25-year-old identified as victim in Birmingham homicide

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham Police are investigating a homicide that happed on September 30, 2022. Police say at 7:46 p.m., they received a call regarding a woman found unresponsive on 71st Street and 1st Avenue North. There, officers found 25-year-old Asia Johnson suffering from an unknown injury. Johnson died on the scene.
Birmingham man killed in car crash

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Birmingham Police Department is investigating a fatal car crash Monday night. According to the Jefferson County Coroner, 30-year-old Ledaniel Montrail Johnson was driving along John Rogers Road when he lost control of his vehicle, crossed into the southbound lane, struck an embankment and hit a light pole.
Tuscaloosa PD officers stop man from jumping off overpass

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - Two officers with the Tuscaloosa Police Department responded to an overpass near DCH Regional Medical Center Monday, October 3 where a man climbed over the railing and was threatening to jump. The officers quickly put their extensive training to work and closed all traffic to University...
Teenager injured in accidental shooting in Birmingham

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham Police are investigating after a teenager was injured after accidentally shooting herself on October 2, 2022. Police say this happened in the 1000 block of 5th Street North. Authorities believe the teenager’s injuries are non-life threatening. We will continue to update this story as...
Woman killed in Cullman County car crash

CULLMAN COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — A Crane Hill woman was killed in a two-vehicle crash in Cullman County Monday afternoon. At approximately 2:30 p.m., Bonnie Pirkle was driving on U.S. 278 when her 2003 Oldsmobile Alero was struck by a 1995 Toyota Tacoma driven by Richard Rosser, 29, of Vinemont. Pirkle, who was not wearing […]
Fire at Birmingham apartment complex damages 4 units

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Around 8:00 p.m., Birmingham Fire and Rescue crews responded to a fire at an apartment complex at the 1000 block of Villa Rica Ct. Birmingham Fire crews responded to the location due to reports of the roof being on fire. Four units were damaged, according to...
21-year-old Shelby County Man Accused Of Murdering 2 Hoover Women

Two ladies were shot dead in a Hoover apartment, and a 21-year-old male from Alabaster has been charged with their murders. Elijah Daxton The murders of 39-year-old Lauren Anne White and 24-year-old Blakeley Meachelle Nelson are accused of being committed by Keith. The police have determined that Keith knew the victims, but a reason for the attack has not been made public.
Man dead after being hit by train in Birmingham

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — A man was killed by a train Tuesday afternoon in Birmingham. According to the Birmingham Police Department, officers received a call around 4:46 p.m. of a pedestrian struck by a train near 15th Place SW and Pearson Avenue, near Elmwood Cemetery. Birmingham Fire and Rescue arrived at the scene and pronounced […]
Vehicle, camper fire on I-65 in Birmingham

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — A large vehicle and camper fire shut down three lanes of Interstate 65 in Birmingham Monday morning. See the video above. Birmingham firefighters responded to the fire near the 32nd Avenue exit off of I-65 North at about 11 a.m. A large plume of thick, black smoke could be seen from miles away.
Arrests and incidents reported Oct. 4

CULLMAN, Ala. – Below are the arrests and incidents reported October 4, 2022. All persons are innocent until proven guilty. . Find arrest reports online Monday-Friday at www.cullmantribune.com. 
Man shot, killed in downtown Birmingham

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham Police said they are currently investigating after a man was shot and killed downtown on October 2, 2022. Police said they got a call regarding a man shot in the 200 block of 16th Street South around 5:01 p.m. 26-year-old Malik Shelton was found dead...
