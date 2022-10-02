Read full article on original website
As Peace River recedes, long road of recovery remains for Arcadia area
The road to recovery remains a long one for those living in Arcadia as the Peace River starts to recede after it reached historic flood levels.
Operation Blue Roof coming to Sarasota County for those left with damages from Ian
SARASOTA, Fla. — Homeowners and residents in Sarasota County who were left with damages to their roofs after Hurricane Ian blew through Florida may now be eligible for repairs. As a priority mission managed by the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Operation Blue Roof is a free federal program...
Winter Haven trucking company delivers clean water to Lee County hospitals, shelter after Hurricane Ian
WINTER HAVEN, Fla. - Clean water is one of the biggest needs in the Fort Myers area as they recover from Hurricane Ian. A trucking company based in Winter Haven is working to fill that need by delivering thousands of gallons of water to hospitals and shelters. Len Miller helped...
Manatee County schools reopen Tuesday after Hurricane Ian blew through area
BRADENTON, Fla. — After Hurricane Ian made landfall in Florida, counties across the state are still taking in the aftermath and are conducting relief efforts. During a news conference Tuesday morning, Manatee County Administrator Dr. Scott Hopes says power is slowly but surely being restored and debris collection is being coordinated.
Polk County Environmental Lands has seven sites open while some remain closed, post-Hurricane Ian
Several Polk County Environmental Lands sites are open following Hurricane Ian. These sites include Crooked Lake Prairie, Crooked Lake Sandhill, Gator Creek Reserve, Hickory Lake Scrub, Lakeland Highlands Scrub, Sherwood L. Stokes Preserve, and SUMICA. While these sites are open, visitors are advised to use caution and follow the posted trail closures. Sections of trails may be underwater and portions of trails may be closed, due to excessive downed trees and debris.
Highlands County: Agriculture crops hit hard by Ian, most power restored to residents
SEBRING, Fla. - Highlands County is one of the areas hit hard by Hurricane Ian. Highlands County. School is still out Monday and at least one shelter remains open, but progress is being made. Over the weekend, utility crews were able to get the power turned back on for thousands.
Family of Zolfo Springs man who went missing during Hurricane Ian holds onto hope
ZOLFO SPRINGS, Fla. — Search and rescue crews in Hardee County recovered two more bodies on Tuesday, authorities say. Florida Highway Patrol troopers are working to determine if one body found in floodwaters was a person from inside an SUV that was swept away amid the aftermath of Hurricane Ian.
Flooding shuts down State Road 70 in Arcadia
SARASOTA, Fla. (WWSB) - Florida State Road 70 is shut down west of Arcadia, the Florida Highway Patrol says. Eastbound from Lakewood Ranch to Arcadia have roadblocks due to flooding near the Peace River. Troopers in DeSoto County advise motorists to make sure the roads are safe and clear of...
Highlands County crops hit hard by Hurricane Ian
Highlands County's deputy chief for their fire rescue department said damage from Hurricane Ian was widespread in the 2,000-square-mile county -- from rural to urban areas. He said most of the power has been restored but the agriculture industry was hit hard.
Historic Venice Theater destroyed, homes damaged in south Sarasota County
VENICE, Fla. — On Woodingham Trail in Venice, palm trees are uprooted, some laying on top of homes. Linda Jones lives has lived on this street since 1990. Walking through her home, you can't miss the large pile of ceiling debris that sits on top of her furniture, slowly developing a stench in the air from the wet material sitting there for days.
Crews battle fire at large fish farm in Plant City
Crews responded to a fire at a large fish farm in Plant City Tuesday morning.
North Port trailer homes destroyed by Hurricane Ian
NORTH PORT, Fla. — People living in the Harbor Cove community in North Port are still without power. It’s a trailer park community where most people living there evacuated before Hurricane Ian hit. Karl and Laurie Fredrick have been visiting the community since 1975. In 1999 they decided...
Lakeland Electric, Spectrum Crews Working on Full Restoration; RP Funding Center Roof Damaged
Out-of-state bucket trucks and pickups lined Cambridge Avenue on Monday afternoon as workers continued restoring power to Lakeland Electric customers. “We’ve fixed broken poles, reinstalled poles, picked up wire,” said Daniel Landrie, a lineman with LineTec Services of Lafayette, La. “Made people happy, made some people mad because we’re blocking their streets, but that’s the norm.”
800+ people rescued from rising water in North Port, officials say
The flood water that has been inundating the City of North Port for days now since Hurricane Ian is finally starting to recede. Officials say more than 800 people have been rescued from their homes since the storm and they are still evacuating people as necessary, as of Monday.
Sarasota County Schools closed indefinitely after Hurricane Ian's impacts
SARASOTA COUNTY, Fla. — As Hurricane Ian cleanup takes place across the southwestern Florida region, Sarasota County Schools are closed indefinitely. Everything is up in the air. There are still many questions as to when schools will open, what schools are damaged and who can return. “Every time something...
Lakeland City damage from Ian
The following city properties were damaged during Ian, Sherrouse said, mostly from windblown rain. They include:. City Hall — water came in through the walls and windows and will have to be resealed. RP Funding Center — significant damage to arena roof. Greenhouses at city nursery sustained heavy...
Polk County begins curbside debris pickup in areas hit hard by Ian
After slowly moving inland, the center of Hurricane Ian parked over southeastern Polk County for hours Wednesday night, dropping at least nine inches of rain and blowing hurricane-force winds over Fort Meade.
Wauchula couple's home ruined in Hurricane Ian flooding
WAUCHULA, Fla. — Five days after Hurricane Ian tore through Florida, flooding and power outages continue to plague Hardee County. One couple who lived in Wauchula lost everything when the storm brought flooding as they'd never seen before. "I feel devastated," Tammy Daw said. "We left with ourselves, some...
President Biden visiting Fort Myers today, Accidental shot kills Polk deputy and homeowners seek next steps after Ian flooding
Good morning, Tampa Bay. Here's what you need to know today. It will be a cool morning with lows in the 50s north of Tampa Bay in our Northern Counties. Enjoy!. Expect more sunshine during the day with temperatures in the lower 80s for highs. Humidity will be low, and...
Floodwaters continue to rise, inching into homes in St. Cloud
ST. CLOUD, Fla. — Floodwaters are continuing to rise in Osceola County as water from Orange and Seminole counties flow south following Hurricane Ian. The flow of Central Florida’s complex connected waterway system is contributing to evacuations and additional floods. >>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE <<<
