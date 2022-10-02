Crews battling a field fire in Germantown

GERMANTOWN — Multiple fire crews are battling a field fire in Germantown Sunday afternoon, according to the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office.

Crews responded to the 8800 block of Farmington Road near S. Butter Street around 3:50 p.m.

Several fire crews were on scene to handle the fire, including Germantown and New Lebanon, dispatchers told NewsCenter 7.

At one time, crews reportedly shut down traffic at State Route 123 and S Butter Street.

The cause of the fire is unknown at this time, according to dispatchers.

The fire remains under investigation.

