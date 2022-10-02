ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh, PA

Jets gut out late win against Steelers

By Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1BcDaV_0iJFadQq00

Breece Hall rushed for a 2-yard, go-ahead touchdown with 16 seconds remaining as the visiting New York Jets edged the Pittsburgh Steelers 24-20 on Sunday afternoon.

New York (2-2) called 11 plays to drive 65 yards in just 3 minutes, 18 seconds to punch in the game-winning score. Hall finished with 66 yards on 17 carries, while quarterback Zach Wilson completed 18 of 36 passes for 252 yards with one touchdown and two interceptions in his season debut.

The Steelers (1-3) had scored 20 straight points to take a 20-10 lead with 13:36 left in the fourth quarter before Wilson connected with Corey Davis for a 5-yard scoring strike.

Rookie quarterback Kenny Pickett spearheaded Pittsburgh’s comeback after replacing Mitchell Trubisky following halftime. Pickett threw for 120 yards on 10-for-13 passing and rushed for his first two career touchdowns. However, he also threw three interceptions.

Najee Harris rushed 18 times for 74 yards, and George Pickens had six catches for 102 yards for the Steelers.

Pickett’s first career pass attempt was intercepted by Jordan Whitehead.

New York couldn’t take advantage, though, as Wilson also got picked off. Minkah Fitzpatrick came down with the interception and returned it to the Jets 4, and three plays later, Pickett’s sneak gave the Steelers a 13-10 lead.

Wilson threw an interception while in field-goal range with 20 seconds left in the first half. Trubisky threw a deep ball to the end zone to try and score before the break and it was intercepted, but a roughing the passer penalty negated the pick and allowed Chris Boswell to kick a 59-yard field goal to pull the Steelers within 10-6.

Lamarcus Joyner intercepted Trubisky with 7:35 left to play in the first quarter, setting the Jets up at the Pittsburgh 36. New York turned the takeaway into a 36-yard field goal from Greg Zuerlein to take a 3-0 edge.

The Jets added on to their lead on a double reverse play early in the second quarter.

On an end around, Wilson handed the ball off to Garrett Wilson, who then flipped it to fellow wide receiver Braxton Berrios. Berrios then threw a 2-yard TD pass to a wide-open Zach Wilson.

–Field Level Media

More must-reads:

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania Football
City
Pittsburgh, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Sports
Pittsburgh, PA
Sports
State
Washington State
City
Washington, PA
Pittsburgh, PA
Football
Pgh Hockey Now

Dan’s Daily: Penguins Make (Surprising?) Cuts, Matt Murray Tunnel Vision Goggles

Before I scoot off to Detroit, the Dan’s Daily is a bit of an opinion, too. The Pittsburgh Penguins made most of their cuts on Sunday and got the camp roster down to 28, then 27 players. Dave Molinari confirmed with GM Ron Hextall that Radim Zohorna was also part of the cuts. Sidney Crosby would have been a firefighter if he was not the greatest hockey player of his generation. And the Toronto Maple Leafs goalie coach put tunnel vision glasses on Matt Murray.
PITTSBURGH, PA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Najee Harris
Person
Garrett Wilson
atozsports.com

National narrative surrounding Steelers’ Mike Tomlin is as ignorant as it gets

There seems to be a national narrative starting that Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin should be on the hot seat if he suffers a losing season in 2022. Tomlin, who has never had a losing season as a head coach since taking over in Pittsburgh from Bill Cowher in 2007, is under fire for the way he’s handled the Steelers’ quarterback situation.
PITTSBURGH, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Jets#Titans#American Football#New York Jets#The Pittsburgh Steelers#Rookie
atozsports.com

Eagles sign former college phenom in wake of injury to key player

The Philadelphia Eagles could be facing a difficult decision for their Week 5 matchup on the road against Arizona Cardinals. The status of Eagles kicker Jake Elliott, who hasn’t missed a game since signing with the team in Week 2 of 2017, is up in the air after suffering a leg injury against the Jacksonville Jaguars.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Dallas Cowboys
NFL Teams
Tennessee Titans
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Pittsburgh Steelers
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NFL Teams
Baltimore Ravens
Sportsnaut

Sportsnaut

79K+
Followers
60K+
Post
25M+
Views
ABOUT

We're all about NFL, CFB, NBA, and MLB news, rumors and lists. Sportsnaut.com prides itself on being #NautOpinionated.

 https://sportsnaut.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy