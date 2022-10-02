ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
thecomeback.com

Paul Finebaum says $90 million buyout won’t save SEC coach’s job

Most Americans would dream of their employer handing them $90 million to go do literally anything else than work at their current place of employment. That might be the scenario soon facing Texas A&M head coach Jimbo Fisher after his Aggies were humiliated 42-24 by Mississippi State on Saturday. That marked their second loss of the season. The Aggies were also upset by the notoriously scrappy Appalachian State Mountaineers at home earlier this year.
COLLEGE STATION, TX
Larry Brown Sports

Notorious ex-NFL RB throws punches at youth football game

A notorious former NFL running back was captured on video throwing punches at a youth football game over the weekend. LeGarrette Blount, who played in the NFL from 2010-2018, was coaching a youth football game on Saturday in Gilbert, Ariz. The game was between Blount’s GCYFC Gators and the Chandler Elite Bears, TMZ says.
GILBERT, AZ
ClutchPoints

Paul Chryst gets major Wisconsin football buyout, but there’s a catch

The Paul Chryst in Madison has just ended, with the Wisconsin Badgers parting ways with the head coach after a poor start to the 2022 college football season. Losing a job is always a hard experience to go through, but Chryst can take heart from the fact that he is still going to end up with millions of dollars, with Wisconsin football expected to pay him buyout money worth $11 million, albeit a reduced one, per Adam Rittenberg of ESPN.
MADISON, WI
