Mississippi State

CBS Denver

Arapahoe Co. to combat fentanyl deaths with education

A Colorado county coroner is hoping public education will continue to catch up to the crisis she's seeing in the morgue with the constant doubling of fentanyl deaths year after year. Dr. Kelly Lear says she started to see deaths climb about five years ago but now her office is dealing with such an increase in deaths it has had to hire more staff to meet the demand. "The curve shot up so quickly that it's kind of set off the alarm bells. If we don't do something it's just going to keep going," Dr. Lear, who has been the coroner...
ARAPAHOE COUNTY, CO
The Associated Press

New Mexico governor seeks FBI reinforcements amid crime

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — The Democratic governor of New Mexico has asked the federal Department of Justice to assign more FBI agents to the state in response to violent crime. Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham said Wednesday in a statement that she wants to replicate the success of a recent surge in FBI resources and agents in Buffalo, New York.
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
