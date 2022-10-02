Read full article on original website
Opinion: Homeless people the target of online hateDavid HeitzDenver, CO
Denver Fashion Week returns to new venueMargaret JacksonDenver, CO
The elk are mating in Colorado, and it’s a sight to seeClaire ClevelandEstes Park, CO
‘The Polar Express’ brings the storybook tale to life in GoldenBrittany AnasGolden, CO
3 Great Burger Places in ColoradoAlina AndrasColorado State
Wisconsin RB sends strong message about Paul Chryst firing
Wisconsin running back Braelon Allen sent a strong message on Sunday regarding the Paul Chryst firing. Wisconsin fired Chryst a day after the Badgers lost at home to Illinois 34-10. Allen is the team’s star running back and had just 8 yards on 2 carries in the defeat. “Anyone...
thecomeback.com
Paul Finebaum says $90 million buyout won’t save SEC coach’s job
Most Americans would dream of their employer handing them $90 million to go do literally anything else than work at their current place of employment. That might be the scenario soon facing Texas A&M head coach Jimbo Fisher after his Aggies were humiliated 42-24 by Mississippi State on Saturday. That marked their second loss of the season. The Aggies were also upset by the notoriously scrappy Appalachian State Mountaineers at home earlier this year.
Malachi Coleman, nation's No. 2 athlete, says Miami Hurricanes canceled his upcoming official visit
Lincoln East High School (Nebraska) athlete Malachi Coleman, the nation's No. 82 overall prospect and No. 2 athlete, has nearly 30 scholarship offers. So far, the 6-foot-5, 205-pound wide receiver/edge-rusher has taken just one official visit - Nebraska on June 3 - but that was set to change this ...
Elijah Paige, massive bluechip offensive tackle prospect, commits to USC Trojans
When Pinnacle High School (Arizona) offensive tackle Elijah Paige announced his decommitment from the Notre Dame Fighting Irish last month, the writing was on the way. It seemed the massive 6-foot-7, 305-pound offensive tackle was destined to become a USC Trojan. A flurry of recruiting industry ...
Yardbarker
Maryland QB Taulia Tagovailoa 'didn't want to play' against Michigan State after brother Tua's injury
Following Maryland’s win over Michigan State last week, Terrapins head coach Mike Locksley alluded to quarterback Taulia Tagovailoa struggling to get focused for the game. Tagovailoa’s brother and Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua got stretchered off the field after a violent hit during "Thursday Night Football" against the Cincinnati Bengals.
Notorious ex-NFL RB throws punches at youth football game
A notorious former NFL running back was captured on video throwing punches at a youth football game over the weekend. LeGarrette Blount, who played in the NFL from 2010-2018, was coaching a youth football game on Saturday in Gilbert, Ariz. The game was between Blount’s GCYFC Gators and the Chandler Elite Bears, TMZ says.
Protester from notorious Bay Area group bloodied by Rams LB after running on 49ers' field
The incident showed how painful it can be to take a hit from an NFL defender.
Paul Chryst gets major Wisconsin football buyout, but there’s a catch
The Paul Chryst in Madison has just ended, with the Wisconsin Badgers parting ways with the head coach after a poor start to the 2022 college football season. Losing a job is always a hard experience to go through, but Chryst can take heart from the fact that he is still going to end up with millions of dollars, with Wisconsin football expected to pay him buyout money worth $11 million, albeit a reduced one, per Adam Rittenberg of ESPN.
Jerrick Gibson, highest-rated running back recruit in 4 years, trims list to 12
IMG Academy (Florida) running back Jerrick Gibson is one of the nation's most electric playmakers. In four games this season, the 5-foot-10, 197-pound athlete has rushed 46 times for 331 yards (7.2 yards per carry) and four touchdowns, More important, Gibson is a five-star recruit and is considered ...
Report: Coyotes players upset with ‘even worse’ conditions than expected at new ASU arena
In February, the Arizona Coyotes announced that starting with the 2022-2023 season, they'd be playing home games at the new multi-purpose Mullett Arena at Arizona State University. After narrowly avoiding eviction from their former home, now called the Desert Diamond Arena, the Coyotes decided to downsize and move into ASU's...
TMZ.com
LeGarrette Blount Apologizes For Role In Youth Football Game Fight, Cops Investigating
7:06 PM PT -- Blount issued a mea culpa for his role in the fight on Monday evening ... apologizing to his players and the parents on his team -- "and also to the players and parents on the other team." "As a leader, coach, father and a role model...
Golf Digest
Mike Leach pwns Jimbo, dishes out sage wedding wisdom, wins college football weekend
Mississippi State head coach Mike Leach took care of business on Saturday, pummeling Jimbo Fisher's Texas A&M squad in Starkville to move to 4-1 on the season. Leach's Bulldogs hung 42 on the supposedly mighty Aggies defense, a performance that served as more proof Leach's Air Raid offense can work in any conference in college football.
What are the most unique Oklahoma high school mascots and nicknames?
By Glen Brockenbush While SBLive's national site is going through its brackets of most unique high school mascots around the country, we thought it would be fun to look through the most unique and peculiar nicknames in Oklahoma. And as a disclaimer, we are getting literal with the definition ...
Pac-12's stats leaders through Week 5
The Pac-12 has talented playmakers all around the conference
