Former Administrator of Affluent NYC School Captured on Camera Admitting to Political Manipulation of Student Curriculum
Jennifer “Ginn” Norris, formerly of NYC's Upper West-Side Trinity School is “no longer employed” just under a month after Project Veritas published a video of her admitting to “promoting a political agenda” in the classroom.
NYU organic chemistry professor is fired after 82 students sign petition to get rid of him for making the subject 'too hard' - as the leading academic defends his teaching methods and blames quality of intake
A New York University professor has been fired after a group of students signed a petition against him suggesting his course was too difficult. Maitland Jones Jr., 84, had 82 of his 350 organic chemistry students sign the petition citing Jones' teaching methods and course outline as reasons for their poor grades.
Ranked: The best high schools in the country for 2023
Choosing a new school has never been easy, but parents and children now have to do it in an unprecedented environment.
NYU students get chemistry teacher fired for failing his class: Is it really his fault?
Questions have been raised about the dismissal of a New York University (NYU) chemistry teacher who was fired after students complained about their grades and submitted a petition about the difficulty of his course.Chemistry teacher Maitland Jones Jr was informed of his dismissal in August, just before the start of this university year, The New York Times reported this week. In a petition crafted last spring, 85 of Dr Jones’s 350 students argued that Dr Jones had been responsible for their poor test scores. In a series of bullet points, the students claimed that the professor had possessed a...
Physics World
A poor introductory science degree grade has ‘devastating’ effect on students from under-represented groups
People from under-represented minority groups who earn low marks in introductory science degree courses are less likely to continue studying science compared to white male students who earn similar marks. That is according to a new US study, which finds that even a single poor grade can greatly reduce the chances of students from such groups from taking science further (PNAS Nexus).
These Are the 10 Best College Dorms in America
College dorms are no longer synonymous with cinderblock-sized rooms and cafeteria food. Thanks to the rise of dorm decor content on TikTok and schools’ efforts to modernize their students’ on-campus housing, dorm life can be downright cozy. But where can you find the best college dorms in America?
Phys.org
Study shows how math, science identity in students affects college, career outcomes
If you ask someone if they are a math or science person, they may quickly tell you yes or no. It turns out that how people answer that question in ninth grade and even earlier not only can tell you what subjects they prefer in school, but how likely they are to go on to study STEM subjects in college and work in those fields as adults. The results of a new study from the University of Kansas suggest the importance of fostering positive attitudes toward math and science early in students' life to address gender and socioeconomic gaps in STEM.
The term 'achievement gap' fosters a negative view of Black students
The Research Brief is a short take about interesting academic work. The big idea Despite long-standing efforts to close the racial “achievement gap” in education, the term does more to trigger racist stereotypes and causes a lower sense of urgency than when the issue is presented as the need to “end inequality in educational outcomes.” Those are the key findings of a new study in which we examined the effect that the two different terms had on teachers and others. To reach this conclusion, we conducted two different survey experiments – one with teachers and one with nonteachers. In the experiments, we randomly asked...
Tougaloo to receive $420,000 for security and mental health care in wake of HBCU bomb threats
Tougaloo College will get nearly half a million dollars from the federal government to shore-up campus security and mental health care in the wake of this year’s nationwide bomb threats targeting historically Black colleges and universities. The funding will come from a U.S. Department of Education initiative called Project...
What is 'blended learning' and how can it benefit post-secondary students?
Blended learning combines face-to-face and virtual instruction through the use of online learning technologies. Post-secondary students attend lectures in real-time, either virtually or in person, and this is accompanied by online learning activities completed outside of class time. These blended classrooms can help support the educational needs of university students. When combined with traditional instruction, a judicious use of digital tools can encourage collaboration and personal responsibility for learning while allowing students to work at their own pace and adapt to rapidly changing technologies. Incorporating technology into teaching and learning doesn’t mean throwing out previous approaches. The key is to...
America’s education report card shows we’re failing our most vulnerable students
As soon as the pandemic started, we saw communities and families of color experience disproportionate impacts on their health, jobs, income and education. While other recent reports exploring the depths and intensity of pandemic-related learning loss have focused on the outsized loss suffered by students of color, along with other student groups, the recent release of NAEP’s report on the impact of the last two years is jarring in its overwhelming assessment that we have failed our historically underserved student populations once again.
Psychiatric Times
Teachers on Edge
Here’s why educators are walking away from the profession they love. Teachers often describe being called to their profession. For them, teaching is a way of life that defines who they are. A teacher may teach others how to learn, but their deeper calling is to encourage students to believe in themselves. Through unwavering optimism and hope, teachers have the power to change the world, 1 student at a time.
College Board piloting first AP African American Studies course
More than 60 high schools throughout the country are piloting a new advanced placement course on African American studies offered by the College Board. NBC News' Zinhle Essamuah spoke with the educators and students taking the course about how it offers a new way to teach race and history as multiple states are introducing limitations on teaching those topics. Oct. 5, 2022.
unesco.org
The transformation of education begins with teachers
This year's World Teachers' Day celebrations calls for urgent global action so they can fully deploy their talent and transform teaching from within. Teachers are at the centre of every education system. Yet, their profession is still not properly recognized and supported. They face overcrowded classrooms, lack of professional development during their careers, and inadequate funding. Therefore, as it has been doing every year since 1994, UNESCO celebrates World Teachers Day on 5 October to rethink the way ahead for the profession globally.
CNBC
'Universities are going to continue to suffer.' Some colleges struggle with enrollment declines, underfunding
Enrollment declines and underfunding have hit the higher education system hard. Post-pandemic, a number of colleges are in financial jeopardy. Deep cuts in state funding for higher education have pushed more of the costs on to students and paved the way for significant tuition increases. Increasingly, high school students are...
White House Cautions Schools Against ‘Continuous Surveillance’ of Students
Updated, Oct. 5 The Biden administration on Tuesday urged school districts nationwide to refrain from subjecting students to “continuous surveillance” if the use of digital monitoring tools — already accused of targeting at-risk youth — are likely to trample students’ rights. The White House recommendation was included in an in-depth but non-binding white paper, dubbed the “Blueprint […]
WBTM
Averett Honors 13 Local Alumni Teachers
Long hours, tight deadlines and challenges in the classroom are all the norm these days for educators. With that in mind, 13 extraordinary Averett teacher education alumni who face those challenges every day were honored for their commitment to the students of Danville and Pittsylvania County on Saturday, Sept. 17.
DeVry University Launches Future Cyber Defenders Scholars Program and Scholarship to Close the Cybersecurity Talent Gap
NAPERVILLE, Ill.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 4, 2022-- DeVry University announced today multiple initiatives to close the skills gap for aspiring and current professionals within the field of cybersecurity. With the launch of its Future Cyber Defenders Scholars Program and Future Cyber Defenders Scholarship, DeVry is reinforcing its commitment to providing educational opportunities for in-demand skills critical to meet the evolving, real-time workforce needs of businesses. Additionally, DeVry announced the launch of its Nonprofit Cyber Grant program in Atlanta supporting a cohort of professionals from Atlanta-area nonprofit organizations who will participate in dedicated cybersecurity training courses to better equip their organizations for protection against cyber threats. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221004005221/en/ DeVry University launches Future Cyber Defenders Scholars Program to close the cybersecurity talent gap (Photo: Business Wire)
Poets and Quants
Another Top-20 B-School Reports An Increase In MBA Applications
It’s a party of three. The Kenan-Flagler Business School at the University of North Carolina is the third B-school this fall to report an increase in MBA applications in the 2021-2022 cycle — a cycle that saw declines at just about every other U.S. school. Amid a strong...
US News and World Report
These MBA Programs Send Grads Into High-Paying Fields
If you're applying to a graduate business school with the hope that an MBA degree will catapult you into an interesting and well-paying occupation, it's important to compare the employment statistics at various programs, experts say. Heather Byrne, managing director of the career development office with the University of Michigan—Ann...
