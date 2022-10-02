Read full article on original website
Thousands march in Cardiff calling for Welsh independence
Rally by campaigners, who say Westminster government does not serve nation’s best interests, is second in a few months
BBC
Gloucester Rugby sign Argentina prop Mayco Vivas
Gloucester have signed Argentina international prop Mayco Vivas with immediate effect. The 24-year-old has 17 caps and represented his country at the 2019 Rugby World Cup in Japan. He also featured in this year's Rugby Championship and played in the Pumas' first ever win against the All Blacks on New...
BBC
'He is still a danger' - Child killer's move brings back sister's fears
Elizabeth McMonigle was just nine years old when her brother and sister were killed during a brutal robbery in their Glasgow home. John McMonigle, 13, and Irene McMonigle, 12, were bludgeoned to death with a hammer by Alexander Millar in 1976. He admitted culpable homicide on the grounds of diminished...
BBC
Leicester boy, 13, left without school after council delays
A Leicester teenager is having to create his own lessons at home after the local authority struggled to find him a new school place. Manraj, 13, and his mother Kulljeet tried to apply in June but found the website was down for maintenance. They sent in a paper application but...
BBC
Police probe racist abuse aimed at St Albert's Primary School pupils
Police are investigating online racial abuse aimed at children from a Glasgow primary school. The messages were posted on social media in response to a photo of pupils from St Albert's Primary School in Pollokshields with the first minister. Nicola Sturgeon had visited the pupils on Friday and shared a...
BBC
Barry couple rape review outcome heartbreaking - victim
A victim of a paedophile couple jailed for a series of rapes on girls has said she is disappointed by a review into the case. Peter and Avril Griffiths raped and abused young girls they groomed in Barry in the Vale of Glamorgan. The review was carried out following the...
BBC
Jessica Lawson death: Teacher thought pontoon was safety feature
A teacher in charge of a school trip where a 12-year-old girl drowned after a pontoon capsized said he thought the platform was a safety feature. Jessica Lawson, from Wolfreton School near Hull, had been swimming in a lake near Limoges, France, in 2015 when it overturned. She later died in hospital.
BBC
St Bernadette: The religious relics drawing crowds across the country
Thousands of people have visited a Yorkshire cathedral to see the relics of of a 19th Century saint who is said to have seen the Virgin Mary. BBC News spoke to people who had made the trip to Leeds Cathedral to see the remains of St Bernadette to find out what drove them to attend.
BBC
Animal baiting: 150 people involved in Northern Ireland, says USPCA
The USPCA has told BBC Spotlight its intelligence indicates there are 150 people actively involved in animal baiting in Northern Ireland. Baiting involves deliberately setting up fights between hunting dogs and wild animals like foxes and badgers. Baiting badgers is illegal because badgers are a protected species while foxes have...
BBC
Liverpool man bailed after woman killed in American bulldog attack
A man who was arrested after a woman was mauled to death by dogs in a house has been released on conditional bail. Ann Dunn, 65, was attacked on Monday at a property in St Brigid's Crescent in Kirkdale, Liverpool, which had been listed online for dog breeding. The 31-year-old...
SB Nation
Player Ratings: Leeds United 0-0 Aston Villa - Villa rue missed chances at fiery Elland Road
A relatively comfortable day for Emiliano Martínez in goal, who had very little to do in this game thanks to the hard work of the defence in front of him. Leeds’ closest attempt saw Rodrigo fire a strike just past the post. A chance late on saw Villa’s number one easily save a Patrick Bamford effort, before Ezri Konsa dealt with the second ball. The Argentine will be delighted with back to back clean sheets.
Worcester players and staff set to have contracts TERMINATED after part of the club is wound up in the High Court over unpaid taxes... which is expected to lead to a mass exodus at Sixways
A company which holds Worcester Warriors Rugby Club player contracts has been wound up, a development that is expected to initiate an exodus of players from Sixways. HM Revenue and Customs (HMRC) is pursuing the Warriors for unpaid tax in the region of £6million. While Worcester are in administration,...
