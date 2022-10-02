ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Former UF Football Player, Entrepreneur Ricketts Makes Significant Contribution to GatorMade

GAINESVILLE, Fla. — Mike Ricketts was like many of his teammates when he first arrived on UF's campus in the late 1970s. He was talented and strong, a celebrated prep football standout at Valley Forge Military Academy in Pennsylvania. He left Valley Forge as the school's all-time leading rusher with more than 4,000 career yards, ranked among the all-time Pennsylvania state leaders with then-NFL veterans Matt Suhey and Jimmy Cefalo.
LSU-Florida kickoff time announced

BATON ROUGE – LSU’s game against Florida on Saturday, Oct. 15 in Gainesville will kickoff at 6 p.m. CT, the Southeastern Conference announced on Monday. The LSU-Florida contest will be televised on ESPN. Last year, LSU posted a 49-42 win over Florida in Tiger Stadium for its third consecutive win over the Gators. This week, […]
Gainesville Eastside escapes close call with Citra North Marion 14-6

Gainesville Eastside weebled and wobbled, but wouldn’t fall down in earning a 14-6 victory against Citra North Marion in a Florida high school football matchup on October 3. Defense ruled the first quarter as Gainesville Eastside and Citra North Marion were both scoreless. The Rams opened a thin 7-0...
Thousands of fans missed Sunday’s Gator football game

Children play a pickup game of touch football by the merchandise shop. Hot dogs and hamburgers sizzle on the grill. Ice cold beer chills in freezing coolers. The sound of the marching band practicing near Century Tower hums in the background. It seems like a regular Gator football game day – except for one major difference.
Record-breaking crowds for Gators football home games prompt stadium safety concerns

On Sept. 3, 90,799 fans flocked to Ben Hill Griffin Stadium for the kickoff to the Florida Gators football season. The record number totaled more than 2,200 over capacity. No seat was empty for the sold-out game, contributing to the jovial roar of the stadium as Florida upset the Utah Utes. Beyond the excitement of football’s return to the Swamp were football fans worried about their safety in the overcrowded stadium.
Former UF student sells his collection of vintage gator items

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Joshua “Dave” Rittenour is the owner of “Dave’s Freshly Used.”. He said he has the worlds largest collection of vintage UF apparel and memorabilia with items from the 80′s, 90′s and even 1920′s. “The 80 and 90′s stuff which...
Multiple North Central Florida counties are eligible for disaster loans

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Several North Central Florida counties are now eligible for disaster loans. The US Small Business Administration is expanded eligibility to Alachua, Bradford, Marion and Putnam counties. People in these counties can apply for the low-interest disaster loan program. Businesses and private nonprofits can borrow up to...
Alachua County makes history with approval of equitable criminal sentencing technology

With the finalization of its budget Tuesday evening, Alachua County made the joint-effort of state attorney Brian Kramer and public defender Stacy Scott a historic reality: Florida’s Eighth Judicial Circuit will become Florida’s first judicial circuit to integrate equitable sentencing software as an official part of its case management system and plea-bargaining process. Roughly 95% of cases are settled in plea negotiations.
High School Roundup: Monday Night Football, NCFL-style

(WCJB) -Monday night delivered an unexpected gift to football fans across North Central Florida, as 11 NCFL teams played makeup games that had to be rescheduled due to Hurricane Ian. Eastside defeated North Marion despite not scoring an offensive touchdown, producing points on a fumble recovery and a kickoff return...
Paige’s Kitchen: Baked Fig Crostini

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Fall weather is here and that means it is time for a hearty appetizer. This baked crostini is perfect for your next tailgate party or snack by the firepit. Enjoy!. Ingredients. 4 ounces chopped cooked bacon or country ham (precooked bacon also works) 4 ounces crumbled...
UF Health accepts 18 patients from hospitals impacted by Hurricane Ian

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Hundreds of patients from hospitals impacted by Hurricane Ian are being transferred to hospitals across the state, including North Central Florida. Officials with the University of Florida Health say 18 patients were transferred from hospitals impacted by the storm to UF Health Shands. HCA Florida officials...
Driver crashes into Alachua tow yard at high speed

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - One person was taken to the hospital after a high-speed wreck in Alachua at a towing company. Alachua County Fire Rescue crews responded to the wreck off of Peggy Road around 5:30 a.m. on Wednesday. The car tore through a fence at A-1 towing in the...
A Spooky Speakeasy is coming to Gainesville

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The Gainesville Fear Garden is opening on Thursday and will run through Halloween. The haunted house is located on 8th avenue. Guests will be guided on a 25-30 minute tour through the house with a blind fold and headphones. Once done there is a speakeasy at...
Alachua County holds career fair in Gainesville

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The Alachua County Board of County Commissioners held a career fair Wednesday. The fair was held in partnership with CareerSource, a local job center that helps locals with job searches and career support and training. “The main goal today is to match people looking for work...
