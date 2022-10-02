Read full article on original website
Local Festival Celebrates Semicentennial as People Come to Hear from Around the WorldJohn M. DabbsJonesborough, TN
Viking Hall Overrun with Bands from the Region Saturday as Band Event Goes IndoorsJohn M. DabbsBristol, TN
Sullivan County Residents Prepare for Country Thunder and Ian Remnants This WeekendJohn M. DabbsSullivan County, TN
Mary, the circus elephant that was executed for murderMaya DeviSaint Paul, VA
Some Of The Best Italian Food in Virginia Can be Found in The Appalachian MountainsTravel MavenBristol, VA
Musician Michael Hardy Injured In A Motor Vehicle Accident In Bristol (Bristol, TN)
Michael Hardy on his social media handle confirmed that he along with his team were injured in a motor vehicle accident on Saturday. The musician revealed that the tour bus crash occurred [..]
JC Candyland Christmas trees sold out in record time
JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Event organizers announced that Johnson City’s Candyland Christmas trees available for decoration have completely sold out this year. According to Downtown Johnson City officials, the 155 trees that local organizations and businesses decorate each year sold out in record time. Candyland Christmas is set to light up Founders and King […]
Downtown Kingsport to be filled with witches on Thursday night
The Downtown Kingsport Association will host a Witch’s Night Out Shop & Hop, sponsored by Bank of Tennessee, on Thursday from 5 – 8 p.m. More than 35 downtown shops, restaurants and venues will be open for extended shopping hours, according to a press release.
VSP: Pedestrian taken to hospital after being hit by vehicle near Abingdon
ABINGDON, Va. (WJHL) — Police say a pedestrian was taken to a hospital after they were struck by a vehicle near Abingdon. According to the Virginia State Police, a vehicle ran off the road in the 18400 block of Westwood Drive around 3:28 p.m. and hit a parked vehicle and pedestrian. The pedestrian was taken […]
Mad Greek keeps its customers happy
KINGSPORT — Since 1988, the locally owned restaurant Mad Greek has been a staple in the area, with loyal customers who keep returning. Mad Greek has three locations in Kingsport, Bristol and Johnson City, but don’t let the name fool you; this restaurant specializes in not just Greek, but Italian and even American cuisine.
Abingdon woman accused of purposefully hitting pedestrian with car
ABINGDON, Va. (WJHL) — Police arrested an Abingdon woman accused of hitting a pedestrian with her vehicle following an argument on Tuesday. Authorities say the suspect, identified as Amber Laws, and the victim had been vacuuming out their car at 930 W. Main St. when they began arguing. Laws then allegedly hit the person with […]
Kingsport woman reportedly shot in drive-by shooting
KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) — A woman underwent treatment Sunday night after reportedly walking into the emergency room at Holston Valley Medical Center with a gunshot wound to her face and upper lip. An incident report from the Kingsport Police Department (KPD) said that the woman arrived at the ER at 8:46 p.m. She reportedly told […]
Winners announced from the 70th annual Music in the Castle
BRISTOL, Tenn. (WJHL) — The Tennesse High School Mighty Viking Band held the 70th annual Music in the Castle event on Saturday, Oct. 1. Elizabethton won the Class AAAA Grand Champion Award and finished 1st place in color guard, percussion and music in their class. The Class A/AA Grand Champion Award went home with North […]
Woman caught breaking into Virginia home on the run
FREEMAN, Va. (WWBT) - A woman caught breaking into a Brunswick County man’s home is now on the run with multiple warrants for her arrest in Virginia and Tennessee. On Oct. 3, at approximately 12:41 p.m., the Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office received a call from a man who said that he caught a woman breaking into his home in the 4200 block of Reedy Creek Road in Freeman, Virginia.
Area residents remember their time on 'Coal Miner’s Daughter' set
WISE — Russell Varner was two years out of high school when he got hired to act in one of the iconic movies of American culture. Joe Frank Smiddy was a few years older than Varner, but he shared the experience along with Varner and his father, then the chancellor of Clinch Valley College in Wise.
New rail plan includes Amtrak to New River Valley, but excludes Bristol
A new plan for developing passenger and freight rail infrastructure across Virginia was released last week by Virginia’s Department of Rail and Public Transportation (or DRPT). The plan includes details for 174 total rail projects totaling $5.8 billion, but leaves out funding for an expansion of Amtrak passenger trains from the New River Valley into Bristol. In an emailed statement to Radio IQ, a spokesperson for DRPT said “There is no funding at this time to support expanding passenger rail to Bristol.”
Driving adventures on the “Back of the Dragon” in Tazewell County, Virginia
Larry Davidson, Founder of the “Back of the Dragon”, talks about this amazing 32-mile ride between Tazewell and Marion, Va. that features 438 curves!. For more information call 276-979-4288 or go to backofthedragon.com.
Camper fire claims Sullivan County teen
BRISTOL — A West Ridge High School student died on Saturday in a camper fire in the Akard community near Bristol. Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office spokesperson Capt. Andy Seabolt said 14-year-old Gracie McBryant was found dead in the camper at an Ayrshire Road home.
BLOUNTVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) — Students, teachers and friends at West Ridge High School are mourning the loss of freshmen Gracie McBryant, who died in a house fire early Saturday morning. Dr. Josh Davis, principal at West Ridge High School, told News Channel 11 there’s a tough week ahead for the West Ridge community. “Initially, there’s […]
Fire results in ‘heavy damage’ to Hurley High School
Buchanan County Schools Superintendent Melanie Hibbits said one staff member was treated for smoke inhalation but no students were injured. The fire caused "significant smoke, water and structural damage," a release from Buchanan County Superintendant Melanie Hibbitts.
NEW: Several departments battle four-alarm fire at Buchanan County’s Hurley High School
Buchanan County, Virginia Supervisor Trey Adkins confirms a four-alarm fire is being battled at Hurley High School. Preliminary information we’ve received from eyewitnesses said the fire originated in the concession area near the gymnasium. Adkins said the difficulty several local firemen are facing is a blaze that spread into the roof of the structure.