Jack Rodwell made his Everton debut aged 16 only to later become a hugely divisive figure at Sunderland - now the midfielder is looking to light up the A-League with new club Sydney FC
Mention the name Jack Rodwell to rusted-on football fans and you will likely be met with a shake of the head. The Sydney FC recruit has an enviable CV - including a stint with Manchester City where he won a title in 2013/14 - and made his first team debut for English Premier League side Everton aged just 16.
BBC
'City have become an incredibly well-run club'
Blackpool manager Michael Appleton was impressed by Pep Guardiola's continued insistence on perfection after Manchester City ruthlessly beat neighbours Manchester United on Sunday. Guardiola repeated his pattern of calling on his players to "improve" despite a victory that underlined the gulf in class between the local rivals. "He...
BBC
Oldham v Wrexham: Eleven arrested over brawl before game
Eleven men have been arrested on suspicion of violent disorder after a brawl before a match between Oldham Athletic and Wrexham. The trouble broke out in a "residential area where kids play" in Failsworth on Saturday afternoon, local MP Angela Rayner said. The deputy Labour leader tweeted she was "disgusted"...
Demise of Worcester Warriors is English rugby’s ‘darkest day’, says director Steve Diamond
Steve Diamond has labelled the partial liquidation of Worcester Warriors the “darkest day for English rugby”.The club’s director of rugby said staff had tried to “turn the tanker around but it’s ended up like the Titanic”.“This is the darkest day for English rugby,” Diamond tweeted.“We thought we could turn the tanker around but it’s ended up like the Titanic, sadly. The ship has sunk, the captains are nowhere to be seen. The RFU/PRL band played in the background. There are a privileged few who have jobs.”Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More Sky Sports presenters caught by sprinklers while discussing Manchester derby with GuardiolaPrince William has ‘15 minute private chat’ with Gareth Southgate ahead of World CupManchester United boss says Cristiano Ronaldo is ‘p***** off’ when he doesn’t play
BBC
Dai Young: Cardiff boss says players will be dealt with if inappropriate behaviour is proven
Venue: Parc y Scarlets, Llanelli Date: Saturday, 9 October Kick-off: 17:15 BST. Coverage: Live BBC Radio Wales commentary on the BBC Sport website and app. Highlights on Scrum V, Sunday, BBC Two Wales and online, 10 October from 18:00 BST and later on demand. Cardiff director of rugby Dai Young...
Police chiefs in England and Wales say officers will attend all home burglaries
Police chiefs across England and Wales have committed forces to attending all home burglaries in a new set of standards they hope will result in more of the crimes being solved and more offenders prosecuted.The National Police Chiefs’ Council (NPCC) said chief constables will work to ensure the approach is implemented “as soon as practically possible”.Today police chiefs have announced a commitment that all home burglaries in England and Wales will be attended by the police.Wherever you live, you can be confident the police will attend if you experience the invasion of a home burglary. Full statement: https://t.co/AfiReLUqQM pic.twitter.com/EpkIlxTFZd— National...
BBC
Wasps: Financially-troubled Premiership club in talks with potential investors
Wasps have asked for more time to resolve their financial problems with a "number of potential investors and funders" having come forward. Wasps Holdings Limited, which includes the Premiership club and Arena Coventry Limited, have filed a second notice to appoint administrators. The company said the move will "allow negotiations...
Sturgeon visit school reports online racist abuse of pupils to police
Racial abuse targeted at primary school pupils in Glasgow on social media has been reported to police as a hate crime, council officials have confirmed.The Twitter messages were posted in response to a photograph of Nicola Sturgeon visiting the multi-cultural St Albert’s Primary School in the Pollokshields area of the city.Headteacher Clare Harker did not hesitate to inform police of the abuse, saying school staff were “horrified” by the actions of some social media users.“We were shocked and horrified by the abuse posted in response to a photo of children in one of our classes,” she said.“Thankfully the pupils in...
