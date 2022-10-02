ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bristol, TN

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
q95fm.net

Hit-And-Run Leaves One Woman Dead

A Logan County woman was killed on Friday in a hit-and-run accident in Bristol, Tennessee. According to witnesses, at around 9:20 AM, the driver of a vehicle on Volunteer Parkway North hit 50-year-old Reneta Hapney. Hapney was transported to the hospital, where she later died. The driver of the vehicle,...
BRISTOL, TN
WJHL

JC Candyland Christmas trees sold out in record time

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Event organizers announced that Johnson City’s Candyland Christmas trees available for decoration have completely sold out this year. According to Downtown Johnson City officials, the 155 trees that local organizations and businesses decorate each year sold out in record time. Candyland Christmas is set to light up Founders and King […]
JOHNSON CITY, TN
Johnson City Press

Downtown Kingsport to be filled with witches on Thursday night

The Downtown Kingsport Association will host a Witch’s Night Out Shop & Hop, sponsored by Bank of Tennessee, on Thursday from 5 – 8 p.m. More than 35 downtown shops, restaurants and venues will be open for extended shopping hours, according to a press release.
KINGSPORT, TN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Bristol, TN
Crime & Safety
State
Tennessee State
City
Arlington, TN
State
Texas State
Local
Tennessee Crime & Safety
City
Bristol, TN
Bristol, TN
Accidents
Local
Tennessee Accidents
Johnson City Press

Mad Greek keeps its customers happy

KINGSPORT — Since 1988, the locally owned restaurant Mad Greek has been a staple in the area, with loyal customers who keep returning. Mad Greek has three locations in Kingsport, Bristol and Johnson City, but don’t let the name fool you; this restaurant specializes in not just Greek, but Italian and even American cuisine.
KINGSPORT, TN
WJHL

Abingdon woman accused of purposefully hitting pedestrian with car

ABINGDON, Va. (WJHL) — Police arrested an Abingdon woman accused of hitting a pedestrian with her vehicle following an argument on Tuesday. Authorities say the suspect, identified as Amber Laws, and the victim had been vacuuming out their car at 930 W. Main St. when they began arguing. Laws then allegedly hit the person with […]
ABINGDON, VA
WJHL

Kingsport woman reportedly shot in drive-by shooting

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) — A woman underwent treatment Sunday night after reportedly walking into the emergency room at Holston Valley Medical Center with a gunshot wound to her face and upper lip. An incident report from the Kingsport Police Department (KPD) said that the woman arrived at the ER at 8:46 p.m. She reportedly told […]
KINGSPORT, TN
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Morgan Wallen
Person
Michael Hardy
WJHL

Winners announced from the 70th annual Music in the Castle

BRISTOL, Tenn. (WJHL) — The Tennesse High School Mighty Viking Band held the 70th annual Music in the Castle event on Saturday, Oct. 1. Elizabethton won the Class AAAA Grand Champion Award and finished 1st place in color guard, percussion and music in their class. The Class A/AA Grand Champion Award went home with North […]
ELIZABETHTON, TN
NBC12

Woman caught breaking into Virginia home on the run

FREEMAN, Va. (WWBT) - A woman caught breaking into a Brunswick County man’s home is now on the run with multiple warrants for her arrest in Virginia and Tennessee. On Oct. 3, at approximately 12:41 p.m., the Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office received a call from a man who said that he caught a woman breaking into his home in the 4200 block of Reedy Creek Road in Freeman, Virginia.
FREEMAN, VA
Kingsport Times-News

Area residents remember their time on 'Coal Miner’s Daughter' set

WISE — Russell Varner was two years out of high school when he got hired to act in one of the iconic movies of American culture. Joe Frank Smiddy was a few years older than Varner, but he shared the experience along with Varner and his father, then the chancellor of Clinch Valley College in Wise.
WISE, VA
wvtf.org

New rail plan includes Amtrak to New River Valley, but excludes Bristol

A new plan for developing passenger and freight rail infrastructure across Virginia was released last week by Virginia’s Department of Rail and Public Transportation (or DRPT). The plan includes details for 174 total rail projects totaling $5.8 billion, but leaves out funding for an expansion of Amtrak passenger trains from the New River Valley into Bristol. In an emailed statement to Radio IQ, a spokesperson for DRPT said “There is no funding at this time to support expanding passenger rail to Bristol.”
VIRGINIA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Havingfun#Performance Info#Linus Celebrities#Linus Entertainment#Tour Bus#Music Festival#Music Artist#Traffic Accident#Wjhl
Kingsport Times-News

Camper fire claims Sullivan County teen

BRISTOL — A West Ridge High School student died on Saturday in a camper fire in the Akard community near Bristol. Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office spokesperson Capt. Andy Seabolt said 14-year-old Gracie McBryant was found dead in the camper at an Ayrshire Road home.
SULLIVAN COUNTY, TN
WJHL

Fire results in ‘heavy damage’ to Hurley High School

Buchanan County Schools Superintendent Melanie Hibbits said one staff member was treated for smoke inhalation but no students were injured. The fire caused "significant smoke, water and structural damage," a release from Buchanan County Superintendant Melanie Hibbitts.
HURLEY, VA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Country Music
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
NewsBreak
Accidents
WJHL

West Ridge High School mourns student who died Saturday morning

Editor’s Note: This story has been updated to reflect the information received in a press release from the Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office. BLOUNTVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) — The West Ridge community is mourning the loss of one of its students. According to a press release from the Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office (SCSO), Gracie McBryant, 14, passed […]
BRISTOL, TN
supertalk929.com

West Ridge High School mourns loss of freshman

The West Ridge High School community is mourning the loss of a freshman following a fire on Saturday morning. The Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office responded to reports of a camper fire in Bristol, where they discovered Gracie McBryant, 14, was killed in the fire. West Ridge High says the...
BRISTOL, VA
supertalk929.com

NEW: Suspect in custody following fatal hit-and-run near Bristol Motor Speedway

A woman struck on Volunteer Parkway Friday morning near the Bristol Motor Speedway campus has died from her injuries while a suspect is in custody. Bristol Tennessee police reported the victim as 50-year-old Renata Hapney of Logan, West Virginia. The crash occurred just before 9:30 at the Old Thomas Bridge Road intersection.
BRISTOL, TN
supertalk929.com

NEW: Several departments battle four-alarm fire at Buchanan County’s Hurley High School

Buchanan County, Virginia Supervisor Trey Adkins confirms a four-alarm fire is being battled at Hurley High School. Preliminary information we’ve received from eyewitnesses said the fire originated in the concession area near the gymnasium. Adkins said the difficulty several local firemen are facing is a blaze that spread into the roof of the structure.
BUCHANAN COUNTY, VA

Comments / 0

Community Policy