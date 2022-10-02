Read full article on original website
Related
COVID Tracker: Start of October continues positive trends for San Antonio, Bexar County
SAN ANTONIO — Bexar County continues to be in the lowest risk threshold for COVID-19 spread after September yielded the fewest number of new cases in the community since May—all positive signs as colder weather arrives and doctors warn of a potential surge in flu cases this winter.
news4sanantonio.com
Mosquito Management with San Antonio Metro Health
Mosquitos are the worst. San Antonio Metro Health is encouraging the community to take steps to help prevent mosquito breeding and bites. Here with more is Joel Lara with SA Metro Health. Take a look to learn more!. For more information:. SAN ANTONIO METRO HEALTH.
iheart.com
San Antonio Employees Receive Pay Raises
San Antonio city employees have received pay raises this month -- with some earning $20,000 in increases. All employees received at least seven percent raises as of the first of the month. The figure includes a 5% across-the-board raise with an additional 2% market adjustment. Temporary city workers, such as lifeguards, received the biggest raises on a percentage basis because they were making less than the city's hourly minimum.
KSAT 12
Fresh fit leads to fresh start: San Antonio nonprofit provides free, new clothing to at-risk youths
SAN ANTONIO – The right fit can make all the difference and a local nonprofit is providing free, new clothes and shoes to at-risk youth in our area with hopes of inspiring them to feel more confident at school and around friends. Cathy Hamilton started San Antonio Threads in...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
San Antonio woman, former Army medic at the center of immigrant flights
The woman is a person of interest in the investigation.
abc7amarillo.com
$10,000 reward offered in push to arrest woman who lured migrants to Martha's Vineyard
AUSTIN, Texas — Editor's Note: The headline was edited for length - Latino advocacy group offers $10,000 reward in push to arrest woman who lured migrants to Martha’s Vineyard. A leading Latino advocacy group is stepping up its efforts to find a woman — identified by the news...
San Antonio residents spend over 30% of income on rent, report shows
Renters on the Westside spend over half their income on rent.
MySanAntonio: TikTok star Aj Rivas shares taco order, loves on San Antonio culture
Here's his go-to taco spot.
IN THIS ARTICLE
foxsanantonio.com
San Antonio woman turns 110 years old, joining rare list of supercentenarians
SAN ANTONIO - A San Antonio woman is celebrating a big birthday, putting her in very rarified air. Rose Mary Degrasse of San Antonio turned 110-years-old. She was born in Oct. 4, 1912. On Tuesday, she became a super centenarian, of which there are fewer than 70 still alive in...
Video shows gunfire erupt in San Antonio neighborhood
SAN ANTONIO — A deadly drive-by shooting has a far-west side neighborhood terrified. KENS 5 obtained video of the chaos when up to 100 roads were unloaded. The non-stop gunfire was caught on a door-bell camera. This happened on Bald Mountain Drive. Investigators say 25-year-old Novita Brazil was shot...
KSAT 12
What is actually recycled in San Antonio? KSAT Explains
It’s a question that might start a household debate; what can be recycled and what can’t?. San Antonio is the seventh largest city in the U.S., meaning we produce a lot of trash. However, two local recycling facilities are making a significant dent in the amount of recyclable material that ends up in landfills.
iheart.com
San Antonio Takes in Scores of Pets Displaced by Hurricane Ian
The San Antonio Humane Society is taking in more than 100 dogs and cats that were stranded by Hurricane Ian. The pets are coming from Florida animal shelters that have been overwhelmed in recent days. It's nothing new for the San Antonio shelter, which brought in animals after Hurricanes Harvey, Ida and Laura. Volunteers and staffers worked through the last several days preparing the shelter for the new arrivals, including building more kennels. They left San Antonio yesterday morning to travel to Florida to pick up their new tenants.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
San Antonio-born army medic 'person of interest' in Martha's Vineyard flight investigation
A Venezuelan migrant allegedly identified Perla Huerta as the mystery woman who lured migrants onto the flights, the New York Times reports.
KSAT 12
San Antonio man arrested for bomb hoax at Boston-area university where he worked, feds say
BOSTON – A former Northeastern University employee who said he was injured when a package he was opening on the Boston campus exploded last month was charged with fabricating the incident and arrested in San Antonio. Jason Duhaime, who was the new technology manager and director of the university’s...
'Frustrating situation' | Tenants of northwest side apartment complex living with no hot water for past month
SAN ANTONIO — Taking cold showers and boiling excess amounts of water on the stove top are common practices these days for Peter Garcia. Tenants of the Ascent at Medical apartments are wondering when hot water will return after waiting a month for management to fully resolve the boiler blunder.
California-based group buys San Antonio's Three Star Bar, founded by cocktail guru Jeret Peña
The new owner, Pouring With Heart, doesn't plan big changes for the "dad bar" located near the Pearl.
Are You Ready Texas? H-E-B Has Just Taken Check-Out To The Next Level!
Futuristic? Next Level? It might be too early to know, but Texas's favorite grocery store H-E-B is betting on the future and the future is now. "Fast Scan" is here at H-E-B. It's the newest way to check out at the grocery store. • FAST SCAN IS NOW AT THIS...
KSAT 12
DeBerry claims attorney Thomas J. Henry, head of ad agency behind ‘dark money’ attack ads in county judge race
San Antonio – With no proof but plenty of outrage, the Republican candidate for Bexar County judge accused personal injury attorney Thomas J. Henry and the head of the advertising agency he uses of being behind attack ads targeting her. Trish DeBerry, a former county commissioner and public relations...
Civil rights group sues Bexar County over closed San Antonio polling places
Texas Organizing Project is demanding that Bexar County open 388 polling stations, far more than the 259 currently approved by the county.
Comments / 2