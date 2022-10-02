Back for its sixth year, Downtown Maryville’s Glitz & Glam event will be held at 6 pm, Thursday, October 6 at Rose Hill Acres Event Center, First and Main Streets. The annual fundraiser will begin with a cocktail hour, followed by dinner and an auction. Glitz & Glam was first hosted in 2016 as a Piccadilly-style auction, where guests armed with quarters bid on items during a live auction. A purse auction was created in 2021 and guests are now able to purchase raffle tickets for their chance to win designer handbags. Besides the raffle, guests can also participate in games throughout the evening.

MARYVILLE, MO ・ 6 HOURS AGO