ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Surry County, NC

Comments / 1

Related
WBTV

Student attacked by five other juveniles at Statesville Senior High School

STATESVILLE, N.C. (WBTV) - The Statesville Police Department is investigating a fight that took place at Statesville Senior High School on Monday. Police say the fight involved five juvenile students who assaulted another student. The victim was transported to Brenner’s Hospital in Winston Salem, N.C., and was later released.
STATESVILLE, NC
WFMY NEWS2

50-year-old Guilford County man missing

GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. — Police are searching for a Guilford County man who went missing on Tuesday, September 20, according to officials. The Guilford County Sheriff's Office said they are looking for 50-year-old Stuart Lee Carter. Carter is 5 feet 8 inches tall, weighing 120 pounds. He was las...
GUILFORD COUNTY, NC
WBTV

Help needed identifying Conover shooting suspect

CONOVER, N.C. (WBTV) - Conover police are looking for the person responsible for the fatal shooting of a man Sunday night. Officers say that around 10 p.m., Catawba Valley Medical Center called them about a person brought in with gunshot wounds. The man was identified as 24-year-old Isaiah Knight. He...
CONOVER, NC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Dobson, NC
Wilkes County, NC
Crime & Safety
County
Wilkes County, NC
County
Surry County, NC
Surry County, NC
Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Birthday Party#Stab Wounds#Police#Violent Crime
WSOC Charlotte

Man shot in front of Conover home, police say

Authorities said Isaiah Knight died during the deadly shooting on Eighth Avenue SW. — A 24-year-old man was shot and killed in front of his grandmother’s home over the weekend in Conover, police said. Authorities said Isaiah Knight died at a hospital after Sunday’s shooting on Eighth Avenue...
CONOVER, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WXII 12

Multiple people stabbed in Surry County, suspect in-custody

DOBSON, N.C. — One man has been arrested after multiple people were stabbed overnight in Dobson, according to the Surry County Sheriff's Office. Deputies were called to a home on Old Wagon Trail near Rockford Road around 12:42 a.m. regarding the incident. They found three people with multiple stab wounds upon arrival. The sheriff's office said two other people with similar injuries left before deputies responded to the scene.
SURRY COUNTY, NC
FOX8 News

Man stabbed in High Point, police say

HIGH POINT, N.C. (WGHP) — A man was stabbed in High Point on Monday, according to the High Point Police Department. His injuries are considered non-life-threatening. A suspect is in custody. This is a developing story.
HIGH POINT, NC
WFMY NEWS2

68-year-old Winston-Salem woman found

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — UPDATE: Mary Parker Watson has been found said police. Police are searching for a woman who went missing on Monday night in Winston-Salem, according to officials. Authorities with the Winston-Salem Police Department said they are looking for 68-year-old Mary Parker Watson. Watson is 5 feet 6...
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
WFMY NEWS2

Fire at Lexington café ruled an accident

LEXINGTON, N.C. — Lexington Fire crews responded to a reported fire in Brooker T's Café on September 27. The restaurant sustained significant damage, however, fire crews responded quickly and effectively. Surrounding businesses only sustained minor smoke damage. The restaurant was closed when the fire happened and there was...
LEXINGTON, NC
FOX8 News

Missing 7-year-old boy with special needs found safe in Winston-Salem

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. (WGHP) — A missing 7-year-old boy with special needs was found safe in Winston-Salem on Tuesday after an hours-long search by school officials and the Winston-Salem Police Department. FOX8 is told that around 2:50 p.m., Kelvin Sauvenell went missing from Hall-Woodward Elementary School. Sauvenell is nonverbal and has special needs. He was last […]
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
WFMY NEWS2

Arrest made in 20-year-old's shooting death in Greensboro

GREENSBORO, N.C. — One person is facing charges after they were accused of shooting a 20-year-old to death in Greensboro. Greensboro police said the shooting happened on September 21 on Buchanan Road. Investigators said the shooting happened at 12:56 p.m. Police found Will Anthony Farmer with a gunshot wound....
GREENSBORO, NC
WFMY NEWS2

WFMY NEWS2

Greensboro, NC
40K+
Followers
11K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT

Greensboro local news

 https://www.wfmynews2.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy