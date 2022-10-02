ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lost Creek, KY

wymt.com

Eastern Ky. organization begins building homes for flood survivors

LETCHER COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Homes Inc. is beginning to build homes for flood survivors. ”We’ll be framing this house, probably at the beginning of next week,” said Homes Inc. Executive Director Seth Long. “Getting it under roof, doors windows, sided, you know, just trying to get it done as quickly as we can.”
LETCHER COUNTY, KY
Lost Creek, KY
Kentucky Government
wymt.com

Members of the Millstone community hope to build back stronger

MILLSTONE, Ky. (WYMT) - McCray Lane in the Millstone community looks a lot different than before the flood. The damage was so substantial to the community that some people had to tear down their homes. Dean McBee and his wife were able to salvage their home but still can’t live...
MILLSTONE, KY
thelevisalazer.com

KENTUCKY STATE POLICE POST 14, ASHLAND, KY. RELEASES ANNOUNCEMENT OF UPCOMING CHECKPOINTS

OCTOBER 4, 2022 – written by WADE QUEEN. On October 1, 2022, a press release statement from the Kentucky State Police (KSP), Ashland, Post 14, which provides coverage for Boyd, Carter, Greenup and Lawrence counties, announced they will be conducting periodic traffic safety checkpoints as approved by the Kentucky State Police Policy and Procedures Manual. These checkpoints will be conducted in an effort to enforce the traffic laws of the Commonwealth of Kentucky.
KENTUCKY STATE
WOWK 13 News

Two juveniles die in Carter County crash

CARTER COUNTY, KY. (WOWK) – Two juveniles died in a single vehicle accident Tuesday night. Kentucky State Police tells 13 News the accident happened around 9:50 p.m. on Route 2 in the Olive Hill area. KSP says the driver was traveling at high speeds when the car hit a rock embankment, then overturned. The passenger […]
CARTER COUNTY, KY
wymt.com

Floyd County Crisis Fund raises more than $100k after deadly Allen shooting

ALLEN, Ky. (WYMT) - Three months after the deadly Allen shooting shook Floyd County, a community effort to help the impacted families has raised more than $100,000. After the deaths of Prestonsburg Police officers Jacob Chaffins and Ralph Frasure, sheriff’s deputy William Petry, and K-9 deputy Drago, the community rallied together to help the families of their fallen heroes.
FLOYD COUNTY, KY
wymt.com

Body found on Eastern Ky. riverbank, coroner says

BREATHITT COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - We are following reports of a body found over the weekend. The Breathitt County Coroner told WYMT his office was called out by the Kentucky Department of Fish and Wildlife Resources to the Clayhole community on Saturday. The coroner said a body was found on...
BREATHITT COUNTY, KY
wymt.com

Local leaders gather for EKY flood recovery acceleration week

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - The organization SBP is in Hazard October 4-7 hosting an Eastern Kentucky flooding regional recovery acceleration week. SBP partnered with the Kentucky River Area Development District and Toyota to host the event bringing together elected officials, local leaders and recovery NGO’s to discuss how best recover in the aftermath of the historic flooding.
HAZARD, KY
WSAZ

Two juveniles dead in eastern Ky. crash

CARTER COUNTY, Ky. (WSAZ) - Two juveniles died late Tuesday night in a one-vehicle crash on state Route 2, just off of Interstate 64 in the Olive Hill area. The accident was reported around 9:45 p.m. Kentucky State Police say two juveniles were driving north on Route 2 when they...
OLIVE HILL, KY
wymt.com

‘She was a legend’: Loretta Lynn honored in hometown

VAN LEAR, Ky. (WYMT) - From Coal Miner’s Daughter to country music darling, Loretta Lynn made a name for herself in the entertainment world and beyond. “She spoke out for the women and I know there’s a lot of women that- their lives were directed because of some of the songs Loretta sang about,” said Loretta’s niece Hermalee Hale.
JOHNSON COUNTY, KY
wchstv.com

Two West Carter High School students killed in vehicle crash

OLIVE HILL, Ky. (WCHS) — UPDATED, 10:32 a.m. 10/5/22. Two West Carter High School students were killed in a vehicle crash, a school official said. State Police said two juveniles died in the wreck that happened Tuesday evening on State Route 2, just off of Interstate 64 near Olive Hill.
CARTER COUNTY, KY
wymt.com

I-75 reopened in Rockcastle County following Tuesday morning crash

ROCKCASTLE COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - *** 9:00 a.m. UPDATE***. Officials with the Mount Vernon Fire Department confirmed all lanes of I-75 are now open following a semi-truck crash early Tuesday morning. ***ORIGINAL STORY***. We are following reports of a semi-truck crash on I-75. Mount Vernon Fire Department officials said I-75...
ROCKCASTLE COUNTY, KY
wymt.com

EKY WWII veteran turns 106

HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - The Paul E. Patton Eastern Kentucky Veterans Center in Hazard has celebrated its fair share of milestones with the veterans residing there. But this week, those at the center celebrated something they never have before. World War II veteran and Clay County native Oakley Hacker turned...
HAZARD, KY

