Man shot to death by Birmingham tow truck driver ruled justifiable homicide
The fatal shooting of a man at a Birmingham towing business in September has been ruled a justifiable homicide, the police department announced today. Adarius Jamar Peterson, 29, Birmingham was shot to death Sept. 29 at Parking Enforcement Services at 2605 5th Ave. South. “Investigators presented the information gathered to...
Coroner says 25-year-old Birmingham mother killed by pellet gun; says pellet projectile deaths are uncommon
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - We are learning more about a 25-year-old Birmingham mother who was killed over the weekend. Police said Asia Monique Johnson was shot dead with bullet from a pellet gun. The Jefferson County Coroner said this case is unusual, because death from a pellet gun is not...
25-year-old identified as victim in Birmingham homicide
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham Police are investigating a homicide that happed on September 30, 2022. Police say at 7:46 p.m., they received a call regarding a woman found unresponsive on 71st Street and 1st Avenue North. There, officers found 25-year-old Asia Johnson suffering from an unknown injury. Johnson died on the scene.
Birmingham man killed in car crash
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Birmingham Police Department is investigating a fatal car crash Monday night. According to the Jefferson County Coroner, 30-year-old Ledaniel Montrail Johnson was driving along John Rogers Road when he lost control of his vehicle, crossed into the southbound lane, struck an embankment and hit a light pole.
wvtm13.com
Investigation into Brookside Police department reveals officers gave special treatment to white drivers
BROOKSIDE, Ala. — After seven months, the independent investigation into Brookside Police Department's racially profiled drivers is complete. A former Jefferson County judge looked into the department's practices. You can read the report here. Learn more in the video above.
Woman convicted in deadly street racing crash she blamed on victim in Facebook videos
A 23-year-old Birmingham woman has been convicted in the 2021 death of an innocent motorist who was killed during a street racing crash. A Jefferson County jury found Carmesia Flannigan guilty of reckless manslaughter. Killed in the March 21, 2021, incident was 52-year-old Brandy Ballard. Flannigan took the stand in...
Tuscaloosa PD officers stop man from jumping off overpass
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - Two officers with the Tuscaloosa Police Department responded to an overpass near DCH Regional Medical Center Monday, October 3 where a man climbed over the railing and was threatening to jump. The officers quickly put their extensive training to work and closed all traffic to University...
Two from Pinson, one from Steele arrested for shoplifting in Trussville
From The Tribune staff reports TRUSSVILLE — Three people were arrested for shoplifting in Trussville between Sept. 27 – Oct. 3, 2022. Trussville Police Department’s Facebook page states, “If you are thinking of coming to Trussville to steal…..we can assure you that IT IS NOT WORTH IT. If you do, you may very well find your […]
Mother shot to death with pellet gun in Birmingham intersection ‘loved her family’
A 25-year-old Birmingham woman found dead in an intersection on the city’s eastside was shot with a pellet gun, authorities said Monday. Asia Monique Johnson was found unresponsive Friday night in the 7100 block of First Avenue North. Her death was initially believed to be unclassified, but an autopsy later showed she sustained a fatal wound from a pellet gun.
Teenager injured in accidental shooting in Birmingham
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham Police are investigating after a teenager was injured after accidentally shooting herself on October 2, 2022. Police say this happened in the 1000 block of 5th Street North. Authorities believe the teenager’s injuries are non-life threatening. We will continue to update this story as...
Woman killed in Cullman County car crash
CULLMAN COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — A Crane Hill woman was killed in a two-vehicle crash in Cullman County Monday afternoon. At approximately 2:30 p.m., Bonnie Pirkle was driving on U.S. 278 when her 2003 Oldsmobile Alero was struck by a 1995 Toyota Tacoma driven by Richard Rosser, 29, of Vinemont. Pirkle, who was not wearing […]
Fire at Birmingham apartment complex damages 4 units
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Around 8:00 p.m., Birmingham Fire and Rescue crews responded to a fire at an apartment complex at the 1000 block of Villa Rica Ct. Birmingham Fire crews responded to the location due to reports of the roof being on fire. Four units were damaged, according to...
21-year-old Shelby County Man Accused Of Murdering 2 Hoover Women
Two ladies were shot dead in a Hoover apartment, and a 21-year-old male from Alabaster has been charged with their murders. Elijah Daxton The murders of 39-year-old Lauren Anne White and 24-year-old Blakeley Meachelle Nelson are accused of being committed by Keith. The police have determined that Keith knew the victims, but a reason for the attack has not been made public.
Man dead after being hit by train in Birmingham
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — A man was killed by a train Tuesday afternoon in Birmingham. According to the Birmingham Police Department, officers received a call around 4:46 p.m. of a pedestrian struck by a train near 15th Place SW and Pearson Avenue, near Elmwood Cemetery. Birmingham Fire and Rescue arrived at the scene and pronounced […]
Vehicle, camper fire on I-65 in Birmingham
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — A large vehicle and camper fire shut down three lanes of Interstate 65 in Birmingham Monday morning. See the video above. Birmingham firefighters responded to the fire near the 32nd Avenue exit off of I-65 North at about 11 a.m. A large plume of thick, black smoke could be seen from miles away.
Arrests and incidents reported Oct. 4
CULLMAN, Ala. – Below are the arrests and incidents reported October 4, 2022. All persons are innocent until proven guilty. . Find arrest reports online Monday-Friday at www.cullmantribune.com.
Woman dead after being shot by pellet gun in Birmingham
A woman is dead after being shot with a pellet gun in Birmingham Friday, the Jefferson County Coroner's Office reports.
'Cupcake' McKinney suspected kidnapper, Patrick Stallworth, expected in court Monday
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. — The federal kidnapping trial starts Monday for the man charged in the 2019 kidnapping and killing of Kamille 'Cupcake' McKinney. Learn more about new evidence that will be introduced in the video above.
Man shot, killed in downtown Birmingham
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham Police said they are currently investigating after a man was shot and killed downtown on October 2, 2022. Police said they got a call regarding a man shot in the 200 block of 16th Street South around 5:01 p.m. 26-year-old Malik Shelton was found dead...
Inmate stabbed to death at Alabama prison days after another inmate was killed during assault
An inmate was stabbed to death Monday at William E. Donald Correctional Facility in Bessemer, marking the second inmate to be killed at the prison within a week.
