Motorcycle rides are announced
Freedom of Road Riders® Local 26, Maryville, has announced its Tuesday night “Eat ‘n Ride” schedule. Motorcyclists on any type of motorcycle, trike or scooter are welcome to meet at Break Time, 1517 East First Street, Maryville for the beginning of each ride. Kickstands go up at 6 pm.
Man from Albany injured during crash in King City
The Highway Patrol reports an Albany man was seriously injured when the minivan he drove ran off the road and struck a tree in King City Friday afternoon, September 30th. Emergency medical services took 60-year-old Kevin O’Halloran to Mosaic Medical Center in Saint Joseph. The van headed east on...
Missouri woman air-lifted to hospital after pickup strikes bicycle
MERCER COUNTY—A Missouri woman was injured in an accident just after 5:30p.m. Friday in Mercer County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported a 1986 Chevy C\30 driven by Jeffery M. Mueller, 62, Bethany, was on U.S. 136 five miles west of Princeton. The pickup traveled onto the north fog...
Driver injured after falling asleep at the wheel on Saturday afternoon
A Kansas City resident was hurt late Saturday afternoon when he fell asleep and the car he was driving overturned in southern Clinton County. Forty-one-year-old Gregory White was taken to Liberty Hospital with moderate injuries. The accident happened just north of Holt on Southeast Cannonball Road. The northbound car hit...
Area Arrests Monday Nets Two Wanted on Outstanding Warrants
Area arrests that took place Monday, lands two who were wanted on outstanding warrants. At 11:16 A.M. in Dekalb County the Missouri State Highway Patrol arrested 25-year-old St Joseph resident Ronisha L. McGaughy who was wanted on a Clinton County misdemeanor failure-to-appear warrant. McGaughy was also cited for no seat...
Suspect leads authorities on 140 mph police chase on Interstate 35
The Clinton County Sheriff’s Office reports a deputy on Sunday noticed a vehicle allegedly traveling 140 miles an hour on Interstate 35 at the Holt exit. The deputy attempted to get the northbound vehicle to stop but the driver failed to yield and a pursuit began. The chase went to Cameron where the suspect then got back on I-35 and was headed south. The vehicle did stop because it struck spike strips that had been deployed by the Clay County Sheriff’s Office.
Mills County Sheriff’s Report
(Mills Co) The Mills County Sheriff’s Office reports three arrests. Jeffrey Christopher Potter, 43, of Elliott, was arrested this morning on a warrant for Failure to Appear. Bond was set at $5,000. Michael Anthony Monson, 19, of Omaha, Nebraska, was arrested Monday for Driving While License Denied or Revoked....
Separate fatality accidents investigated in northeast Kansas
BEATRICE – The Kansas Highway Patrol reports two fatal accidents it investigated last week in northeast Kansas. One occurred Wednesday night in Pottawatomie County. A 2013 Nissan Pathfinder was traveling west on Elm Slough Road when the driver lost consciousness and went off the road to the left. Killed...
October 1 – Jake Taylor (City of Bethany) & Trendi Johnson (North Harrison FFA)
In today’s show we hear from Jake Taylor, Bethany City Administrator giving us an update on city projects and Trendi Johnson, North Harrison FFA President.
September 29, 2022
Presiding Commissioner Bill Walker called the meeting of the Nodaway County Commission to order at the Commissioner’s Office. In attendance: Walker, Chris Burns and Scott Walk, associate commissioners and Melinda Patton, county clerk. Walk made a motion to approve the agenda as presented. The motion passed. Burns made a...
NW MO Moon Festival features fun, music for the family
Make It Maryville is urging everyone to come out for a day of music and fun activities at the Northwest Missouri Moon Festival Saturday, October 8 at The Hangar and the Fields Paintball Backyard. Gates will open at 10 am, with the musical acts to begin at 11 am. The...
3 Red Oak Men Charged with Public Intoxication
October 1st at around 9:44 pm Officers of the Red Oak Police Department were called to 1200 Senate Ave. for a disturbance, upon investigation Officers arrested 37-year-old Russell E. McGee, 29-year-old Tyler Clark Kuhlmann, and 19-year-old Jayden Eugene Roberts for Public Intoxication. Jayden was also charged with harassment 3rd degree. All three were transported to the Montgomery County Jail where they are each being held on $300.
Annual Glitz & Glam set for October 6
Back for its sixth year, Downtown Maryville’s Glitz & Glam event will be held at 6 pm, Thursday, October 6 at Rose Hill Acres Event Center, First and Main Streets. The annual fundraiser will begin with a cocktail hour, followed by dinner and an auction. Glitz & Glam was first hosted in 2016 as a Piccadilly-style auction, where guests armed with quarters bid on items during a live auction. A purse auction was created in 2021 and guests are now able to purchase raffle tickets for their chance to win designer handbags. Besides the raffle, guests can also participate in games throughout the evening.
Four Arrested Sunday On Drug And Firearms Charges
Four people were arrested just before noon Sunday on charges including felony drug and firearm possession. Troop H of the Highway Patrol reports all four arrests happened at 11:38 A.M. Sunday in Buchanan County. At that time 19-year-old Amazonia resident Gwendolyn A. Noland was arrested for misdemeanor driving while intoxicated...
Gilman City Man Indicted on Multiple Charges Requests Change of Venue
HARRISON COUNTY, MO – The Gilman City man accused of multiple charges of Harassment and Assault has requested a change of venue. Fifty-nine year old Stephen Marshall was indicted by a Harrison County Grand Jury on eight felony counts of Harassment in the first degree and nine counts of fourth degree Assault.
New trial date set in Livingston County for Trenton man who shot officer Jasmine Diab
New dates have been set in Livingston County for a jury trial for a Trenton man accused of wounding a Trenton Police officer in Winston during transport in June 2019. Online court information shows that, after review and consideration of 42-year-old Jamey Aaron Griffin’s motion for continuance, the trial to start on November 14th was canceled. A five-day jury trial is now scheduled to start on April 17th. A pre-trial conference was rescheduled for February 9th.
