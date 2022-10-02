ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Antonio, TX

Comments / 2

Related
news4sanantonio.com

Mosquito Management with San Antonio Metro Health

Mosquitos are the worst. San Antonio Metro Health is encouraging the community to take steps to help prevent mosquito breeding and bites. Here with more is Joel Lara with SA Metro Health. Take a look to learn more!. For more information:. SAN ANTONIO METRO HEALTH.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
iheart.com

San Antonio Employees Receive Pay Raises

San Antonio city employees have received pay raises this month -- with some earning $20,000 in increases. All employees received at least seven percent raises as of the first of the month. The figure includes a 5% across-the-board raise with an additional 2% market adjustment. Temporary city workers, such as lifeguards, received the biggest raises on a percentage basis because they were making less than the city's hourly minimum.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
San Antonio, TX
State
Texas State
San Antonio, TX
Health
Local
Texas Society
San Antonio, TX
Society
Local
Texas Health
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Teenagers#Mental Health First Aid#Parks And Recreation#Linus Mental Health#General Health#Diseases#Parenting Tips#Adolescents
KSAT 12

What is actually recycled in San Antonio? KSAT Explains

It’s a question that might start a household debate; what can be recycled and what can’t?. San Antonio is the seventh largest city in the U.S., meaning we produce a lot of trash. However, two local recycling facilities are making a significant dent in the amount of recyclable material that ends up in landfills.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
iheart.com

San Antonio Takes in Scores of Pets Displaced by Hurricane Ian

The San Antonio Humane Society is taking in more than 100 dogs and cats that were stranded by Hurricane Ian. The pets are coming from Florida animal shelters that have been overwhelmed in recent days. It's nothing new for the San Antonio shelter, which brought in animals after Hurricanes Harvey, Ida and Laura. Volunteers and staffers worked through the last several days preparing the shelter for the new arrivals, including building more kennels. They left San Antonio yesterday morning to travel to Florida to pick up their new tenants.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Mental Health
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Parenting

Comments / 0

Community Policy