Detroit, MI

Detroit Sports Nation

Detroit Lions sign K Michael Badgley

Earlier today, the Detroit Lions announced the had cut K Dominik Eberle following his horrific performance against the Seattle Seahawks. Now, according to reports, the Lions have signed K Michael Badgley to their practice squad. Just two days ago, Badgley was perfect on his field goal attempts for the Chicago...
DETROIT, MI
Detroit Sports Nation

The Detroit Lions are hosting kicker tryouts this week – I say get funky with it

Detroit Lions to hold Kicker Tryouts this weekKickalicious, your time is now!. Well, if this wasn’t the most predictable snippet of news this week, we don’t know what is. Dave Birkett reports that the Detroit Lions will be holding Kicker tryouts this week after Dominik Eberle‘s abysmal performance Sunday versus the Seattle Seahawks. Eberle missed two extra-point attempts in the first half.
DETROIT, MI
Raleigh News & Observer

Bears Drop in Rankings as Passing Game Finally Stirs

View the original article to see embedded media. It doesn't take much more than being trampled by a bad team with a quarterback who isn't passing the ball to reduce your status in the NFL. The Bears found that out this week as their miserable performance at trying to stop...
CHICAGO, IL
Raleigh News & Observer

Falcons Snap Counts: How Could Backup RBs Run vs. Bucs?

The Atlanta Falcons are preparing to put their two-game win streak on the line this week against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. To gain a better idea of how the Falcons' personnel may line up this week, let's look at last week's snap counts. Here's a look at the offense ...
ATLANTA, GA
Raleigh News & Observer

Five Steelers Defensive Backs Dealing With Injuries

PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers have been hit hard with the injury bug this week. As the team prepares for the Buffalo Bills in Week 5, all five of their starting defensive backs are on the injury report. Ahkello Witherspoon missed last week's game with a hamstring injury that he...
PITTSBURGH, PA
Raleigh News & Observer

Dolphins CB Byron Jones Not Ready to Practice Yet

Miami Dolphins cornerback Byron Jones' much-anticipated return to practice will have to wait at least another week. This was the week Jones was eligible to start practicing after he spent the first four weeks of the regular season on the Reserve/PUP list after undergoing Achilles surgery in the offseason. Once...
NFL
Raleigh News & Observer

Chiefs’ Running Back and Rebels’ Alum Jerrion Ealy Suspended For Next 6 Games

OXFORD, Miss.—Versatile running back Jerrion Ealy left the Rebels for the NFL draft following his junior season. Mississippi native Jerrion Ealy posted impressive numbers every year he played at Ole Miss, eclipsing 700 rushing yards in all three seasons. In 2019, which was his freshman year, he ran for 722 yards, six touchdowns, and 6.9 yards per carry in 12 games. During his sophomore season he ran for 745 yards, nine touchdowns, and 5.1 yards per carry in nine games. He wrapped up his time in Oxford with 768 yards, five touchdowns, and 5.8 yards per carry in 12 games.
KANSAS CITY, MO
Raleigh News & Observer

Falcons Coach Arthur Smith Finds Positives in Marcus Mariota’s Rough Day

The Atlanta Falcons are coming off a big win against the Cleveland Browns, but Marcus Mariota probably wasn't too thrilled with his individual performance. Mariota completed just 7 of 19 passes for 139 yards and an interception. Had the Falcons lost, the finger likely would have been pointed in his direction. However, with the win, head coach Arthur Smith had an easier time focusing on the positives from Mariota's performance.
ATLANTA, GA
Raleigh News & Observer

How Close is the Colts Offense to Hitting its Stride?

The Indianapolis Colts offense is dead last in the NFL in points scored at 14.3 points per game. This is not the production the Colts envisioned when they made the trade for Matt Ryan in the spring. Ryan for his part has been hot and cold like the rest of...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Detroit Sports Nation

Detroit Lions’ Defense: Big Question

Lions’ Defense: Who To Blame?About The Show:Subscribe To Our YouTube Channel. AJ: As far as the Detroit Lions’ defense goes, I think it starts with scheme. I think it starts with Aaron Glenn. Taking a long look at himself in the mirror and going, What in the actual world I’m going to say online?
DETROIT, MI

