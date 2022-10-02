ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bristol, TN

Action News Jax

Tour bus crash injures musician Hardy, 3 others

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — (AP) — A tour bus carrying country music singer and songwriter Hardy and three others was involved in a crash that injured everyone on board. All four people on the bus were treated for “significant injuries” suffered in the crash as they headed home from a Saturday night show in Bristol, Tennessee, Hardy said on social media. He did not give details on the injuries.
BRISTOL, TN
q95fm.net

Hit-And-Run Leaves One Woman Dead

A Logan County woman was killed on Friday in a hit-and-run accident in Bristol, Tennessee. According to witnesses, at around 9:20 AM, the driver of a vehicle on Volunteer Parkway North hit 50-year-old Reneta Hapney. Hapney was transported to the hospital, where she later died. The driver of the vehicle,...
BRISTOL, TN
WJHL

JC Candyland Christmas trees sold out in record time

JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Event organizers announced that Johnson City’s Candyland Christmas trees available for decoration have completely sold out this year. According to Downtown Johnson City officials, the 155 trees that local organizations and businesses decorate each year sold out in record time. Candyland Christmas is set to light up Founders and King […]
JOHNSON CITY, TN
Johnson City Press

Downtown Kingsport to be filled with witches on Thursday night

The Downtown Kingsport Association will host a Witch’s Night Out Shop & Hop, sponsored by Bank of Tennessee, on Thursday from 5 – 8 p.m. More than 35 downtown shops, restaurants and venues will be open for extended shopping hours, according to a press release.
KINGSPORT, TN
Johnson City Press

Mad Greek keeps its customers happy

KINGSPORT — Since 1988, the locally owned restaurant Mad Greek has been a staple in the area, with loyal customers who keep returning. Mad Greek has three locations in Kingsport, Bristol and Johnson City, but don’t let the name fool you; this restaurant specializes in not just Greek, but Italian and even American cuisine.
KINGSPORT, TN
WJHL

Kingsport woman reportedly shot in drive-by shooting

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) — A woman underwent treatment Sunday night after reportedly walking into the emergency room at Holston Valley Medical Center with a gunshot wound to her face and upper lip. An incident report from the Kingsport Police Department (KPD) said that the woman arrived at the ER at 8:46 p.m. She reportedly told […]
KINGSPORT, TN
WJHL

Abingdon woman accused of purposefully hitting pedestrian with car

ABINGDON, Va. (WJHL) — Police arrested an Abingdon woman accused of hitting a pedestrian with her vehicle following an argument on Tuesday. Authorities say the suspect, identified as Amber Laws, and the victim had been vacuuming out their car at 930 W. Main St. when they began arguing. Laws then allegedly hit the person with […]
ABINGDON, VA
NBC12

Woman caught breaking into Virginia home on the run

FREEMAN, Va. (WWBT) - A woman caught breaking into a Brunswick County man’s home is now on the run with multiple warrants for her arrest in Virginia and Tennessee. On Oct. 3, at approximately 12:41 p.m., the Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office received a call from a man who said that he caught a woman breaking into his home in the 4200 block of Reedy Creek Road in Freeman, Virginia.
FREEMAN, VA
WJHL

First night of Country Thunder kicks off despite rain

BRISTOL, Tenn. (WJHL) – Rain didn’t stop the first night of the Country Thunder Music Festival at Bristol Motor Speedway. Jason Aldean performed to a crowd of rain-soaked fans. About 32,000 people bought tickets to the two-day event sold-out event. “I’m super excited to be here to be enjoying outdoor music,” Fan Melissa Elmess said. […]
BRISTOL, TN
Kingsport Times-News

Camper fire claims Sullivan County teen

BRISTOL — A West Ridge High School student died on Saturday in a camper fire in the Akard community near Bristol. Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office spokesperson Capt. Andy Seabolt said 14-year-old Gracie McBryant was found dead in the camper at an Ayrshire Road home.
SULLIVAN COUNTY, TN
Johnson City Press

West Ridge mourns loss of freshman band student Gracie McBryant

BLOUNTVILLE — Gracie Alyssa McBryant’s first Friday night homecoming football game as a high school student and marching band member also was her last. The 14-year-old West Ridge High School clarinet player performed in a homecoming half-time show on Sept. 23 and died eight days later, Saturday, Oct. 1, in a camper fire in the Akard community just west of Bristol shortly before 6 a.m.
BLOUNTVILLE, TN
WJHL

Fire results in ‘heavy damage’ to Hurley High School

Buchanan County Schools Superintendent Melanie Hibbits said one staff member was treated for smoke inhalation but no students were injured. The fire caused "significant smoke, water and structural damage," a release from Buchanan County Superintendant Melanie Hibbitts.
HURLEY, VA
WJHL

West Ridge High School mourns student who died Saturday morning

Editor’s Note: This story has been updated to reflect the information received in a press release from the Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office. BLOUNTVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) — The West Ridge community is mourning the loss of one of its students. According to a press release from the Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office (SCSO), Gracie McBryant, 14, passed […]
BRISTOL, TN
supertalk929.com

West Ridge High School mourns loss of freshman

The West Ridge High School community is mourning the loss of a freshman following a fire on Saturday morning. The Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office responded to reports of a camper fire in Bristol, where they discovered Gracie McBryant, 14, was killed in the fire. West Ridge High says the...
BRISTOL, VA
supertalk929.com

NEW: Several departments battle four-alarm fire at Buchanan County’s Hurley High School

Buchanan County, Virginia Supervisor Trey Adkins confirms a four-alarm fire is being battled at Hurley High School. Preliminary information we’ve received from eyewitnesses said the fire originated in the concession area near the gymnasium. Adkins said the difficulty several local firemen are facing is a blaze that spread into the roof of the structure.
BUCHANAN COUNTY, VA

