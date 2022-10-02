Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Women’s Soccer: Second-half surge lifts Buckeyes over No. 6 Penn State 3-0The LanternColumbus, OH
Field Hockey: No. 23 Ohio State loses two games to Big Ten opponentsThe LanternColumbus, OH
Popular discount store set to open new location in MichiganKristen WaltersGrandville, MI
4 Places in Pennsylvania Worth Visiting During Fall FoliageMelissa FrostPennsylvania State
Going to a Penn State Game This Season? 4 Things You Should KnowMelissa FrostState College, PA
Related
Digital Collegian
Media, Big Ten coaches pick Penn State women's basketball's Makenna Marisa for preseason All-Big Ten team
After a remarkable junior campaign last year, Penn State senior guard Makenna Marisa was projected to run it back my the media and Big Ten coaches. Marisa earned a spot on the 2022-23 preseason All-Big Ten team from coaches and media. The senior guard took a leap in production last...
Digital Collegian
SEE IT: Penn State men's basketball reveals road blue uniforms for 2022-23 season
In a social media post Wednesday, Penn State showed off its new blue threads. The Nittany Lions will wear their blue jerseys on the road during the 2022-23 season, according to the post featuring senior guard/forward Seth Lundy. A video showing the home white uniforms was posted on August 23.
Digital Collegian
Penn State women’s volleyball ‘ready to go’ by starting off strong, aggressive in Big Ten play
For Penn State, taking on Ohio State always means more. With a 2-2 record in Big Ten play, the Nittany Lions have already taken on two ranked conference foes, allowing the blue and white to see some of the top talent early in the conference slate. With seven schools in...
Digital Collegian
Penn State football film review | Manny Diaz’s different looks make defense shine against Northwestern
In past years, Penn State's defense has been the highlight of the team, and this year is no different. The Nittany Lions have a new defensive coordinator in Manny Diaz, bringing the same energy former defensive coordinator Brent Pry previously had. Against Northwestern, Penn State’s defense shined with the offense...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Digital Collegian
Penn State field hockey faces one of its toughest weeks of season as it welcomes Iowa, Lafayette
After an uneasy week, Penn State returns home to battle Iowa and Lafayette. The Nittany Lions had a huge chance to make a statement against then-No. 2 Northwestern last week but came up short. Penn State was in control of most of the contest and seemingly on its way to its eighth consecutive victory — then Peyton Halsey took over and single handedly brought the Wildcats back.
Digital Collegian
Penn State men’s hockey has what it takes to contend in Big Ten | Opinion
After a disappointing campaign last year, Penn State has what it takes to sit atop the Big Ten throne in 2022-23. Ahead of the Nittany Lions’ opener with Canisius, the Big Ten preseason coaches’ poll ranked the Nittany Lions sixth, just ahead of last-place Michigan State. Looking at...
Digital Collegian
Penn State women's soccer tumbles out of the United Soccer Coaches rankings
As quickly as Penn State rose in the United Soccer Coaches top 25, it crashed right back down. The blue and white are no longer ranked in the poll after making an appearance in every previous iteration this season. The previously No. 6 Nittany Lions dropped both games last week,...
Digital Collegian
Penn State field hockey moves up NFHCA rankings after spending 3 weeks at No. 6 in poll
After staying stagnant in the No. 6 spot, Penn State finally moved up the NFHCA poll. The Nittany Lions climbed to No. 5 this week after losing 5-4 in overtime to No. 3 Northwestern and taking down Indiana. North Carolina remained at the top with a 9-0 record with Maryland...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Digital Collegian
Position Preview | Penn State men’s hockey goalies led by likely starter Liam Souliere
Junior and prospective starting goalie Liam Souliere is looking to help Penn State past the semifinals this season. Last year the squad finished its 2022 campaign going 6-17-1 in conference play, finding its rhythm at the end of the year. With the loss of goalie Oskar Autio to Vermont, the...
