A Colorado county coroner is hoping public education will continue to catch up to the crisis she's seeing in the morgue with the constant doubling of fentanyl deaths year after year. Dr. Kelly Lear says she started to see deaths climb about five years ago but now her office is dealing with such an increase in deaths it has had to hire more staff to meet the demand. "The curve shot up so quickly that it's kind of set off the alarm bells. If we don't do something it's just going to keep going," Dr. Lear, who has been the coroner...

ARAPAHOE COUNTY, CO ・ 15 MINUTES AGO