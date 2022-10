The Penn State wrestling team will host two Big Ten rivalry matches at the Bryce Jordan Center as part of its 2022-23 schedule. Penn State, the defending NCAA team wrestling champ, will host Michigan on Jan. 20 and Iowa a week later on Jan. 27 at the Bryce Jordan Center. The Lions remaining home matches will take place at Rec Hall as usual.

