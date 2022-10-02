Read full article on original website
Related
President Biden to visit Poughkeepsie, will give speech at IBM Thursday
Biden will be visiting IBM in Poughkeepsie. He plans to give a speech on creating jobs in the region, lowering costs and the future of America.
Arapahoe Co. to combat fentanyl deaths with education
A Colorado county coroner is hoping public education will continue to catch up to the crisis she's seeing in the morgue with the constant doubling of fentanyl deaths year after year. Dr. Kelly Lear says she started to see deaths climb about five years ago but now her office is dealing with such an increase in deaths it has had to hire more staff to meet the demand. "The curve shot up so quickly that it's kind of set off the alarm bells. If we don't do something it's just going to keep going," Dr. Lear, who has been the coroner...
New Mexico governor seeks FBI reinforcements amid crime
SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — The Democratic governor of New Mexico has asked the federal Department of Justice to assign more FBI agents to the state in response to violent crime. Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham said Wednesday in a statement that she wants to replicate the success of a recent surge in FBI resources and agents in Buffalo, New York.
The Countdown: NYC's final salute to slain EMS lieutenant; Biden visits Florida
In this edition of 'The Countdown,' we begin with the final salute to FDNY EMS Lt. Alison Russo-Elling who was brutally murdered in the line of duty.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Ted Cruz predicts GOP 'tsunami' in November as he embarks on 17-state bus tour
Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, joined "Jesse Watters Primetime" to analyze the state of the November midterm elections as he embarks on a bus tour across 17 states.
Biden, Florida's DeSantis work 'hand-in-glove' on Hurricane Ian recovery
FORT MYERS, Fla., Oct 5 (Reuters) - U.S. President Joe Biden met with Florida Governor Ron DeSantis on Wednesday to assess the devastation from Hurricane Ian, and stressed the need for a united federal and state effort for the lengthy recovery ahead.
Comments / 0