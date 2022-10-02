ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Yonkers, NY

101.5 WPDH

Local Team Boycotting Games in Newburgh; Will More Follow?

One school district announced it's not going anywhere near Newburgh after gun violence erupted at a football game on Friday. Gunfire broke out after a high school football game in Newburgh sending three people to the hospital. According to local authorities, the gunshots erupted as players and spectators were leaving the stadium on Friday night. Officers working security at the game responded to gunfire in the parking lot just after 9:30pm.
NEWBURGH, NY
norwoodnews.org

Permits Filed For 4829 White Plains Road In Wakefield, The Bronx

Building Applications have been filed with NYC Department of Buildings for a new, 4-story residential building located at 4829 White Plains Road in the Wakefield section of The Bronx, as reported by YIMBY. Located at the intersection of East 243rd Street and White Plains Road, the lot is one block...
BRONX, NY
News 12

Rockland teen hosts 5K in memory of late baby brothers

A Sloatsburg 16-year-old is holding a special 5K walk this month in memory of his two baby brothers he never met. Ruari Maguire’s parents lost his brothers as infants 18 years before he was born. Both babies suffered from a rare form of muscular dystrophy called myotubular myopathy and...
SLOATSBURG, NY
Brooklyn Daily Eagle

Double-ribbon opening for The Brooklyn Hospital Center Emergency Room and Cancer Center Completions

Editors’ Note: As Downtown Brooklyn has weathered Covid and built an infrastructure for its brighter future, one of its most historic treasures, The Brooklyn Hospital Center, has taken a lead role in revival. It was Brooklyn’s first hospital and a leading force when Brooklyn was still an Independent city. Its nursing school trained Walt Whitman when the radical poet, and onetime editor of the Brooklyn Daily Eagle decided to volunteer to serve in the medical corps of the Union Army. It was the birthplace of countless, notable sons and daughters of Brooklyn, not the least of which was Dr. Anthony Fauci. We salute the notable celebration — a double ribbon cutting — of this symbol of the rebirth of Downtown Brooklyn in the new century.
BROOKLYN, NY
westchestermagazine.com

These Westchester Schools Are the Best in New York

Neighborhood ranking website Niche released its lists of the top public and private high schools (and districts) in New York. Guess who’s on top. Ratings website Niche has released its 2023 lists of the best high schools in New York State and, for yet another year in a row, Westchester County can lay claim to quite a few of the top spots. Here are the best Westchester schools, according to the experts:
WESTCHESTER COUNTY, NY
PIX11

Cooking classes available in the Bronx at teaching kitchen

BELMONT, the Bronx (PIX11) — Spice up a chicken dish, learn some creative use of cauliflower or try black bean brownies. Breakfast, lunch and dinner are being reinvented at new cooking classes that are open to the public.  SBH Teaching Kitchen officially was in service before the pandemic when in-person activities were canceled. When things […]
BRONX, NY
rcbizjournal.com

Rockland County Openings & Closings

Fidelity Investments Coming Soon To Shops At Nanuet. October 3, 2022 – Fidelity Investment will soon be opening at the former Bonefish Grill site at 2142 Fashion Drive at the Shops at Nanuet. Fidelity Investments offers the financial planning, advice, and educational resources that investors and emerging investors need, including retirement planning, wealth management, brokerage services, college savings and more. This will be Fidelity’s first Rockland County location.
ROCKLAND COUNTY, NY
thehudsonindependent.com

Sleepy Hollow’s Street Fair: Bigger And Better Than Ever

Thousands of visitors are expected at the annual Sleepy Hollow Street Fair this Saturday, October 8, as the village’s central corridor is transformed into an outdoor market offering a large and diverse selection of vendors and organizations. The fair will run from 10:00 a.m. until 4:00 p.m. Merchants, craftspeople...
SLEEPY HOLLOW, NY
