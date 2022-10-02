ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
State College, PA

Digital Collegian

SEE IT: Penn State men's basketball reveals road blue uniforms for 2022-23 season

In a social media post Wednesday, Penn State showed off its new blue threads. The Nittany Lions will wear their blue jerseys on the road during the 2022-23 season, according to the post featuring senior guard/forward Seth Lundy. A video showing the home white uniforms was posted on August 23.
