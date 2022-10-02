Read full article on original website
Local Festival Celebrates Semicentennial as People Come to Hear from Around the WorldJohn M. DabbsJonesborough, TN
Viking Hall Overrun with Bands from the Region Saturday as Band Event Goes IndoorsJohn M. DabbsBristol, TN
Sullivan County Residents Prepare for Country Thunder and Ian Remnants This WeekendJohn M. DabbsSullivan County, TN
Mary, the circus elephant that was executed for murderMaya DeviSaint Paul, VA
Some Of The Best Italian Food in Virginia Can be Found in The Appalachian MountainsTravel MavenBristol, VA
Tour bus crash injures musician Hardy, 3 others
NASHVILLE, Tenn. — (AP) — A tour bus carrying country music singer and songwriter Hardy and three others was involved in a crash that injured everyone on board. All four people on the bus were treated for “significant injuries” suffered in the crash as they headed home from a Saturday night show in Bristol, Tennessee, Hardy said on social media. He did not give details on the injuries.
Musician Michael Hardy Injured In A Motor Vehicle Accident In Bristol (Bristol, TN)
Michael Hardy on his social media handle confirmed that he along with his team were injured in a motor vehicle accident on Saturday. The musician revealed that the tour bus crash occurred [..]
q95fm.net
Hit-And-Run Leaves One Woman Dead
A Logan County woman was killed on Friday in a hit-and-run accident in Bristol, Tennessee. According to witnesses, at around 9:20 AM, the driver of a vehicle on Volunteer Parkway North hit 50-year-old Reneta Hapney. Hapney was transported to the hospital, where she later died. The driver of the vehicle,...
JC Candyland Christmas trees sold out in record time
JOHNSON CITY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Event organizers announced that Johnson City’s Candyland Christmas trees available for decoration have completely sold out this year. According to Downtown Johnson City officials, the 155 trees that local organizations and businesses decorate each year sold out in record time. Candyland Christmas is set to light up Founders and King […]
Johnson City Press
Downtown Kingsport to be filled with witches on Thursday night
The Downtown Kingsport Association will host a Witch’s Night Out Shop & Hop, sponsored by Bank of Tennessee, on Thursday from 5 – 8 p.m. More than 35 downtown shops, restaurants and venues will be open for extended shopping hours, according to a press release.
VSP: Pedestrian taken to hospital after being hit by vehicle near Abingdon
ABINGDON, Va. (WJHL) — Police say a pedestrian was taken to a hospital after they were struck by a vehicle near Abingdon. According to the Virginia State Police, a vehicle ran off the road in the 18400 block of Westwood Drive around 3:28 p.m. and hit a parked vehicle and pedestrian. The pedestrian was taken […]
Johnson City Press
Mad Greek keeps its customers happy
KINGSPORT — Since 1988, the locally owned restaurant Mad Greek has been a staple in the area, with loyal customers who keep returning. Mad Greek has three locations in Kingsport, Bristol and Johnson City, but don’t let the name fool you; this restaurant specializes in not just Greek, but Italian and even American cuisine.
Kingsport woman reportedly shot in drive-by shooting
KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) — A woman underwent treatment Sunday night after reportedly walking into the emergency room at Holston Valley Medical Center with a gunshot wound to her face and upper lip. An incident report from the Kingsport Police Department (KPD) said that the woman arrived at the ER at 8:46 p.m. She reportedly told […]
Abingdon woman accused of purposefully hitting pedestrian with car
ABINGDON, Va. (WJHL) — Police arrested an Abingdon woman accused of hitting a pedestrian with her vehicle following an argument on Tuesday. Authorities say the suspect, identified as Amber Laws, and the victim had been vacuuming out their car at 930 W. Main St. when they began arguing. Laws then allegedly hit the person with […]
NBC12
Woman caught breaking into Virginia home on the run
FREEMAN, Va. (WWBT) - A woman caught breaking into a Brunswick County man’s home is now on the run with multiple warrants for her arrest in Virginia and Tennessee. On Oct. 3, at approximately 12:41 p.m., the Brunswick County Sheriff’s Office received a call from a man who said that he caught a woman breaking into his home in the 4200 block of Reedy Creek Road in Freeman, Virginia.
First night of Country Thunder kicks off despite rain
BRISTOL, Tenn. (WJHL) – Rain didn’t stop the first night of the Country Thunder Music Festival at Bristol Motor Speedway. Jason Aldean performed to a crowd of rain-soaked fans. About 32,000 people bought tickets to the two-day event sold-out event. “I’m super excited to be here to be enjoying outdoor music,” Fan Melissa Elmess said. […]
Johnson City Press
Johnson City Police seeing 'marked increase' in violations of school bus law
Throughout the school year there are more than 41.8 million violations that put children entering and exiting a school bus at risk nationwide, according to an annual survey conducted by the National Association of State Directors of Pupil Transportation Services. Most of those incidents are because a driver ignored the...
Kingsport Times-News
Camper fire claims Sullivan County teen
BRISTOL — A West Ridge High School student died on Saturday in a camper fire in the Akard community near Bristol. Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office spokesperson Capt. Andy Seabolt said 14-year-old Gracie McBryant was found dead in the camper at an Ayrshire Road home.
wjhl.com
Driving adventures on the “Back of the Dragon” in Tazewell County, Virginia
Larry Davidson, Founder of the “Back of the Dragon”, talks about this amazing 32-mile ride between Tazewell and Marion, Va. that features 438 curves!. For more information call 276-979-4288 or go to backofthedragon.com.
“She was full of life and bright personality”: West Ridge community remembers student who died in fire
BLOUNTVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) — Students, teachers and friends at West Ridge High School are mourning the loss of freshmen Gracie McBryant, who died in a house fire early Saturday morning. Dr. Josh Davis, principal at West Ridge High School, told News Channel 11 there’s a tough week ahead for the West Ridge community. “Initially, there’s […]
Johnson City Press
West Ridge mourns loss of freshman band student Gracie McBryant
BLOUNTVILLE — Gracie Alyssa McBryant’s first Friday night homecoming football game as a high school student and marching band member also was her last. The 14-year-old West Ridge High School clarinet player performed in a homecoming half-time show on Sept. 23 and died eight days later, Saturday, Oct. 1, in a camper fire in the Akard community just west of Bristol shortly before 6 a.m.
Fire results in ‘heavy damage’ to Hurley High School
Buchanan County Schools Superintendent Melanie Hibbits said one staff member was treated for smoke inhalation but no students were injured. The fire caused "significant smoke, water and structural damage," a release from Buchanan County Superintendant Melanie Hibbitts.
West Ridge High School mourns student who died Saturday morning
Editor’s Note: This story has been updated to reflect the information received in a press release from the Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office. BLOUNTVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) — The West Ridge community is mourning the loss of one of its students. According to a press release from the Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office (SCSO), Gracie McBryant, 14, passed […]
supertalk929.com
West Ridge High School mourns loss of freshman
The West Ridge High School community is mourning the loss of a freshman following a fire on Saturday morning. The Sullivan County Sheriff’s Office responded to reports of a camper fire in Bristol, where they discovered Gracie McBryant, 14, was killed in the fire. West Ridge High says the...
supertalk929.com
NEW: Several departments battle four-alarm fire at Buchanan County’s Hurley High School
Buchanan County, Virginia Supervisor Trey Adkins confirms a four-alarm fire is being battled at Hurley High School. Preliminary information we’ve received from eyewitnesses said the fire originated in the concession area near the gymnasium. Adkins said the difficulty several local firemen are facing is a blaze that spread into the roof of the structure.
