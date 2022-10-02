Steve Diamond has labelled the partial liquidation of Worcester Warriors the “darkest day for English rugby”.The club’s director of rugby said staff had tried to “turn the tanker around but it’s ended up like the Titanic”.“This is the darkest day for English rugby,” Diamond tweeted.“We thought we could turn the tanker around but it’s ended up like the Titanic, sadly. The ship has sunk, the captains are nowhere to be seen. The RFU/PRL band played in the background. There are a privileged few who have jobs.”Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More Sky Sports presenters caught by sprinklers while discussing Manchester derby with GuardiolaPrince William has ‘15 minute private chat’ with Gareth Southgate ahead of World CupManchester United boss says Cristiano Ronaldo is ‘p***** off’ when he doesn’t play

RUGBY ・ 7 HOURS AGO