Digital Collegian
Penn State women's volleyball drops 1 spot in latest AVCA poll following 1-1 weekend in Big Ten
After dropping its Friday match in a sweep to Wisconsin, Penn State rebounded with a Sunday afternoon win against Michigan State, preventing a large drop in the AVCA top 25. After holding the No. 12 spot in the rankings last week, the Nittany Lions dropped one spot to No. 13 with two more Big Ten matches on the horizon.
Digital Collegian
PHOTOS: Penn State Football vs. Northwestern
Penn State football faced off against Northwestern on Saturday, Oct. 1, 2022. Here are our best shots of the game.
Digital Collegian
Penn State wrestling announces full-season slate, reveals 2 BJC duals to take place in 2023
Penn State’s schedule is here. The Nittany Lions announced their schedule via Twitter on Tuesday, and it features 14 dual meets and the Journeyman Collegiate Wrestling Duals for the second year in a row. The schedule features eight Big Ten opponents and at least six out-of-conference opponents, including rematches...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Digital Collegian
Penn State football junior defensive end Smith Vilbert unavailable for 2022 season
James Franklin announced Smith Vilbert is unavailable for the 2022 season during his weekly media availability Tuesday. The redshirt junior defensive end didn't dress for Penn State's first five games of the season and was expected to take on a larger role in the front seven this season. In the...
Digital Collegian
Penn State football adds junior college defensive back Anthony Robinson to 2023 recruiting class
Penn State earned the midseason commitment of a junior college walk-on cornerback Tuesday. Anthony Robinson, a 3-star JUCO cornerback prospect out of Butler Community College in Kansas announced the commitment via his Twitter account. Robinson, who totes the familiar “A-Rob” moniker, committed to the Nittany Lions over schools such as...
Digital Collegian
Penn State women's hockey forward earns weekly conference honors
Penn State’s leading scorer from this past weekend was rewarded after an impactful performance in Week 2. Senior forward Courtney Correia was named the CHA Forward of the Week after her performance in Saturday's win against Saint Lawrence. Correia scored three times in the game, including what would be...
Digital Collegian
Penn State women's hockey keeps spot in latest USCHO poll following weekend split in Canton, New York
After its 4-2 win over Saint Lawrence including a three-goal performance from Courtney Correia, Penn State kept its ranking from last week. The blue and white stayed at No. 11 in the latest USCHO poll. Correia’s hat trick and solo contribution from Alyssa Machado gave the Nittany Lions the real...
Digital Collegian
James Franklin plans to use bye week to ‘get players fresh,’ create a new game plan
As Penn State goes into its bye week for this season, James Franklin plans to use this time to the team’s advantage. Not only does the week offer time for the players to get “fresh” before some tougher competition, the Nittany Lions are now taking the time to go over the data from teams playing this week so they can revamp their own game plan.
Digital Collegian
Let’s be Frank | Northwestern dominance another example why Manny Diaz was a big win for Penn State
Let’s be Frank, Manny Diaz might be the best thing that has happened to Penn State so far this year. Let’s be Frank (again), Penn State’s defense is making Diaz’s job easy, too, because of an absurd amount of depth and talent, especially in the secondary.
Digital Collegian
Penn State football punter Barney Amor named Big Ten Special Teams Player of the Week
Another Penn State player has taken home a weekly Big Ten honor. Punter Barney Amor was named the Big Ten Special Teams Players of the Week after landing four punts inside the 20-yard line — three of which were inside the 10. Despite his consistency over 2022, this is...
Digital Collegian
Things to do at Penn State, in State College during the week of Oct.3
With a bye week for Penn State football and the annual Parents and Families Weekend, here are events happening at Penn State and in State College. 6 p.m. — The Community Oversight Board will host its first “Open House” at Schlow Centre Region Library with discussions concerning the Civilian Complaint Process — a way to send in complaints about the State College Police Department.
Comments / 0