‘Frosty fall’ and October snow: Here’s what the Farmers’ Almanac says to expect in Idaho
On Sept. 22, the sun will align perfectly with the equator, giving the northern and southern hemispheres an equal amount of sunlight and signaling the Autumnal Equinox, which signals the astronomical start of fall. After a scorching summer that saw Boise record its hottest-ever August and second-hottest-ever meteorological summer, cooler...
Swim Lessons Cancelled November 7 Through December 18 at East Portland Community Center
Due to extreme staff shortages, swim lessons will be canceled at East Portland Community Center from November 7 through December 18. The lessons are still available at Matt Dishman, Mt. Scott and Southwest community centers. The following link provides further details and an application: Aquatics Training Programs and Employment Opportunities.
