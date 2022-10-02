Around The Rinks: Money Max Helgeson sparks UAA; bounce-back for Hannah Hogenson; plus Money (Bryce) Monrean and Torrid Tanner Sorenson

Read full article on original website
UAA hockey player Max Helgeson named Alaska Athlete of the Week
Anchorage skater Max Helgeson was named Alaska Athlete of the Week after sparking his hometown team, the University of Alaska Anchorage Seawolves, to a big win in its return to NCAA play after more than two and a half years dormant. The former Seawolves stick boy, who was playing club...
alaskasportsreport.com
Alaska goalkeepers Zavier Hajdukovich, Shaylin Cesar each earn college shutouts on the same day
Two college goalkeepers from Alaska have been so filthy in net, they are clean. Anchorage’s Zavier Hajdukovich and Juneau’s Shaylin Cesar have combined for 10 clean sheets in 21 NCAA games this year – but Saturday was the first time both players had shutouts on the same day.
goseawolves.com
Seawolves mourn loss of former assistant coach
NORTH ANDOVER, MASS. – The University of Alaska Anchorage athletic department is deeply saddened by the passing of former assistant coach Josh Ciocco. Ciocco served as an assistant hockey coach at UAA for three seasons from 2013-16. After leaving UAA, he served as an assistant coach at Brown for...
alaskasportsreport.com
Reigning CIC Player of the Year Mikayla Johnson of Bartlett picks the Pac-12 after committing to Colorado
If you didn’t hear back from Anchorage’s Mikayla Johnson this summer, don’t take it personally. She was busy chasing her dream. Shortly after being named Cook Inlet Conference Player of the Year and leading the Bartlett High girls basketball team to the Class 4A state tournament, she left for San Diego to participate in an exclusive training session before taking off for Seattle to play for an AAU team in a summer circuit of events.
akbizmag.com
Ten New Inductees to Alaska Women’s Hall of Fame
DeeDee Jonrowe drives her team during the ceremonial start of the 2011 Iditarod Trail Sled Dog Race. The 2022 class of the Alaska Women’s Hall of Fame includes inductees who made their mark as elected officials, educators, mushers, and more. Super Sheroes. Ten women have been selected for induction...
alaskasnewssource.com
Anchorage Assembly members push for Golden Lion as emergency shelter, put limits on Sullivan Arena capacity
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Anchorage Assembly members held an emergency meeting Monday, Oct. 3, to put the Anchorage Emergency Shelter Plan into action, following the closure of the Centennial Campground on Saturday. Members introduced an ordinance to use the Golden Lion Hotel as an emergency shelter, something Anchorage Mayor Dave...
The Northern Light
Upcoming Halloween events
Date and time: Oct. 15, 5 – 6:30 p.m. Okay, so this isn’t a Halloween event, but it’s important anyway. Come out to show your support for Seawolf Hockey and Volleyball. Hockey will be playing against the University of Nevada, Las Vegas in the Seawolf Sports Complex at 6 p.m. on the 15th, and volleyball will square up against Montana State University Billings at 7 p.m. in the Alaska Airlines center. The rally will include games, snacks, and inflatables. Don’t forget to dress warm!
alaskasnewssource.com
High winds and waves return to Western Alaska
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - A powerful storm will impact the Chuckchi Sea and the West Coast of Alaska by Wednesday night. Winds out of the south will blow 30-40 mph, gusting at times to 60 mph. This will stir up wave action for western and south-facing coasts. Beach erosion could occur.
Best Steakhouses in Anchorage: A Deliciously Informative Guide
(Creative Commons/ehfisher) For steak lovers, there's nothing quite like sinking your teeth into a perfectly cooked cut of meat. And if you're looking for the best steakhouses in Anchorage, you're in luck. This guide will help you find the tastiest steakhouse in town, whether you're looking for a casual spot or a fine dining experience. So pull up a chair and get ready to savor some of the best steaks in the state.
