Detroit Lions sign K Michael Badgley
Earlier today, the Detroit Lions announced the had cut K Dominik Eberle following his horrific performance against the Seattle Seahawks. Now, according to reports, the Lions have signed K Michael Badgley to their practice squad. Just two days ago, Badgley was perfect on his field goal attempts for the Chicago...
Dominik Eberle has ‘no excuses’ for horrific debut with Detroit Lions
What did Dominik Eberle say following his horrific performance?The Detroit Lions will be hoping to get Austin Seibert back. When Detroit Lions kicker Dominik Eberle went to bed on Saturday night, you can bet he did his best to visualize himself kicking the game-winning field goal on Sunday against the Seattle Seahawks.
Dominik Eberle cut by Detroit Lions after dismal Sunday performance
Dominik Eberle made his debut as the Detroit Lions kicker on Sunday against the Seattle Seahawks, and things did not go well at all for him. Not only did Eberle miss two extra points, but he also sent a kickoff out of bounds, costing the Lions some valuable yardage. Dominik...
The Detroit Lions are hosting kicker tryouts this week – I say get funky with it
Detroit Lions to hold Kicker Tryouts this weekKickalicious, your time is now!. Well, if this wasn’t the most predictable snippet of news this week, we don’t know what is. Dave Birkett reports that the Detroit Lions will be holding Kicker tryouts this week after Dominik Eberle‘s abysmal performance Sunday versus the Seattle Seahawks. Eberle missed two extra-point attempts in the first half.
Columnist says Detroit Lions would be better off with Matt Patricia level of awfulness
Would the Detroit Lions be better off with a Matt Patricia-led defense?The Detroit Lions defense only has one way to go from here. Heading into the 2022 season, I said that Jared Goff would shut up his haters and that if the defense could be a top 20 or so unit in the NFL, the Detroit Lions would make the playoffs.
Dan Campbell says Aidan Hutchinson could have new role with Detroit Lions
Could Aidan Hutchinson have a new role with the Detroit Lions?What is next for Aidan Hutchinson?. On Sunday afternoon, the Detroit Lions hoped to get back in the win column when they hosted the Seattle Seahawks at Ford Field. Unfortunately, that did not happen and Aidan Hutchinson could have a new role on a defense that was embarrassed by the Seahawks for four quarters.
Mohamed Sanu visits Detroit Lions as injuries continue to mount up
Why did Mohamed Sanu work out for the Detroit Lions?Remember when…. Mohamed Sanu reportedly visited the Detroit Lions on Wednesday as they continued to make their preparations for Sunday’s Week 5 matchup against the New England Patriots. Sanu played in eight games with the San Francisco 49ers in 2021,...
Locked on Lions: The Detroit Lions drop to 1-3 after an embarrassing 48-45 home loss to the Seahawks
Matt Dery rants on the postcast after another tight loss at home. Aaron Glenn and the defense struggle again. Lions now 1-3 despite the offense really shining.
Detroit Lions’ Defense: Big Question
Lions’ Defense: Who To Blame?About The Show:Subscribe To Our YouTube Channel. AJ: As far as the Detroit Lions’ defense goes, I think it starts with scheme. I think it starts with Aaron Glenn. Taking a long look at himself in the mirror and going, What in the actual world I’m going to say online?
