshot wounds. The man was identified as 24-year-old Isaiah Knight. He...
WBTV
Iredell County teacher arrested for allegedly sending sexually-explicit content to student
IREDELL COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - A teacher at West Iredell High School was arrested after she allegedly sent a nude image and sexually-explicit video of herself to a student. The Iredell County Sheriff’s Office said that it received a report regarding the allegations on Sept. 22, and began an investigation.
7 people, including 5 juveniles facing gun charges in High Point
HIGH POINT, N.C. — Seven people including five juveniles were arrested in High Point Tuesday night, officials said. High Point police arrived at Brentwood Crossing apartment complex at 8:05 p.m. and saw seven people in front of one of the apartments with loaded semi-automatic guns. One person whose name...
Boy hospitalized after fight at Statesville HS; 5 teens identified as suspects, police say
CHARLOTTE — A ninth-grade student at Statesville Senior High School was hospitalized after he was punched, knocked down and stomped on during an attack on Monday, according to local police and the boy’s mother. Ara McClain showed Channel 9 reporter Dave Faherty some injuries on her son, Camden....
Sheriff: Man charged with stabbing 5 at birthday party in North Carolina
SURRY COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — A man is facing several charges following a stabbing spree at a birthday party, according to the Surry County Sheriff’s Office. At 12:42 a.m. on Sunday morning, deputies came to the 100 block of Old Wagon Trail after getting a report of a stabbing incident with multiple victims. At the […]
NC community mourns young mother killed in case of mistaken identity
MOCKSVILLE, N.C. (WGHP) — People cried, embraced and said prayers as they held a vigil for a 26-year-old mother killed in a case of mistaken identity. Davie County deputies say Quintia Miller was shot outside an apartment by Harold Reid, Jr., 78, who thought Miller was the woman getting ready to testify against him for […]
Durham rapper gets life in prison for 9-year-old's murder, linked to 2nd drive-by shooting
GREENSBORO, N.C. — Two gang members linked to the death of a 9-year-old child in Durham were sentenced to life in prison on Tuesday in an emotionally taxing day at a federal courthouse in Greensboro.
Man shot in front of Conover home, police say
Authorities said Isaiah Knight died during the deadly shooting on Eighth Avenue SW. — A 24-year-old man was shot and killed in front of his grandmother’s home over the weekend in Conover, police said. Authorities said Isaiah Knight died at a hospital after Sunday’s shooting on Eighth Avenue...
Woman hit by gunfire after suspect shoots into Winston-Salem home, police say
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — Police are investigating an early morning shooting in Winston-Salem. According to officers, just after 1 a.m., a woman was inside a home on Trent Street when someone opened fire on the home. The victim was struck in the back and taken to the hospital for non-life-threatening injuries. Police believe this was […]
WXII 12
Multiple people stabbed in Surry County, suspect in-custody
DOBSON, N.C. — One man has been arrested after multiple people were stabbed overnight in Dobson, according to the Surry County Sheriff's Office. Deputies were called to a home on Old Wagon Trail near Rockford Road around 12:42 a.m. regarding the incident. They found three people with multiple stab wounds upon arrival. The sheriff's office said two other people with similar injuries left before deputies responded to the scene.
Man stabbed in High Point, police say
HIGH POINT, N.C. (WGHP) — A man was stabbed in High Point on Monday, according to the High Point Police Department. His injuries are considered non-life-threatening. A suspect is in custody. This is a developing story.
68-year-old Winston-Salem woman found
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — UPDATE: Mary Parker Watson has been found said police. Police are searching for a woman who went missing on Monday night in Winston-Salem, according to officials. Authorities with the Winston-Salem Police Department said they are looking for 68-year-old Mary Parker Watson. Watson is 5 feet 6...
Friends and neighbors remember Davie County woman killed in apartment parking lot
DAVIE COUNTY, N.C. — The Davie County Sheriff's Office said a man shot and killed a woman who he thought was someone participating in a case against him. It happened at Rowan Pointe Apartments Monday morning. The shooter has been identified as Harold Reid, Jr., 78. He is in...
Fire at Lexington café ruled an accident
LEXINGTON, N.C. — Lexington Fire crews responded to a reported fire in Brooker T's Café on September 27. The restaurant sustained significant damage, however, fire crews responded quickly and effectively. Surrounding businesses only sustained minor smoke damage. The restaurant was closed when the fire happened and there was...
‘Why did it have to be him?’: Father of 2 killed in North Carolina Jeep crash
In Hickory Friday night, a father of two died after his Jeep plunged into a creek.
Missing 7-year-old boy with special needs found safe in Winston-Salem
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — A missing 7-year-old boy with special needs was found safe in Winston-Salem on Tuesday after an hours-long search by school officials and the Winston-Salem Police Department. FOX8 is told that around 2:50 p.m., Kelvin Sauvenell went missing from Hall-Woodward Elementary School. Sauvenell is nonverbal and has special needs. He was last […]
Arrest made in 20-year-old's shooting death in Greensboro
GREENSBORO, N.C. — One person is facing charges after they were accused of shooting a 20-year-old to death in Greensboro. Greensboro police said the shooting happened on September 21 on Buchanan Road. Investigators said the shooting happened at 12:56 p.m. Police found Will Anthony Farmer with a gunshot wound....
WFMY NEWS2
