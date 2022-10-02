ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TheStreet

Disney World Has a Secret You Can't Afford Not to Know

Walt Disney (DIS) commercials show families having fun at its theme parks, presenting a visit to Disney World or Disneyland as a magical vacation. That can certainly be the case as both places offer endless fun, a chance to live out fantasies, see beloved characters brought to life, and experience both nostalgia and cutting-edge technologies.
disneyfoodblog.com

PHOTOS: See Inside Disney World After Hurricane Ian

Hurricane Ian came through Florida this week and caused extensive damage. The storm made its way across the state, initially hitting as a Category 4 hurricane, then went back out into the Atlantic Ocean and is now heading for South Carolina. We’ve seen flooding and damage in areas like Orlando due to the storm, and Disney World was closed for the past 2 days. The parks are now back open, and we’re here to check out what’s going on.
WDW News Today

BREAKING: Walt Disney World Announces Closure of Select Hotels, Water Parks, and Miniature Golf Courses Due to Hurricane Ian

Walt Disney World Resort is currently operating under normal conditions as they prepare to make necessary adjustments based on the latest information from the National Weather Service. Currently, they following closures and policy changes have been announced:. Disney Resort Hotels: Disney’s Fort Wilderness Resort & Campground, Copper Creek Cabins at...
disneytips.com

Video Look Inside a Disney Resort as Hurricane Ian Hits Florida

Earlier this week, Tropical Storm Ian became Hurricane Ian. While the path of the hurricane was uncertain for some time, it has now made landfall on the southwest coast of Florida as a Category 4… with winds nearing a Category 5 status. The impact of Hurricane Ian will likely...
disneytips.com

Disney’s Animal Kingdom Show Now Permanently Closed Following Hurricane Ian

Hurricane Ian is approaching Florida as a Category 4 storm with the potential to become a Category 5 event with wind speeds up to 155 mph. While the Walt Disney World theme parks, along with neighboring Central Florida theme parks and attractions have closed ahead of the storm, they should reopen once severe weather patterns move out of the area.
disneydining.com

Disney Offering Boxed Meals For Hurricane-Stranded Guests

Hurricane Ian has now made landfall in Florida as a Category 4 Hurricane — with massive storm surges, flooding, and sustained winds of 155 miles per hour. The storm is expected to weaken as it continues across the state, but the Orlando area will still be hit with intense wind and rain. The weather will be so severe that Walt Disney World Resort has announced a closure of its four theme parks — Magic Kingdom, Hollywood Studios, Animal Kingdom, and EPCOT — along with its one open water park — Typhoon Lagoon — as well as Disney Springs.
disneydining.com

Just a Little Hungry? Eat This at Disney World

Have you ever felt snack-ish at Walt Disney World? Regardless of if you are dashing around Disney’s Magic Kingdom, country crawling in the EPCOT World Showcase, attraction hopping at Hollywood Studios, or animal watching in Disney’s Animal Kingdom, there are good food options at every turn. But what...
TheStreet

Walt Disney Theme Park Rival Unveils Brand New Roller Coaster

Fans of Disney (DIS) and Comcast's (CMCSA) Universal theme parks always anxiously await the launch of the next new ride or attraction. It's also a pretty big deal when a Six Flags (SIX) or Cedar Fair (FUN) rolls out the latest roller coaster. New theme park rides guarantee to have...
WDW News Today

BREAKING: Guided Tours Are Returning to Disneyland Resort

As of today, guests can now book reservations for two guided tours at Disneyland Resort. Tours have not been available since March 2020. The two offerings are “Walt’s Main Street Story” and “Holiday Time at the Disneyland Resort.”. “Holiday Time at the Disneyland Resort” is a...
WDW News Today

Universal Studios Florida Adds Additional Dates for Halloween Horror Nights

Due to closures related to Hurricane Ian, Universal announced today that they will be adding two additional dates for Halloween Horror Nights 31 at Universal Studios Florida. The additional dates will be Tuesday, October 11th and Monday, October 24th. The announcement also states that Premier Passholders can take advantage of...
WDW News Today

Indiana Jones Adventure Closing for Refurbishment in November at Disneyland

The Disneyland website has updated its calendar to reflect a refurbishment for Indiana Jones Adventure this November. The attraction will be closed for refurbishment beginning Monday, November 14. As the park calendar currently only runs through November 15, there is no reopening date listed at this time. For more Disneyland...
disneydining.com

Disney Announces 2022 Candlelight Processional Narrators and a ‘Frozen’ Star Is On The List!

In just a couple of months, Walt Disney World Resort will begin celebrating the holiday season, and one of the biggest events that will happen at The Most Magical Place on Earth is EPCOT’s International Festival of the Holidays. EPCOT’s International Festival of the Holidays features a number of food booths set up around the World Showcase Lagoon and allows Guests to celebrate the season by tasting their way around the world.
WDW News Today

REVIEW: Mickey Mummy Cookie at Disney’s Hollywood Studios for Halloween 2022

Celebrate Halloween 2022 at Disney’s Hollywood Studios with tons of treats, including this Mickey Mummy Cookie. It’s available at Dockside Diner and Rosie’s All-American Cafe through October 31. Mickey Mummy Cookie – $3.99. Mickey-shaped chocolate cookie with white chocolate mint frosting. This cookie was quickly melting...
