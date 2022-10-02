Read full article on original website
wymt.com
Recovery still continues in Breathitt County after deadly flooding
BREATHITT COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - It has been a long two months or so for Betty Noble of Lost Creek, but she said she is so grateful. “It’s been such a blessing to have all the people that came in and tried to help,” she said. The late...
wymt.com
Breathitt Co. Emergency Management, state to provide heaters to flood victims
BREATHITT COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - For any Breathitt Countians impacted by the flood that are in need of portable heaters this fall and winter, Breathitt County Emergency Management is looking to help. Breathitt County Emergency Management is currently compiling a list of people who have no source of heat or...
wymt.com
Kentucky River Regional Animal Shelter receives large donation for flood relief
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - The Kentucky River Regional Animal Shelter (KRRAS) received a large donation from Petco Love and PetSmart Charities. Both charities donated $25,000 each in disaster relief funds for a donation of $50,000 going to the animal shelter. The donation will help KRRAS care for the hundreds of...
wymt.com
Eastern Ky. organization begins building homes for flood survivors
LETCHER COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Homes Inc. is beginning to build homes for flood survivors. ”We’ll be framing this house, probably at the beginning of next week,” said Homes Inc. Executive Director Seth Long. “Getting it under roof, doors windows, sided, you know, just trying to get it done as quickly as we can.”
wymt.com
Members of the Millstone community hope to build back stronger
MILLSTONE, Ky. (WYMT) - McCray Lane in the Millstone community looks a lot different than before the flood. The damage was so substantial to the community that some people had to tear down their homes. Dean McBee and his wife were able to salvage their home but still can’t live...
wymt.com
“Mom get up, there is water all over the house.” Kentucky Emergency Management answers questions on FEMA buyout program
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - Folks in Letcher County came with their questions to a meeting about the FEMA buyout program. Kentucky Emergency Management is held a meeting at Letcher County Central High School at 6 p.m. on Monday, with the goal of answering those questions. The FEMA acquisition/buyout program is...
thelevisalazer.com
KENTUCKY STATE POLICE POST 14, ASHLAND, KY. RELEASES ANNOUNCEMENT OF UPCOMING CHECKPOINTS
OCTOBER 4, 2022 – written by WADE QUEEN. On October 1, 2022, a press release statement from the Kentucky State Police (KSP), Ashland, Post 14, which provides coverage for Boyd, Carter, Greenup and Lawrence counties, announced they will be conducting periodic traffic safety checkpoints as approved by the Kentucky State Police Policy and Procedures Manual. These checkpoints will be conducted in an effort to enforce the traffic laws of the Commonwealth of Kentucky.
Two juveniles die in Carter County crash
CARTER COUNTY, KY. (WOWK) – Two juveniles died in a single vehicle accident Tuesday night. Kentucky State Police tells 13 News the accident happened around 9:50 p.m. on Route 2 in the Olive Hill area. KSP says the driver was traveling at high speeds when the car hit a rock embankment, then overturned. The passenger […]
wymt.com
Floyd County Crisis Fund raises more than $100k after deadly Allen shooting
ALLEN, Ky. (WYMT) - Three months after the deadly Allen shooting shook Floyd County, a community effort to help the impacted families has raised more than $100,000. After the deaths of Prestonsburg Police officers Jacob Chaffins and Ralph Frasure, sheriff’s deputy William Petry, and K-9 deputy Drago, the community rallied together to help the families of their fallen heroes.
wymt.com
Body found on Eastern Ky. riverbank, coroner says
BREATHITT COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - We are following reports of a body found over the weekend. The Breathitt County Coroner told WYMT his office was called out by the Kentucky Department of Fish and Wildlife Resources to the Clayhole community on Saturday. The coroner said a body was found on...
wymt.com
Local leaders gather for EKY flood recovery acceleration week
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - The organization SBP is in Hazard October 4-7 hosting an Eastern Kentucky flooding regional recovery acceleration week. SBP partnered with the Kentucky River Area Development District and Toyota to host the event bringing together elected officials, local leaders and recovery NGO’s to discuss how best recover in the aftermath of the historic flooding.
wymt.com
Bluegrass Chapter of the American Red Cross set to offer hurricane relief
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - People are flocking to Florida from all over the country to offer relief after Hurricane Ian. David Silver lives in Richmond, but he’s been all across America to respond to major disasters. “it gives you a good feeling that as old as I am I...
WSAZ
Two juveniles dead in eastern Ky. crash
CARTER COUNTY, Ky. (WSAZ) - Two juveniles died late Tuesday night in a one-vehicle crash on state Route 2, just off of Interstate 64 in the Olive Hill area. The accident was reported around 9:45 p.m. Kentucky State Police say two juveniles were driving north on Route 2 when they...
wymt.com
‘She was a legend’: Loretta Lynn honored in hometown
VAN LEAR, Ky. (WYMT) - From Coal Miner’s Daughter to country music darling, Loretta Lynn made a name for herself in the entertainment world and beyond. “She spoke out for the women and I know there’s a lot of women that- their lives were directed because of some of the songs Loretta sang about,” said Loretta’s niece Hermalee Hale.
wchstv.com
Two West Carter High School students killed in vehicle crash
OLIVE HILL, Ky. (WCHS) — UPDATED, 10:32 a.m. 10/5/22. Two West Carter High School students were killed in a vehicle crash, a school official said. State Police said two juveniles died in the wreck that happened Tuesday evening on State Route 2, just off of Interstate 64 near Olive Hill.
k105.com
2 KY workers die on the job less than 24 hours apart. Name of man killed at Central Hardin HS released.
Two workers in Kentucky died on the job less than 24 hours apart last week. On Wednesday afternoon, 58-year-old dock worker David Poe, of Independence, was struck by a semi truck at GXO Logistics in Elsmere in Kenton County. The truck was backing up to a loading dock when Poe was fatally struck.
wymt.com
I-75 reopened in Rockcastle County following Tuesday morning crash
ROCKCASTLE COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - *** 9:00 a.m. UPDATE***. Officials with the Mount Vernon Fire Department confirmed all lanes of I-75 are now open following a semi-truck crash early Tuesday morning. ***ORIGINAL STORY***. We are following reports of a semi-truck crash on I-75. Mount Vernon Fire Department officials said I-75...
wymt.com
‘A bunch of Jesus-followers getting Together for the Mountains’: Church summit to hit Pikeville stage
PIKEVILLE, Ky. (WYMT) - Churches in Eastern Kentucky are coming “Together for the Mountains” next week, as a new summit hopes to celebrate faith and fellowship with folks from across the region. The Together for the Mountains Summit, hosted by Jared and Bethany Arnett from New Beginnings Fellowship...
wymt.com
Letcher County pet pantry to provide food to furry friends following floods
WHITESBURG, Ky. (WYMT) - A new non-profit, born from the devastation of the late-July floods, is planting a pet pantry in Letcher Coutny. Tara Ritchie, owner of Waggin Tails Pet Resort, saw a major need in her Whitesburg community as the floodwater receded and the work to recover began. “During...
wymt.com
EKY WWII veteran turns 106
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - The Paul E. Patton Eastern Kentucky Veterans Center in Hazard has celebrated its fair share of milestones with the veterans residing there. But this week, those at the center celebrated something they never have before. World War II veteran and Clay County native Oakley Hacker turned...