Quakers formally apologize to Alaska Native communities for residential schools
The Alaska Quakers apologized to Alaska Native communities for the boarding schools it ran in Alaska and the United States, which forcibly assimilated and abused Indigenous children, separated them from their families and caused intergenerational trauma. In the 1800s and 1900s, the Quakers ran about 30 boarding schools for Native American and Alaska Native youth […] The post Quakers formally apologize to Alaska Native communities for residential schools appeared first on Alaska Beacon.
alaskalandmine.com
The Sunday Minefield – October 2, 2022
Sorry about the delay. It’s the Monday Minefield this week. t’s just over five weeks until the November 8 general election and it oddly doesn’t really feel like election season. Former Kenai Peninsula Borough Mayor Charlie Pierce, a Republican candidate for governor, is beating the public at a game of hide-and-seek. A debate was held at UAA on the constitutional convention question and it went as expected. The legislative investigation into the firing of Permanent Fund CEO Angela Rodell revealed a big nothing burger. And several politicos are either on the move or making moves.
craftymotherfather.com
30+ Most Romantic Things To Do In Anchorage, Alaska
This article collects the best date ideas and romantic things to do in Anchorage for couples based on significant travel, blogs, reviews, and social media sites. There are numerous romantic activities available in Anchorage. The city’s biggest attractions are listed below, along with ideas for romantic dates. These activities, which range from fine dining to sightseeing throughout the city, are free to attend.
alaskapublic.org
Alaska News Nightly: Friday, September 30, 2022
Stories are posted on the statewide news page. Send news tips, questions, and comments to news@alaskapublic.org. Follow Alaska Public Media on Facebook and on Twitter @AKPublicNews. And subscribe to the Alaska News Nightly podcast. Friday on Alaska News Nightly:. Storm damage in Newtok increases the pressure for residents to relocate....
hopeprescott.com
Logan Webster Visits Hope….Hope, Alaska, That Is!
Hempstead County native Logan Webster was recently in Hope….but it was Hope, Alaska! He had noticed the town during previous visits but took a detour in his most recent visit to see the town. The town has about 120 residents and was founded in 1896 by gold-mining pioneers.
Boy Becomes Trapped in Waist-Deep Mud While Hunting With Dad in Alaska
A young boy had a scary experience after he became trapped waist-deep in mud while hunting with his father in Alaska. According to The State, the boy became entrenched in mud while walking along a river near Palmer. Palmer, a city with a population of 7,300, is located about 40 miles northeast of Anchorage. Alaska state troopers stated in a news release that rescuers managed to free the boy from mud flats along the Matanuska River. The rescue took place on Saturday, October 1st.
radiokenai.com
Communities South Of 60° North Latitude Can Put Studded Tires On Saturday
October is almost here and that means that studded snow tires will be permitted on vehicles south of the 60° North Latitude on Saturday, October 1st. Studded snow tires already have been permitted for vehicles north of the 60° North Latitude, which includes all communities north of Ninilchik (NOTE: this doesn’t include municipalities who have their own ordinance regarding the use of studded tires, like Anchorage).
ktoo.org
15th person dies this year in Alaska Corrections custody
A 15th person has died in Alaska Department of Corrections custody this year. William Ben Hensley III, 34, was pronounced dead Sunday at Goose Creek Correctional Center. He had been in Corrections custody for one month. No foul play is suspected, according to the department. A cause of death was...
alaskasnewssource.com
Mat-Su Health Foundation receives largest one-time gift ever from MacKenzie Scott
WASILLA, Alaska (KTUU) - Billionaire philanthropist and author MacKenzie Scott recently donated $15 million to the Mat-Su Health Foundation, which is the largest single donation ever received by the community health organization. The Mat-Su Health Foundation is the philanthropic arm of Mat-Su Regional Medical Center, and provides grant funding and...
webcenterfairbanks.com
Troopers sum up summer narcotics operation results
FAIRBANKS, Alaska (KTVF) - The Alaska Department of Public Safety joined by Alaska Department of Health officials and local, state, and federal law enforcement partners announced the results of a summer operation that targeted drug seizures across the state during a live press briefing in Anchorage today. Over 212 pounds...
alaskasnewssource.com
Boy rescued from mudflats near Matanuska River
PALMER, Alaska (KTUU) - A boy who was stuck in the mud off of the Glenn Highway in the Matanuska River has been rescued. At 12:51 p.m. Saturday, Alaska State Troopers received a report that a juvenile male was stuck in the mudflats in the river about 1.5 miles downstream from the Glenn Highway bridge, according to an online dispatch.
