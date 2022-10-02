ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sebring, FL

Sebring, FL
Sebring, FL
Lakeland Gazette

Polk County Environmental Lands has seven sites open while some remain closed, post-Hurricane Ian

Several Polk County Environmental Lands sites are open following Hurricane Ian. These sites include Crooked Lake Prairie, Crooked Lake Sandhill, Gator Creek Reserve, Hickory Lake Scrub, Lakeland Highlands Scrub, Sherwood L. Stokes Preserve, and SUMICA. While these sites are open, visitors are advised to use caution and follow the posted trail closures. Sections of trails may be underwater and portions of trails may be closed, due to excessive downed trees and debris.
POLK COUNTY, FL
Mysuncoast.com

Flooding shuts down State Road 70 in Arcadia

SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Florida State Road 70 is shut down west of Arcadia, the Florida Highway Patrol says. Eastbound from Lakewood Ranch to Arcadia have roadblocks due to flooding near the Peace River. Troopers in DeSoto County advise motorists to make sure the roads are safe and clear of...
ARCADIA, FL
fox13news.com

Highlands County crops hit hard by Hurricane Ian

Highlands County's deputy chief for their fire rescue department said damage from Hurricane Ian was widespread in the 2,000-square-mile county -- from rural to urban areas. He said most of the power has been restored but the agriculture industry was hit hard.
HIGHLANDS COUNTY, FL
10 Tampa Bay

North Port trailer homes destroyed by Hurricane Ian

NORTH PORT, Fla. — People living in the Harbor Cove community in North Port are still without power. It’s a trailer park community where most people living there evacuated before Hurricane Ian hit. Karl and Laurie Fredrick have been visiting the community since 1975. In 1999 they decided...
NORTH PORT, FL
LkldNow

Lakeland Electric, Spectrum Crews Working on Full Restoration; RP Funding Center Roof Damaged

Out-of-state bucket trucks and pickups lined Cambridge Avenue on Monday afternoon as workers continued restoring power to Lakeland Electric customers. “We’ve fixed broken poles, reinstalled poles, picked up wire,” said Daniel Landrie, a lineman with LineTec Services of Lafayette, La. “Made people happy, made some people mad because we’re blocking their streets, but that’s the norm.”
LAKELAND, FL
Lakeland Gazette

Lakeland City damage from Ian

The following city properties were damaged during Ian, Sherrouse said, mostly from windblown rain. They include:. City Hall — water came in through the walls and windows and will have to be resealed. RP Funding Center — significant damage to arena roof. Greenhouses at city nursery sustained heavy...
LAKELAND, FL
10 Tampa Bay

Wauchula couple's home ruined in Hurricane Ian flooding

WAUCHULA, Fla. — Five days after Hurricane Ian tore through Florida, flooding and power outages continue to plague Hardee County. One couple who lived in Wauchula lost everything when the storm brought flooding as they'd never seen before. "I feel devastated," Tammy Daw said. "We left with ourselves, some...
WAUCHULA, FL
