Most Americans would dream of their employer handing them $90 million to go do literally anything else than work at their current place of employment. That might be the scenario soon facing Texas A&M head coach Jimbo Fisher after his Aggies were humiliated 42-24 by Mississippi State on Saturday. That marked their second loss of the season. The Aggies were also upset by the notoriously scrappy Appalachian State Mountaineers at home earlier this year.

COLLEGE STATION, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO