2,164.5-pound giant pumpkin sets record for Pennsylvania weigh-off
A new event record, three pumpkins over 2,000 pounds each and 17 pumpkins over 1,000 pounds each highlights the 27th Great Pumpkin Weigh-off of the Pennsylvania Giant Pumpkin Growers Association Saturday at Renshaw Farms, Freeport. A record was set for the event by a 2,164.5-pound pumpkin grown by Dave and...
Pa. city free to remove Christopher Columbus statue from park, rules judge | Today in Pa.
Editor’s note: October marks the start of “Paranormal PA,” a PennLive series that delves into Pennsylvania-grown stories of spirits (like the ghost of a murdered girl whose cries can be heard in one of Penn State’s library); cryptids (Bigfoot); oddities and legends; and the unexplained. Watch...
Pa. special ed school goes remote after assault on teacher | Today in Pa.
Enrollment rises; haunted restaurants; justice remembered: Good Morning, Pennsylvania
High: 64; Low: 48. Mostly cloudy with showers. Education: It’s good news for the state system’s higher education schools, as preliminary data show the overall number of first-year students rising for the first time since 2009. Allegations: Mehmet Oz’s campaign blamed opponent John Fetterman late Tuesday for promoting...
This Week in Pennsylvania: Jordan Harris
(WHTM) — In This Week in Pennsylvania, Dennis Owens reports the latest in Pennsylvania policy and politics. In this week’s episode, Owens will talk about the new polls that were released regarding the upcoming elections, as well as how Doug Mastriano’s campaign says it is planning 40 days of fasting and prayer in the final stretch to election day.
Pennsylvania brothers tried to take semi at gunpoint in West Virginia
Two brothers from Pennsylvania have been charged after they allegedly took a tractor at gunpoint from a Morgantown home.
Teen girl, 17, reported missing from central Pa. home
A 17-year-old Lancaster County girl left home overnight Sunday into Monday and has not been heard from since, police said. East Hempfield Township police said Felicity Heiser has not contacted her guardian or gone to school, and is considered missing as of Wednesday. Heiser is about 5 feet, 3 inches...
Best Buffets Restaurants in Pennsylvania
Philadelphia, PA - If you're looking for the best buffet in Pennsylvania, there are several options to choose from. These include Shady Maple Smorgasbord in East Earl, Dienner's Country Restaurant in Ronks, Chen's Mongolian Buffet in State College, and the Lititz Family Cupboard Restaurant in Lititz. These eateries offer authentic Pennsylvania Dutch cooking and are great for sharing a hearty meal.
Pennsylvania State Police investigating people allegedly jumping off wind turbines
SOMERSET COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Pennsylvania State Police are investigating an incident in which people were allegedly jumping off a wind turbine. On Sept. 3 around 6:30 a.m., individuals are said to have been base jumping off of a wind turbine in Stonycreek Township. Specifically, they were jumping off of the wind turbine located at 1080 Boone Road.
Josh Shapiro supports funding for education | PennLive letters
There’s been heated debate over President Biden’s student debt relief for low and middle income college borrowers. Discussions sometimes revolve around faculty salaries or the high cost of college, but the issue begging attention is America’s ambivalent feelings about education. The severe national teacher shortage is one...
Fall trout stocking under way by Pa. Fish and Boat Commission
The Pennsylvania Fish and Boat Commission’s “Great White Fleet” of stocking trucks is rolling once again, moving a fall stocking of 116,000 hatchery-raised trout to more than a hundred streams and lakes across the state. The goal of fall stocking is to “replenish some of the most...
Winning lottery ticket worth $1.3 million sold in Cumberland County
MIDDLETOWN, Pa. (WHTM) — A winning lottery ticket worth $1.3 million was sold in Cumberland County. A jackpot-winning Pennsylvania Lottery Match 6 Lotto ticket that was worth $1,300,000 from the Saturday, Oct. 1, drawing was sold in Lemoyne at Glenn Miller’s Beer and Soda Warehouse. The store will receive a $10,000 bonus for selling the winning ticket.
IN THIS ARTICLE
BetMGM bonus code delivers our favorite offer for NFL Week 5
Dimers.com provides exclusive sports betting content to PennLive.com, including picks, analysis, tools and sportsbook offers to help bettors get in on the action. Please wager responsibly. Using our BetMGM promo code, new players who bet on any NFL Week 5 matchup this week can take advantage of a Bet $10,...
Senatorial candidate Oz makes appearance in Scranton
SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — It’s one of the most closely watched races in the nation, the U.S. Senate seat in Pennsylvania. Republican Senatorial Candidate Dr. Mehmet Oz held a campaign rally Tuesday afternoon at the FOP Lodge 2 in Scranton. Oz touted his support for law enforcement and attacked his Democratic opponent John Fetterman […]
Fall, Winter Trout Stocking to Begin on October 3
HARRISBURG, Pa. – The summer season may be winding to a close, but some fantastic trout fishing opportunities are approaching on dozens of Pennsylvania waterways this fall and winter. Beginning the week of October 3, 2022, and continuing through mid-December, the Pennsylvania Fish and Boat Commission (PFBC) will stock...
Nostalgia for former Williamsport businesses leads man to start t-shirt shop
A trip down memory lane led a former Loyalsock Township man to start a business selling a little bit of local nostalgia. It started with a series of visits back to the Williamsport area after Ben Kaplan’s father died in March 2021. The death of his father brought back a flood of childhood memories for 51-year-old Kaplan. “You get to thinking of life and the things that leave an imprint...
Attorney General Josh Shapiro charges 19 suspects, 13 businesses in automotive 'title washing' fraud scheme
HARRISBURG, Pa. — Attorney General Josh Shapiro announced criminal charges against 19 individuals and 13 separate businesses for “title washing.”. Three of the 13 businesses charged as a result of the investigation are located in York County, while a fourth is in Lebanon, the press release stated. The...
5 Best Bakeries in Pennsylvania
- When you want to savor a delicious baked good, the state of Pennsylvania is a great place to go. Some of the best bakeries in Pennsylvania are located in Pittsburgh and Philadelphia. You can also check out Oakmont Bakery in Oakmont. In addition, if you're a fan of French pastries, you may want to visit Isgro Pastries in Philadelphia.
4 arrested in 2020 fatal drug overdose in Perry County
After a "lengthy investigation," four people were arrested in connection to a fatal drug overdose that occurred in Perry County in 2020, according to Pennsylvania State Police.
1 more day of rain in store for central Pa. for sunny end to the week
The dreary, cold weather that central Pennsylvania’s been enduring since the weekend is coming to an end — but not quite yet, forecasters said. More rain is possible through about noon Wednesday, the National Weather Service said. Forecasters are calling for overcast skies and low 60-degree weather the rest of the day.
