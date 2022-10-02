ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

Justin Herbert leads Chargers past Texans

By Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0fVblG_0iJFaeJZ00

Justin Herbert passed for 340 yards and two touchdowns to help the visiting Los Angeles Chargers hold on for a 34-24 win against the Houston Texas on Sunday.

Mike Williams caught seven passes for 120 yards, and Austin Ekeler rushed for 60 yards and two touchdowns for the Chargers (2-2), who led 27-7 at the half.

Dameon Pierce rushed for 131 yards on 14 carries, including a 75-yard touchdown run, for the Texans (0-3-1).

The Chargers posted 293 total yards in the first half but punted on their first three possessions of the second half and then fumbled away a kickoff that led to another score.

The Texans cut their deficit to 27-14 on an 8-yard touchdown pass from David Mills to Rex Burkhead with 1:12 left in the third quarter.

The Texans quickly got the ball back, and a 58-yard reception by Nico Collins put the ball in the Los Angeles red zone. Mills followed with an 18-yard touchdown pass to Brandin Cooks to cut the Chargers’ lead to 27-21 with 10:02 to play.

The Chargers fumbled the ensuing kickoff, and the Texans recovered at the Los Angeles 13, leading to a 40-yard field goal by Ka’imi Fairbairn that cut the margin to 27-24 with 8:30 remaining.

The Chargers converted a fourth-and-2 on their own 45 with 4:39 left. Herbert then capped the key possession with a 14-yard touchdown pass to Ekeler to make it 34-24 with 2:28 left.

Three minutes into the game, Herbert found tight end Gerald Everett for an 18-yard touchdown strike and a 7-0 Chargers lead. Los Angeles made the score 14-0 on a 10-yard touchdown run by Ekeler with 12:57 left in the first half.

A 50-yard completion from Herbert to Williams put Los Angeles on the Houston 20-yard line. Ekeler ran into the end zone on the next play to make it 21-0 with 10 minutes left in the first half.

Houston scored 12 seconds later when Pierce broke loose for his 75-yard touchdown run to cut the Chargers’ lead to 21-7.

Dustin Hopkins kicked a 23-yard field goal to make the score 24-7 with 4:35 left in the first half and then tacked on a 37-yarder just before halftime to make it 27-7.

–Field Level Media

More must-reads:

Comments / 0

Related
Larry Brown Sports

Notorious ex-NFL RB throws punches at youth football game

A notorious former NFL running back was captured on video throwing punches at a youth football game over the weekend. LeGarrette Blount, who played in the NFL from 2010-2018, was coaching a youth football game on Saturday in Gilbert, Ariz. The game was between Blount’s GCYFC Gators and the Chandler Elite Bears, TMZ says.
GILBERT, AZ
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Houston, TX
Houston, TX
Football
Local
Texas Sports
City
Washington, TX
Local
Texas Football
State
Washington State
City
Austin, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Chargers#Texans#Titans#Ravens#American Football#The Los Angeles 13
Yardbarker

Antonio Brown posts picture with Gisele on Instagram

Antonio Brown was already having a, shall we say, "wild" weekend. Then he went ahead and topped it off by posting a truly curious social media image. The unsigned NFL wide receiver ended his weekend by taking to Instagram and posting an old photo of himself hugging supermodel Gisele Bundchen. That's right, the same Gisele Bundchen who is married to Brown's former Tampa Bay Buccaneers teammate and the butt of everyone's old man jokes these days, Tom Brady.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Dallas Cowboys
NFL Teams
Tennessee Titans
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NFL Teams
Houston Texans
NFL Teams
Baltimore Ravens
NBC Sports

Deebo drops amazing quote about NFL DBs after 49ers' big win

Following his offensive explosion in the 49ers' 24-9 victory over the division rival Los Angeles Rams on "Monday Night Football" at Levi's Stadium, receiver Deebo Samuel was feeling himself. "I don't even look in their eyes anymore," Samuel told Carlos Ramirez, Rod Brooks and Donte Whitner "49ers Postgame Live" after...
NFL
Sportsnaut

Sportsnaut

79K+
Followers
60K+
Post
25M+
Views
ABOUT

We're all about NFL, CFB, NBA, and MLB news, rumors and lists. Sportsnaut.com prides itself on being #NautOpinionated.

 https://sportsnaut.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy